This one is a real blooper and I cannot let it pass by

I don’t usually “go after” news stories and headlines but this one is such a bad mistake, and it so affected my Twitter feed (I was swindled too), that it deserves comment (the pointer by the way comes from Alex, our Alex). Stephanie Saul wrote in The New York Times:
Nearly 40 percent of colleges are reporting overall declines in applications from international students, according to a survey…
Here is what the opening of the survey itself said:
39% of responding institutions reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.
The NYT article does not reproduce the more positive pieces of information, from its own cited study, which may be suggesting international applications are not down at all, or perhaps down by only a small amount. If you look at all the data, they probably are down, but by no conceivable stretch of the imagination should the 40% figure be reported without the other numbers. The headline of the piece?:
Amid ‘Trump Effect’ Fear, 40% of Colleges See Dip in Foreign Applicants
I look forward to not only a correction but in fact a retraction of the entire article and its headline.
Tyler – journalists do not “report.” They narrate.
I think you’d find a lot more “bloopers” in the NYT if you read it with a more critical eye. Here’s another “blooper” which is far more damning of the Times’ entire worldview:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/03/ny-times-publishes-then-retracts-fake-news.php
Wow, this is very much like what Scott A. talks about here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2016/12/30/contra-nyt-on-economists-on-education/
A blooper is when the outfielder tries to catch ball but drops it. The NYT story was not a “blooper” but a deliberate lie.
The NYT cherry picking data to support a narrative? No way no how. Keep looking forward.
“I look forward to not only a correction but in fact a retraction of the entire article and its headline.”
Good luck with that. NYT corrections are done in a such an inconspicuous manner that they may as well not exist at all.
This raises another question. Why are respected academics and bloggers so reluctant to hold the mainstream media to task? Like really? This is the first time you noticed the NYT just blatantly misrepresenting facts?
Academia hath no fury like a professor tricked into looking like a moron by trusting the media through his own partisan bias. Chin up, professor, happens to all of us until we learn. I, for instance, learned when I was sixteen. In my defense, I had lived overseas until then, and hadn’t had much contact with the american media. Maybe it’s one of those “out of the mouths of babes” things. It’s hard to see the flaws in the power structure when you sit securely within it.
Whereas once the NYT was mainly dreary, now it’s dreary and conspicuously dishonest. On this topic the absurd Mr Trump is right and the odious Swamp is wrong.
The NYT cherry-picks their data to support their biased narrative?! I’m so very shocked.
You’ll find stuff like this all the time in the NYT. It’s news the other way round: In which articles do they not cherry-pick?
And what’s the difference to fake news again?
Nothing new here.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/18/us/politics/hate-crimes-american-muslims-rise.html
This article from Sept. 2016 says “hate crimes against American Muslims have soared to their highest levels since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks,” due in part to “divisive language on the campaign trail.”
But the numbers are for the 2015 year. Then they attribute it to Trump’s language about a Muslim ban, even linking to an article from… December 2015. Not sure how comments in December fuel hate through the previous 11 months.