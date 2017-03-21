LBRY Saves 20,000 Courses from the ADA

Walter Olson at Overlawyered reports:
Those free online course materials may be gone from the University of California, Berkeley, courtesy of a U.S. Deparment of Justice interpretation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and related statutes, but they’re not gone from the Internet: “20,000 Worldclass University Lectures Made Illegal, So We Irrevocably Mirrored Them” [LBRY] Won’t that infringe on a lot of copyrights? The site claims not: “The vast majority of the lectures are licensed under a Creative Commons license that allows attributed, non-commercial redistribution.” Earlier coverage here, here, here, and here.
As someone put it, it looks as if the internet recognizes ADA litigation as damage and routes around it.
Jeremy Kauffman at LBRY gives some more detail:
The LBRY protocol provides a completely decentralized network for discovering, distributing, and publishing all types of content and information, from books to movies.
When publishing the lectures to LBRY, the content metadata is written to a public blockchain, making it permanently public and robust to interference. Then, the content data itself is hosted via a peer-to-peer data network that offers economic incentives to ensure the data remains viable. This is superior to centralized or manual hosting, which is vulnerable to technical failure or other forms of attrition.
I wrote about online education and the ADA in Egalitarianism versus Online Education and I’m an adviser to LBRY so I’d like to say that this was my idea but I was not involved!
Seems like the day for linking to the blue – http://www.metafilter.com/165742/Accessibility-isnt-free-and-we-need-freedom-to-make-things-accessible
Because there is a bit more to the story – ‘Accessibility specialist Scott Hollier, who worked for six years as an Advisory Committee representative to the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), explains more in an Access iQ article, Concerns raised for assistive technology development as W3C debates encrypted media extensions. “Any sort of locked-down mechanism to support DRM will affect the way in which assistive technologies are able to engage and extract information for software such as screen readers and screen magnifiers, both of which struggled to work effectively under plug-in technologies such as Flash…There is also real concern that future innovation in the development of assistive technology products and their interaction with web browsers may be hampered should [an Encrypted Media Extension] result in restrictions on the availability of information to people with disabilities.”‘
Yawn. So many things wrong with this post I could go on for hours.
1. AlexT is a contributory infringer, encouraging copyright infringement. Noted that contributory infringement of copyright laws, technically a felony, is encouraged on these august pages.
2. “Today, the University of California at Berkeley has deleted 20,000 college lectures from its YouTube channel. Berkeley removed the videos because of a lawsuit brought by two students from another university under the Americans with Disabilities Act.” – So Berkeley overreacted because of vexatious litigation (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vexatious_litigation)? Fine (the English Rule where litigants pay the winner’s legal fees would cut down on these lawsuits). So what? People do crazy stuff all the time. Some US citizens renounced their citizenship a while ago over the FATCA reporting requirements, which people like me who have overseas bank accounts have to comply with, filling out a form every year. Sure it’s time consuming, takes about a half hour, but is that grounds for renouncing your citizenship? No. Overreaction.
3. I hate to say it, but videos are not a good way to learn something. A textbook accompanied by a video is fine, but a video alone is not. So no big loss that the videos removed.
It’s not copyright infringement if no copyrights are being infringed.
Public domain (more or less, for now) courses are a public good. The government should be encouraging them.
In fact, something the government could do to educate people, instead of pouring money into the private good of schooling, is to create more of these courses or improve them, such as by funding hosting and translation services for existing courses.
I agree. A better replacement for PBS would also pump stuff into the public domain.
All text, audio and video material produced exclusively by the Voice of America is in the public domain.
So perhaps shift funds.
This was, politically, a very interesting story to watch develop. The ADA vs. Berkeley. The impression I received was that Berkeley was favored by internet lefties. No doubt ADA vs. Liberty University would have turned out different in the public opinion. Perhaps ADA is a good attack vector against leftists.
My understanding is that the ADA requires “reasonable” accommodation. Your local 50 year old little hotel does not have to retrofit with an elevator.
Anyhow, Google translation is surely soon at the point it can just be turned on and give a reasonably accurate captioning service of any video?
