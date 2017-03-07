The new era of segregation

Here is the second video based on The Complacent Class:
Here is the first video and a way to sign up for the whole series.
by Tyler Cowen on March 7, 2017 at 2:37 am in Books, Economics, History, Law, Uncategorized | Permalink
Here is the second video based on The Complacent Class:
Here is the first video and a way to sign up for the whole series.
Previous post: America’s Placebo President
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
‘Through the power of algorithmic matching, people are self-segregating like never before.’
How did those all aristocratic families throughout human history manage the process before using the power of algorithms to self-segregate?
And how did the Cohanim manage that process over thousands of years? ‘Calculations based on the high rate of genetic similarity of today’s Cohanim resulted in the highest “paternity-certainty” rate ever recorded in population genetics studies — a scientific testimony to family faithfulness.
Stated Dr. David Goldstein of Oxford University: “For more than 90 percent of the Cohens to share the same genetic markers after such a period of time is a testament to the devotion of the wives of the Cohens over the years. Even a low rate of infidelity would have dramatically lowered the percentage.” [Science News, October 3, 1998]
Wider genetic studies of diverse present day Jewish communities show a remarkable genetic cohesiveness. Jews from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, North Africa and European Ashkenazim all cluster together with other Semitic groups, with their origin in the Middle East. A common geographical original can be seen for all mainstream Jewish groups studied.
This genetic research has clearly refuted the libel that the Ashkenazi Jews are not related to the ancient Hebrews, but are descendants of the Kuzar tribe — a pre-10th century Turko-Asian empire which reportedly converted en masse to Judaism. Researchers compared the DNA signature of the Ashkenazi Jews against those of Turkish-derived people, and found no correspondence.’ http://www.aish.com/ci/sam/48936742.html