The latest from Peter Thiel

He’s impressed by fracking: “What’s very striking is that on some level I think fracking represents a bigger economic form of progress for our society as a whole than the innovation in Silicon Valley.”
Globalization and Trump: The onstage discussion was light on Trump, but Thiel riffed on what he sees as the political forces at play today. “I think the tide on globalization is just going out in a pretty big way,” he said, noting trends on immigration policy, trade, and more. Asked if Trump’s election was partly a rebellion against globalization, Thiel said he’s “definitely inclined to think of it in those terms.”
A “bull market in politics” has arrived: Thiel credited a colleague for having that view, and said he’s come around to the idea.
“I am not sure this is a good thing, but it is a fact that maybe politics is becoming more important and more intense, the range of outcomes is becoming greater.”
Thiel’s original business ventures were in the arbitrage of human blood.
Donald Trump erstwhile patron saint of anti-globalism makes his living selling his name to the highest bidder from Dubai to Macau. People are anti globalist. They are anti foreigner.
His climate answer is amusingly, transparently, evasive.
Actually, it’s not. His answer is the real issue and quite possibly has more bearing on our lives than any actual climate change.
Is it? Or is it just an evergreen deflection .. “I would like to discuss this important issue reasonably, but I cannot, because there exist extremists on the other side.”
What does “evergreen” mean?
Good for all seasons. They use “evergreen” on Twitter to mean a reply, retort, or even a joke, that can always be used.
…although “quite possibly” should be “very definitely.”
‘actual climate change’
Will have much more impact than pretty much anything else. An observation concerning that change which is independent of its undoubtedly multiple causes.
‘if I thought there was a more open debate in which both sides were given a full hearing’
Tell that to the North Carolina legislature – ‘North Carolina became forever known around the world as the state that outlawed climate change a few minutes after 11:30 p.m. on June 4th, 2012. That’s when satirical newsman Stephen Colbert boiled down the General Assembly’s actions into a tight, easy-to-repeat headline.
“I think this is a brilliant solution,” comedian Stephen Colbert said that night. “If your science gives you a result that you don’t like, pass a law saying the result is illegal. Problem solved.”
Of course, the problem wasn’t solved.
Five years ago, the Science Panel of the North Carolina Coastal Resources Commissioner presented a report that outlined the possibility that sea levels along the coast could rise as much as 39 inches over the next 100 years. Reaction from local land managers and developers was quick and overwhelmingly negative. The General Assembly passed a law forbidding communities from using the report to pass new rules.
And then, Colbert happened.
North Carolina was ridiculed by news aggregators, traditional media, on social media and in op-eds. Now, almost three years later, the scientists have come back with a new report. It still predicts that sea levels will rise, but since it only looks 30 years out, the amount of rise is not anywhere near the levels predicted in the first report.
The changes made it much more palatable to the people who fought against the original.’ http://wunc.org/post/state-outlawed-climate-change-accepts-latest-sea-level-rise-report
One wonders what Thiel thinks about the Dutch, and their apparent lack of willingness to entertain a wide open debate, as instead they plan for what seems to be occurring around us.
“Tell that to the North Carolina legislature …”
The start of another pointless barb that prior_test likes to throw out with little actual relevance to the topic. It’s amazing how utterly tribal prior_test is.
Quite tribal to be sure, but the point is still valid: Thiel complains that climate change skeptics are shouted down when state legislatures actually outlaw listening to reports supporting significant climate change.
Riffing on Stephen Colbert:
“If your [fill in the blank] gives you a result that you don’t like, pass a law saying the result is illegal. Problem solved.”
Like those signs that say “This is a drug free school zone.” Problem solved.
It should be possible to be skeptical about the impending doom that will allegedly soon hit the polar bear population without being labelled a “denier”. And we all know what “denial” alludes to.
It is a sad history, what “denial” really refers to.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/feb/28/shell-knew-oil-giants-1991-film-warned-climate-change-danger
An alternate reading of exactly the same evidence from the NC legislative debate:
The legislators expressed doubt about the ability of forecasters to forecast correctly 100 years out. Given the quality of the data, and the error bands on the most public forecasts, this seems like a reasonable objection. The legislators did not have quite the same level of concern about forecasting 30 years out, and so this was allowed.
This is a lot more controversial if you deliberately mis-describe it, as Colbert did, but then he’s a humorist and not in it for the accuracy.
I find it appropriate that Prior should mention Colbert. Because Prior is a bit like Colbert (and other late night suppliers of information to millennials). You will observe snark, sarcasm, barbed comments and preaching to the choir.
These are occasionally accomplished with humor in the case of Colbert. Alas, humor is a quality lacking in Prior.
It’s not evasive, it’s a legit point. Which the article itself accidentally highlights – the author couldn’t resist adding the blurb about scientific consensus, in an article that otherwise presents Thiel’s opinions without commentary.
Well, lets try it with a different topic .. I can’t talk to you about college tuition, because there are people who want to make college free for everyone! I can’t talk to you about reasonable tariffs, because there are people who want free trade! I can’t talk to you about terrorism, because there are people who think 9/11 was a hoax! I can’t talk to you about about progressive taxation, because there are people who think all tax is theft!
Let me quote Thiel for you: “[..] I have my doubts about the extreme way that people try to push it through, and I would say that I would be much more convinced of climate change, of the need to do something, if I thought there was a more open debate in which both sides were given a full hearing.”
In case you don’t understand his point, he’s saying that the issue is presented as one-sided and a non-debate. The only example on your list that applies is 9/11. And I’d guess that the same author wouldn’t feel so compelled to add “[By the way, the overwhelming view among scientists is that plane fuel can melt steel beams.]” if he was quoting a twin towers conspiracy. Because it’s not necessary. But it seems irresistible to him to remind us what the true and proper opinion of all smart men is on this one.
But that is completely false. It is only “one-sided” if you pretend it is. There are a wide range of positions. Heck, some positions are explicitly ranges of outcomes.
He says he’s unsure on climate change because it appears to him that one side isn’t being given a fair hearing. You may disagree and think that skeptics get more than their fair share of attention and funding, but that doesn’t make the answer evasive.
I have no idea what your statement about the possibility space of positions has to do with any of this.
With “bull market in politics” I think he means that with the election of Trump and rise of populism, business success will increasingly depend on connections with corrupt politicians. He is positioning himself to take advantage of this.
Too bad we couldn’t have notoriously honest Hilary Clinton as president. Honest Hilary, just rolls off the tounge.
Too bad we don’t have the slightly sneaky, but fundamentally decent, Marco Rubio as president.
RubioBot 9000
Rubio is being waxed, polished and cleaned and his butt is being cleaned with hot suddsy water! Prepare him for his new masters!
“I am not sure this is a good thing, but it is a fact that maybe politics is becoming more important and more intense, the range of outcomes is becoming greater.”
America has become a Weimar Republic asking for a Hitler. Make no mistake. Last year, History happened as farse. Soon, it will repeat itself as tragedy. A desperate populace won’t be soothed forever by promises and platitudes, whether they are left-wing or right-wing promises and platitudes. Soon, it will demand blood! Rivers of it!
America is nothing like the Wiemar Republic.
Are you sure about that? Hitler wrote about how the Jews were to blame for everything. Trump talks about how he loves Jews, but Vox has shown this is a dog-whistle and that what he really means is Jews are to blame.
Silly jokes aside, the America+Trump=Germany+Hitler argument is mainly floated by people who don’t know much political history outside of WWII. I bet something like 80-95% of Americans know more about Nazi Germany than any other historical regime, absent the US herself. So when it comes time for them to do their comparative political analysis, well, there are two options: The modern Western progressive society, and Nazi Germany. The ever so slightly more educated ones will add the Soviet Union to that mix.
So there it is. History either moves forward, with transgender bathrooms, open borders, and progressive ideals. It moves backwards, to segregated bathrooms and racial hate crimes. It moves to the far right, Nazi Germany. Or it is co-opted by a Commy/Socialist revolution, the Soviet Union.
There, now no one ever has to read any shitty comparative political analysis comments or articles ever again. That’s the only space of political comparison.
Of course, the truly truly (darkly) enlightened of us, know the real future is in a techno-monarch neo-cameralist neoreactionary future where Peter Thiel runs a joint-stock corporation called America, and a series of city-states run by the tech elite sovereigns dictate our existence.
“Of course, the truly truly (darkly) enlightened of us, know the real future is in a techno-monarch neo-cameralist neoreactionary future where Peter Thiel runs a joint-stock corporation called America, and a series of city-states run by the tech elite sovereigns dictate our existence.”
Wait, I know what you are referring to. The new Matt Damon and Ben Affleck mood affiliation vanity project.
http://variety.com/2016/tv/news/incorporated-syfy-series-matt-damon-ben-affleck-1201696096/
Pfft. The real future is Seasteading.
Seasteading on Mars.
Perhaps but a ‘wider range of outcomes’ sounds like putting a good spin on going down that road.
If I was getting on a plane from NY to LA, I’d like there to be one outcome…a few hours later I get off the plane in LA. ‘Wider range of outcomes’ would include crashing into the ground at any point in between. yay progress!
If we really wanted blood we could go get some more from Brazil like we did in 1891
It is lie. There was no such war. In 1891, Brazil crushed the Navy Rebellion. In 1870, Brazil crushed the Praguayn invader and killed the tyrant Lopez, who tried to annex Brazil.
Is it clean? I tend to prefer clean blood. Paraguayan blood is exemplary in this regard and I won’t easily accept something derivative.
“Paraguayan blood is exemplary in this regard and I won’t easily accept something derivative.”
No, it is not. We had to shed rivers of Paraguayan blood to defeat the foreign merciless aggressor. The Tyrant Lopez dorced his enslaved people to fight until the bitter end (95 % of the male population died, scores of children were crushed in the Costa Ñu affair and the tyrant himself died uttering the words “I die with my fatherland”). Warring is antithetical to the Brazilian character and only with great sorrow Brazil fought against the barbarian invader that was our ally and betrayed us.
Thiel should be given co-author credit for The Complacent Class. Go read the transcript of Cowen’s conversation with Thiel.
The idea that the tide is going out on globalization is just nuts. Globalization is an inexorable result of technological improvements making it easier and easier to trade and communicate and do business on a global level, and that is a process that isn’t going to reverse itself short of a world war, astroid hitting the earth, or zombie apocalypse. The forces opposing it are simple reactionaries. When we’re in an environment where you can talk to someone in another country just as easily as the person next door, it stops making as much sense to think in terms of geographic boundaries. The inevitable reorganization of social and economic relationships that will bring about is going to impel political changes to facilitate those relationships.
In other words, the nationalists are essentially the taxi cartels in the era of Uber.
A war is political phenomenon. Are there no other political phenomena – revolutions, elections, strikes that can reverse globalization? I am not so sure.
it would have to destroy and reverse the technological advances of the last 20 years to reverse globalization.
Sure, a revolution or violent civil war might reduce us back to a pre-internet technological state, but I don’t think it’s very likely.
Do you mean distrupt the internet?
The only thing that’s going to disrupt the internet, in a technological sense, is something better than the internet. Like telepathic brain implants. But that will only accelerate globalization further.
What if people, or at least their leaders, just decide they want less trade, less foreign investment, less contact with other cultures? What technology has to do with it?
I want *some* trade, but on my terms. (I mean: terms that are generally beneficial to me, and, if necessary, beneficial to my trading partners.)
And I believe there should be a debate on the merits of allowing large numbers of foreigners to enter this country. I mean to say, why should large scale immigration only confer advantages to everyone involved? I say this as an immigrant married to an even newer immigrant.
Look at the above. It is not a wholesale repudiation of either trade or immigration. I don’t think things have changed much under Trump, nor will they, since I see him as a loudmouth, sometimes moronic, defender of what I just said.
Which is already a big break with Democrat rhetoric (on immigration) and Republicn rheroric (on trade). And calling the Bush-Clinton-made NAFTA the worse trade deal is a clear repudation of American past commitment to trade. As a famous Nobel Prize winner famously poi ted out, the times, they are-a changing.
I agree with parts of this, but I think you are overselling.
1) International trade is huge in large part because some countries have very cheap wages.
2) Centralized production also leads to globalization, but de-centralized production could lead to local production but with some international aspects: the design is from France, but its made on my 3-D printer.
3) Variety of arbitrages will eventually go away, leading to less globalization. For example, if local markets dominate, being educated abroad is far less valuable. Why emigrate to America when India is just as rich?
4) Even travel may be reduced. Imagine VR being perfected…why travel to Thailand when you can ride a yacht to Jupiter in VR?
Especially with international trade, a lot is based on labor arbitrage that will eventually go away. I know a lot of businesses who are relieved when they stop buying from China because the travel and communication issues are not fun. Sure the internet “helps” you connect with low cost suppliers but they are often low cost because they must be to get the business.
Imagine you need a product but cost is not an issue. Would you buy from overseas? Or would you buy locally?
I think we will be surprised what changes. I think people will stay at home more, and globalization will remain but it will be based on actual human interests, not so much economics. Most toy designers are not intrinsically attracted to China.
“1) International trade is huge in large part because some countries have very cheap wages.”
True, as long as we put extra emphasis on “in part.” The five countries that export the most to the U.S. are (in order) China, Canada, Mexico, Japan and Germany. Canada and Japan together export more to the U.S. than China does. As Paul Krugman pointed out years ago, a lot of international trade actually occurs between countries at similar levels of development.
I agree with this. Hazel isn’t completely wrong, but not very much on point either.
Much better communications, along with lower global wage differentials and highly automated production, mean that both international trade and immigration will decline not grow.
What’s the point in immigrating to another country if your current country is calm and wealthy. Most immigration is caused by people fleeing extreme poverty or violence.
In the case of global trade, highly automated production and wage differentials shrinking will make local production a more attractive option. This doesn’t mean that global trade will disappear, it will probably even keep growing for quite some time, but the factors that have placed upward pressure on it are declining in magnitude.
What’s the point in immigrating to another country if your current country is calm and wealthy.
Lots of reasons. The desire to work in a specific industry, which might not be concentrated where you live.
Maybe you like the climate there better. Maybe you met someone online and want to marry them and move to their country.
Maybe you like their political system better. Maybe you just want a change of pace.
Those are valid points, but the overall numbers are a fraction of those caused by high wage differentials and violence. The future of a high tech world is less immigration, not more.
Granted, you’ll probably see a considerable increase in tourism and even short term stays.
“Maybe you met someone online and want to marry then and move to their county. ”
Sure you speak from experience. Lol
Again, three of America’s closest trading partners are Canada, Germany and Japan. Wage differentials are greatly overrated as an explanation for trade patterns.
This is also nonsense. The wage differential between Mexico and America is much lower than the wage differential between America and Nigeria. Yet why is there more immigration from Mexico?
Occam’s razor.
Proximity.
Let’s apply a much more reasonable test of Occam’s razor. What’s the immigration between America’s two large bordering neighbors?
Canadian’s 0.8 million in US out of a population of 35.5 million (2.3% of the Canadian population lives in the US)
Mexico 11.7 million in US out of a population of 122.3 million (9.6% of the Mexican population lives in the US)
The site seems to have eaten my reply.
I was saying that the benefits of specialization and trade mean that some countries will end up specializing in particular industries in a way that makes it cheaper to trade, even if labor costs are equal. Expertise can be concentrated in centers of industry so those places advance faster and get more and more efficient compared to other countries local firms. This is already sort of the case in electronics in Asia. You see things like design work being done in America and chip manufacture being done in South Korea. It’s not all due to wage differentials.
So as the wage differentials go away, trade patterns will shift, but we’re likely to see increasing concentrations of production in particular areas. We’re not going to have tiny local, distributed industries, except maybe in stuff like food production. I don’t think anyone is interest in a boutique, locally manufactured cell phone.
Part of globalization is related to advances in telecommunications and IT. However, the part of globalization that involves people, goods, and financial capital crossing borders is very much a product of policy choices and international agreements and cooperation. Try starting a business in another country that involves producing or selling tangible goods or in-person services and globalization will suddenly feel much less “inevitable.”
My point is that the possible drives the political. There is a massive amount of money to be made in international trade. It is more economically efficient, therefore there is, by definition, MORE money to be made with globalization than without it. Those incentives aren’t going to go away.
Hazel, you’ve heard of Brexit right?
Yep. If you are rich enough the marginal value of another $ is less than the value of telling busy bodies to P*** Off.
‘I think fracking represents a bigger economic form of progress’
Probably bigger than even mountaintop removal – ‘In 1984, the mining operation is limited to a relatively small area west of the Coal River. The mine first expands along mountaintops to the southwest, tracing an oak-leaf-shaped outline around the hollows of Big Horse Creek and continuing in an unbroken line across the ridges to the southwest. Between 1991 and 1992, the mine moves north, and the impact of one of the most controversial aspects of mountaintop mining—rock and earth dams called valley fills—becomes evident.
The law requires coal operators to try to restore the land to its approximate original shape, but the rock debris generally can’t be securely piled as high or graded as steeply as the original mountaintop. There is always too much rock left over, and coal companies dispose of it by building valley fills in hollows, gullies, and streams. Between 1991 and 1992, this leveling and filling in of the topography becomes noticeable as the mine expands northward across a stream valley called Stanley Fork (image center).’ http://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/Features/WorldOfChange/hobet.php
And undoubtedly, one can be confident that those companies involved in fracking are at least as environmentally responsible as the coal companies.
With only the occasional earthquake to deal with – ‘One of the strongest earthquakes among many in Oklahoma since the introduction of hydraulic fracturing struck early Saturday near a complex of oil-storage facilities, leading state regulators to order the suspension of about 37 wastewater-disposal wells.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates the state’s oil industry, is contacting the operators of the wells in a 500-square-mile area around the town of Pawnee, Governor Mary Fallin said in a Twitter post. Oil storage and pipeline facilities at Cushing, Oklahoma, 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Pawnee, were undamaged, according to the commission and four of the companies that operate there.
The 5.6-magnitude quake matched a November 2011 tremblor as the strongest ever in the state, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and was followed by at least eight others measuring as much as 3.6. The surrounding region of Oklahoma and Kansas, a center of oil exploration using fracking, has had almost 80 quakes of magnitude-4 or higher over the past decade.
Oklahoma, a region not known for seismic activity, began having earthquakes in 2009, the same year area oil companies began using fracking to shatter deep rock layers to extract oil and gas. Fracked wells produce large quantities of wastewater, which drilling companies inject into ultra-deep disposal wells. Critics blame earthquakes on this practice.’ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-09-03/oklahoma-quake-triggers-closing-of-fracking-waste-disposal-wells
For those unfamiliar with Cushing – ‘Not many people are aware of the small Oklahoma town of Cushing, unless they are in the oil business. Cushing Oklahoma, home to only about 2000 residents, is the site of the world’s largest oil storage facility. Signs outside town proclaim it the “Pipeline Crossroads of The World”, since so many large transmission lines terminate and originate at the Cushing oil storage facility.
Cushing was once an oil town and boasted two refineries at one point. As the oil fields dwindled it became a good point to store oil because of it’s centralized location and the number of pipelines already in place.’ http://www.energyindustryphotos.com/largest_oil_storage_facility_in.htm
Which just might explain why Oklahoma acted so promptly in shutting down a key aspect of that bigger economic form of progress.
Okie that is a fracker here…
I think YOY earthquakes are down 60%. The real cause is produced water that comes up with the oil. This comes out in amounts that are hundreds of times the amount used to Frac in certain plays. 99%+ of the earthquakes are from developing the Miss lime. You can look at the rig count and it has dropped from 80 to 2 or 3. All the disposed water is being shifted from earthquake prone disposal zones to those that aren’t susceptible and the market has decided this play isn’t viable anyway.
Overall fracking helps the environment a lot since you are displacing burning coal. It also allows our electricity grid here in the SPP to be more flexible so we also have some of the highest wind penetration anywhere outside of Denmark.
Fugitive methane emissions are really the only knock and they aren’t that expensive to fix. New wells can have them stopped for an extra quarter to half percent cost tacked onto the CAPEX and old wells aren’t very economic and are being plugged whether the EPA over regulates us or not.
If you want to know the real crime look up class VI injection permits that the EPA won’t give out. Lots of power plants have wanted to start injectioning their emissions underground, but getting a permit is basically impossible. But if I want to inject CO2 underground into an oil and gas formation, which has been down for years, it takes two weeks and a few hundred bucks to get the permit because states have primacy over that. But again the same sandstone a mile down the road where it doesn’t have oil and is full of salt water – no way! At least not without thousands of pages of data submittal and approval timelines in the years with very uncertain outcomes.
On globalization, I interpret Thiel’s comments to mean that he is fully aware that we are entering a new phase of globalization and trade, one in which China will produce goods for China firms to compete against goods produced for western (American) firms including goods produced in China for American firms. It’s taken awhile, but even the NYT has figured this out. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/07/business/china-trade-manufacturing-europe.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Ftechnology&action=click&contentCollection=technology®ion=stream&module=stream_unit&version=latest&contentPlacement=8&pgtype=sectionfront&_r=0 Thiel complains about lack of technological advancements and too much emphasis in the world of bits rather than the world of ataoms, but that makes him one of the world’s greatest hypocrites: his fortune is built on skimming in the world of atoms, skimming (paypal), skimming (digital) advertising (facebook). While China invests in new technology, Thiel invests in easy money schemes. China is the future, Thiel and his Silicon Valeey friends will soon be the past. Good riddance!
Yeah, this sort of thing is ridiculous and bound to fail. China might be able to use cheap labor as a level to wedge themselves into particular industries such as automobiles, but it makes no sense to try to be good at everything. Jack of all trades, master of none.
Of course, the Chinese can steal technology but can’t produce it. If you believe that, you are not only racist but stupid. China will be running circles around Americans in technology, in large part because of China’s enormous investment in human and physical capital. While Americans travel in cars on worn out highways, the Chinese travel in state of the art transit. While Americans build walls with their neighbors, the Chinese build high speed rail to connect China with its neighbors. Thiel knows America needs to invest in human and physical capital, but he’s complacent, making millions from skimming transactions (paypal) and advertising (facebook). As he opposes investment in human and physical capital in America, he buys property in New Zealand where he will run off and hide, just as Aaron Burr ran off and hid on a southern plantation after killing Alexander Hamilton.
I am not sure this is a good thing, but it is a fact that maybe Thiel knows things hidden since the foundation of the world.
Why is this unimportant airbag getting any press?
Fracking, perfected by a Greek who’s name escapes me but died a few years go, leaving a fortune, is like adding a little water to an empty shampoo bottle, shaking it, to get a little extra shampoo. It’s a loser’s game. Google “Lifeboat Ethics” for more information. Shows how short sighted Thiel is, or rather, as TC might say, he’s projecting his own internal values to the rest of the world (only I don’t do that, most people do, like scratching their nose when displeased, I actually have taught myself not to do that when displeased).
“Fracking, … is like adding a little water to an empty shampoo bottle, shaking it, to get a little extra shampoo. It’s a loser’s game.”
A surprisingly ignorant comment. I’m disappointed in you Ray. You are usually a much better poster.
That’s not what it is. You’re thinking of horizontal drilling.
Fracking breaks up layers of rock to access deposits that were previously inaccessible.
“He’s impressed by fracking”
Cheaper ways to pillage and plunder land of its capital assets for sale to be burned are really wonderful. The higher the rate of burning inherited natural capital, the scarcer the capital to be burned, thus driving up the price of buying capital to burn, and thus the higher price minus lower labor costs means bigger and bigger profits from those in control of natural capital to pillage and plunder.
But for someone who wants to live forever, is his objective to contribute to and reach maximum entropy and the death of the universe, living out Asimov’s “The Last Question”?
Elon Musk is committed to ending capital burning by building ever increasing amounts of energy producing capital so his children and their children will have a planet to live on. Except I think he fears people like Thiel successfully destroying the Earth requiring a Plan B of another planet for humans, like his children.
But maybe Thiel is looking to profit from his investment in SpaceX by destroying the Earth, creating lots of paying customers fleeing to Mars.
“I don’t know whether I am an extreme skeptic on climate change, but I have my doubts about the extreme way that people try to push it through, and I would say that I would be much more convinced of climate change, of the need to do something, if I thought there was a more open debate in which both sides were given a full hearing.”
(By the way, the overwhelming view among scientists is that human activities like burning coal and oil are the primary driver of warming occurring since the mid-20th century.)
I nominate the author of the parenthesis for Humorist of the Day.
No kidding. Sure, the Medieval Warm Period had the atmosphere hotter than it is now, but seriously man, modern coal usage will flood the world.
Science!!