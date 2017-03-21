New MRU video on American stasis
Nice video. At the end, when we see the big metallic drag with “great rest” written on it, destroying old corporations and the congress, I was waiting for the small white cars representing the few disruptive firms jumping on it and finding their way to stop it, saving us all. Disappointed it didn’t come!
Beware of the pundit peddling a “Big Idea”
Even if he bears gifts?
Another great video.
Interesting that the two largest unicorns are, at their core, about busting regulations and that they have increased the net welfare by such a large degree.
Tyler inadvertently made a video that is a perfect case for the Trump budget.
….and tax plan.
There are two solutions to expanding “autopilot” funding. One is to cut that spending, which has been so far impossible. The other is to boost tax and spending toward average OECD levels.
A case for the Bernie Sanders budget.
Which would lead to ever larger entitlements, such as “free” college tuition, leading to even more spending on autopilot relative to the amount being taxed and spend…so you end up where you were before.
I found this very convincing, fwiw
https://niskanencenter.org/blog/cant-make-government-smaller/
(I too hate “free college for all”, for “some” maybe, but not all.)
One nugget:
“As our namesake Bill Niskanen showed, tax cuts that lead to budget shortfalls don’t lead to corresponding cuts in government spending. On the contrary, financing government spending through debt rather than taxes makes voters feel that government spending is cheaper than it really is, which makes them want even more of it.”
That people want services for themselves based of taxes other people pay, politicians spread the largess in good times and are fearful of seeming to cut back in bad times, and the governments often borrow more than they earn is kinda universal to human history. I’m not denying, as the blog post suggests, that as we get wealthier our standards change to expect more as the new norm and that borrowing makes it seem cheaper, but the problem is just as much that people don’t feel the bite of taxes to pay for the services we get now because many are paid indirectly, not allowing them to make the appropriate cost/benefit analysis. These are all either alternate explanations, or more likely the multi-causal explanation, of why spending never seems to go down.
anyway…*bookmarks blog post to more thoroughly read later*
You want complacent? I got complacent:
https://twitter.com/foxandfriends/status/844126949693784064
Funny, but not relevant.
I was only going for funny
First, U.S. productivity did *not* “boom throuhgout most of the twentieth century” as Tyler claims in the video. There was strong post WWII productivity growth until 1973 and resumed from 1992 to 2010.
Second, Tyler says “But Starting in 1973 we see a sharp decline in productivity growth, and that has continued except for one excetional period in the mid 1990s.”
Again, no. Being generous and saying the mid 1990s is from 1992 when productivity was 4.5% to 1998 when it was 3.0%, the average growth was 1.9%. That is what Tyler calls the exceptionally fast period. If you take off the end points and use 1993 to 1997 then even slower.
There was really 15 years of strong average productivity growth that ended with the Great Recession: 1996 to 2000 = 2.8%; 2001 to 2005 = 3.2% and 2006 to 2010 = 2.0% 2011 to 2016 = 1.0%.
So that’s it – only the recent post recession productivity is lower at 1.0%.
BLS
https://data.bls.gov/pdq/SurveyOutputServlet