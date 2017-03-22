My very short take on where the world is today

Written for the 40th (!) anniversary of the Cato Institute, here is the clinching summary paragraph:
So we’re going to see a kind of intellectual war, and possibly war in other, more violent forms too. That war, using that word in the broadest sense possible, will be between today’s amazing accumulated stock of human capital — and the emotional momentum behind authoritarianism, which is encouraged by the political fraying that stems from underlying fears of disruption.
The piece has other points of interest.
And which side are you on?
Most of us are siding with the Enemy against ourselves.
Well, surely not Milton, who is clearly on the side of the Lord and his angels militant.
It just seemed to be an attempt to prop up and justify the EU. By it’s nature the EU takes power away from the people and away from free and democratic elections. How can that be good for the people and freedom. The EU was a terrible mistake it was flawed as designed and it will be like an anchor around the neck of Europe until they throw it off.
Was it Cato, or another one of the think tanks, that gave Denmark higher “economic freedom?” Ah, Heritage (link below). I see that the US and DK are tied now.
http://www.heritage.org/index/ranking
I think I accept the idea that certain sorts of governmental infrastructure, even those that might be called “socialist”, actually increase freedom for citizens.
Denmark and the U.S. both have taxation and transfers, Denmark just has more. That doesn’t seem to reduce freedom much. On the other hand, Denmark has much less restrictive laws than the U.S. so life is in fact much freer there in a practical sense. It has little to do with how high taxes are.
That’s what I was going for, yes. Denmark has “patterns” we can replicate, to expand economic safety while not infringing our “functional” freedoms.
Depends on how nationalistic your liberty is. As far as I can tell most Cato style libertarians dream of an open border world where all have liberty to cross borders and live where they want.
Whereas add a dash of nationalism, and this is insanity and unrelated to liberty.
I generally love my family and friends. I tolerate most of my neighbours, co-workers and fellow citizens. I range from agnostic-about to suspicious-of non citizens who, for all their fine ways of preparing lamb, also bring with them cultural and religious beliefs that I don’t consider beneficial except for superficial ornamental multicultural reasons.
Human capital votes with their feet. Authoritarianism is a short-term strategy useful for power or land grabbing. However, authoritarian nations unintentionally expel the people that will make them competitive in the medium-long term.
@Tyler a “wide order of magnitude” is strange, unless you’re talking about a non-standard base for logarithms like base 20 or base 50. “Several orders of magnitude” is a more common expression and it makes sense in math context. I want to believe this is the fault of a low-paid editor at CATO.
authoritarian nations unintentionally expel the people that will make them competitive in the medium-long term
Do tell us about this magical future (“medium-long term, we promise!”) which awaits us from people with a centuries-long track record of dysfunction or hunter-gatherer existence.
Magical pixie dust thinking. Puppies and kittens are more grounded.
I think he has a point. The Soviet Union collapsed after 70 years, Nazi Germany imploded after 10 years, Cuba held on, but has been limping along for decades. The only exception is Communist China. However, that is a pretty large exception.
None of those collapses had anything to do with emigration. By and large people don’t vote with their feet.
For that matter, it’s not like the Soviets or Nazis lacked for smart people in positions of power. That wasn’t the issue.
Seriously, the Soviets had brilliant citizens and were a clear peer competitor to the United States, from everything from nuclear weapons to Olympic Medals to space travel. They just ultimately couldn’t implement a decent economic system because of their crappy ideology, and have since lagged because of crappy policies.
China was (it is changing) less authoritarian than the US and western Europe in economic matters. Compare the costs and difficulties of setting up a manufacturing concern in the US vs China.
What authoritarian regimes don’t like is to accept and adjust to their failures. They expend all their accumulated power and resources to maintaining a fiction until it falls apart.
“China was (it is changing) less authoritarian than the US and western Europe in economic matters. Compare the costs and difficulties of setting up a manufacturing concern in the US vs China.”
That’s a large part of it, for sure. And I am very attached to that explanation.
But it’s not the whole story. Ecosystem is a part of it. It’s easy to set up a factory quickly in a place where lots of people are setting up factories quickly, because the resources are there, the experienced people are there, the infrastructure is there, etc. Everything has scale.
Consider Silicon Valley, hardly a libertarian paradise. It’s primary competitive advantage is that, for historical reasons predating the current political and economic environment in California, a lot of big tech employers were located there. So it became easy to hire trained staff there. And there was a place down the street that could prototype boards quick. And the local parts suppliers were great. And so on.
Silicon Valley kind of happened by accident. China was more a deliberate investment (also, one that ran up against an America that for various reasons was eager to get rid of certain industries).
These geographic specializations seem to be quite common, despite apparent modern trends in globalization. It would be good to better understand them.
“Compare the costs and difficulties of setting up a manufacturing concern in the US vs China.”
What’s the going rate for a bribe nowadays?
No he doesn’t. Nazi Germany didn’t “implode,” it was defeated militarily. Emigration had nothing to do with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Only a few countries, Cuba and East Germany, ever suffered seriously from that problem.
I think Hitler’s regime exploded rather than imploded.
Mr. Anti-Gnostic, you’re too focused on the present and recent past. Also, I’m not talking about war refugees from but totalitarian system deflectors. For example, Turkey is not at war now (exception: Syria) but it’s authoritarian leader is jailing journalists and intellectuals, any intelligent Turk is thinking about living somewhere else.
The Cold War ended only 28 years ago. “Brain drain” was the name given to young and educated individuals fleeing from Europe’s Eastern bloc. Millions of Germans fleeing to West Germany lead to a significant reduction in working age population in East Germany, this was the reason The Wall was built. I just made business last week with a rich Czech Cold War refugee. How can you forget this? https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/1991-11-03/the-soviet-brain-drain-is-the-u-dot-s-dot-brain-gain
@JWatts: China started its Perestroika back in 1978 and they were successful at it. The USSR started to change too late and they’re not here anymore.
Tyler – I’m reposting my observation that I am old enough to remember the Brain Drain to the US in the 1960’s from social democratic Britain and France. Not sure why this is controversial.
@JWatts: China started its Perestroika back in 1978 and they were successful at it. The USSR started to change too late and they’re not here anymore.
You fancy that 67 years in v. 61 years in made all the difference? A more parsimonious explanation might be that Russia (in contrast to Poland, for example) implemented policies out of sequence, in part because of political discombobulation that Poland and other countries were not suffering (to the same degree).
Don’t want a Reich, don’t enable a Weimar.
Got your amazing stock of accumulated human capital right here, Tyler: http://wtop.com/montgomery-county/2017/03/police-school-chief-rockville-hs-rape-suspects-hadnt-trouble/
Don’t want a Reich, don’t enable a Weimar by getting involved in a war touched off by a terrorist event in distant lands.
“The piece has other points of interest.” To whom?
Modesty is over.
And yet here you are commenting on it.
The biggest challenge facing free societies today is our lack of belief in them. I am seeing too many self-inflicted wounds, most of all the recent democratically derived decisions in the United Kingdom and the United States.
United Kingdom? I expect TC talks of Brexit. Now if you believe certain things about economics, you can reasonably call this a self inflicted wound field. But how the hell does it have to do with the belief of the people in a free society?
The biggest challenge facing free societies today is our lack of belief in them.
Or their utter detachment from reality, but that’s just me.
Get with the program, Adrian. Nothing says freedom like huge, unaccountable, trans-national bureaucracies.
Yes, that point is baffling and speaks to Tyler’s own mood affiliation. He’s trying to shoe horn a fact (Brexit) into a scenario, where it doesn’t really fit.
The belief that “free” trade and freedom of residency can only exist as part of a giant economic block seems pretty silly. By that logic, Canada has failed to become “free” because they haven’t merged with the US and they have strict immigration laws.
Both Brexit and Trump I presume, which is odd. They are both steps away from the authoritarian direction the world has been going in the past 25 years. The EU was fine at first as a free trade zone, but mission creep and power lust made it into the drag on society it is today. What good has it accomplished that simple trade agreements would not have done, and without the huge cost of liberty to the citizens?
Trump too, has reversed the slide into authoritarianism. His actions and personnel picks have been above average, especially from a libertarian perspective.
+1
Tyler’s signalling again.
I remember in a post-Brexit talk he gave, he said that Britain should never have joined the EU in the first place, though he also said it was a mistake at the time to leave. Maybe the Trump election has led him to signal even harder.
The most authoritarian policy proposal on the table in the last US election was to hollow out the first amendment by permitting legal restraint of media critical of a political candidate. If nothing else, the salutary rejection of this idea marks the last election as a step in the right direction.
Well, sure, but Trump’s advocacy of making libel laws harsher was a bit of a mixed bag, to be honest – ‘ The Republican presidential nominee, whose path to the White House has been made more difficult by allegations of sexual misconduct, over which he has repeatedly threatened to sue, made the comments in an interview with a CBS affiliate in Miami after he was asked if there is “too much protection allowed in the First Amendment.”
“Well in England they have a system where you can actually sue if someone says something wrong,” Trump said. “Our press is allowed to say whatever they want and get away with it. And I think we should go to a system where if they do something wrong — I’m a big believer, tremendous believer of the freedom of the press, nobody believes it stronger than me — but if they make terrible, terrible mistakes and those mistakes are made on purpose to injure people, and I’m not just talking about me, I’m talking about anybody else, then yes, I think you should have the ability to sue them.”
“In England you have a good chance of winning. And deals are made and apologies are made,” he said. “Over here they don’t have to apologize. They can say anything they want about you or me and there doesn’t have to be any apology. England has a system where if they are wrong things happen.”
In fact, Trump was essentially describing the legal standard that already prevails in U.S. defamation law. If a media organization publishes or broadcasts something untrue about a public figure that harms that person’s reputation, and does so deliberately, they can be sued.
British law does make it easier to sue against news organizations than it is in the U.S., but not in the way that Trump described. There are several differences, but perhaps the most significant is that British law puts the onus on the defendant to prove that the statement at issue was true; in the U.S., the burden of proof is on the plaintiff.’ http://money.cnn.com/2016/10/24/media/donald-trump-sue-news-organizations/
One can be confident that President Trump is now better informed about American law, right?
He certainly didn’t commit to stricter defamation law in his Supreme Court choice.
Seems like the comment concerning Gorsuch as a Republican establishment choice disappeared – including the observation that of all of President Trump’s major policy actions, this was the only one that did not turn out to be a public fiasco. Maybe Prof. Cowen is more in the tank for President Trump than I had ever been willing to credit (or the person using the delete function is just really clumsy).
Hillary Clinton proposed willingness to overturn Citizens United as a litmus test for any Supreme Court nominee and overturning the decision (with a constitutional amendment if necessary) was a plank in the Democratic Party platform. In comparison to the plainly authoritarian desire to give incumbents control over who may criticize them near elections, Trump’s comments about libel laws — though disturbing — were just more hot air. He has not followed up nor does he have any institutional support on that issue.
Well, it seems like calling Trump an entertaining buffoon, and expressing no need to apologize for making that observation in a public forum, is too controversial for this web site to handle.
Who knew?
” legal restraint of media critical of a political candidate. ”
Well it is legal, as the media has the right to print anything that falls under the first amendment, there is no restraint there. They chose to promote/aid/abet Hillary rather than report on her many many flaws. No restraint there. Willing associates.
“… was to hollow out the first amendment ”
how adorable — he thinks the Bill of Rights is still intact nowadays
Well, we can still publish criticisms of candidates for office within proximity to an election despite the Democrat party’s best effort. We also don’t lose our free speech rights when we get together with a few friends (and incorporate), despite the same.
On the other hand, I’ve been reading that simply allowing someone like Charles Murray to speak denies the right of marginalized people ‘to exist’. Speech that seizes another’s existence isn’t free speech, so physically preventing ingress and egress to such an event is free speech. Further marginalized communities don’t have the same abilty to broadcast their speech as others, so providing them with tax dollars is free speech.
If we place all of these confusing and seemingly contradicting sentiments together, a principle emerges: the left doesn’t believe in free speech. That’s what the expert-worship, political spending limits, taxpayer funded minority advocacy, physical barricades of conservatives, language jujitsu ala ‘your speech denies me my right to exist’ all has in common. This shouldn’t be surpriaing as the guiding principle of the left is that absolute truth doesn’t exist. How can there be natural rights without absolute truth? How, therefore, can one have the right to free speech? Trump is an imbecile but he temporarily halted the totalitarian march of the Democrat party against inalienable rights. That is what makes Trump a great President.
So, no mention of the several proud roles of the Kochs involving the Cato Institute in this comment section?
Yet again. Oh well, it isn’t as followers of the Cato Institute aren’t aware of news from 2012.
Certainly it couldn’t have been about how important it is to find defenders of the highest ideal of freedom, which is ensuring that the rich keep getting richer.
Your obsessions are amusingly cliched and paranoid. Kudos for making me smile this morning.
The word pathetic is missing from your first sentence.
“So, no mention of the several proud roles of the Kochs involving the Cato Institute in this comment section?”
I knew you’d mention it, didn’t want to take away your purpose in life.
Easy come, easy go – the reference to your comment is gone (well, from this comment section, anyways).
Well, not your comment as it turns out – as long as a loyal reader is involved, it seems like a comment is more likely to survive. Unfortunately, it appears that citing Ed Crane’s own words, and noting his efforts to keep people from pursuing a political agenda using the Cato Institute as a front, are just not acceptable here. Court cases, quotes from Crane – apparently all beyond the pale when discussing the history of the Cato Institute.
God damn philanthropists, am I right? In heavenly Germany NO ONE donates to charity.
Well, of course not – after all, Germany is a socialist hell hole (thankfully, that comment is extremely unlikely to disappear).
>the emotional momentum behind authoritarianism
I wouldn’t wager on this side of the “war.” Not after Hillary got her ass kicked in the groundbreakingly historic 2016 US Presidential Election. It wasn’t a knockout blow against the Deep State, but it was a solid one.
You should start taking climate change more seriously. It is the horrible backdrop to everything else that might go on in the world.
How so? Climate change is not a ‘horrible’ scenario. The very worst case scenarios don’t approach the horrors of WW1 or WW2 or god forbid a nuclear exchange. The economic effects won’t even be as bad as the Great Depression.
In any case, the drop in costs of solar and wind power with battery backup virtually ensure that there will be a steady erosion of fossil fuel electrical production plants over the coming decades. Which means the worst case scenarios have are becoming exceedingly unlikely.
Here’s a report on the likely effects over the next 30 years. There’s nothing catastrophic.
https://www2.usgs.gov/faq/categories/9772/5641
“there will be a steady erosion of fossil fuel electrical production”
Why do you hate coal miners like Obama did?
I don’t hate coal miners, but I hate paying the high cost of labor to blow off the tops of mountains to get a small amount of coal when natural gas does the job of coal better and cheaper. Obama killed fewer coal mining jobs by allowing drill baby frack for natural gas than Reagan did in telling coal mine companies to kill workers and bystanders and customers incomes and health to cut labor costs. Reagan fought Congress mandate to stop the effects of pollution that harmed people and their assets. Reagan was happy to see coal companies kill forests with acid rain and pollute fish with mercury because loggers and fishermen were just talking as expendable as coal miners killed in unsafe mines. Kill workers and consumers to increase corporate profits, by killing jobs in the coal industry.
Costly government regulations are costly because they require paying more workers. Only conservatives see requirements to pay more workers to be job killing. Only conservatives see cutting labor costs to be job creating. If hiring twice as many workers cuts costs, why do businesses fire workers when losing money instead of hiring workers to become profitable by cutting costs?
“You should start taking climate change more seriously.”
No thanks.
I note that CO2 production in the US keeps going down despite many not taking climate change seriously at all.
Creating more jobs than are lost in coal mining is profitable and cuts CO2 emissions.
The problem is young people do not want to move to coal country blight to start solar, wind, battery, energy efficiency engineering and production. Not even immigrants like Elon Musk wants to move to coal country blight.
When are you moving to coal country to start a business?
“Putin’s Russia has won some recent successes as of late …..also by interfering with democratic elections in the West, apparently with impunity.”
This is also an odd assertion. This has been put to bed by the FBI a couple days ago, but has not seemed likely for months now. Why add this?
Signalling.
“and now around the world left-wing and progressive political forces are in retreat, perhaps permanently so.”
Never say permanently. There has only began a little retreat from authoritarianism. This may continue, or not. Stalin has his day and we thought his ideas would go away forever. They came back. History is a cycle. Progressivism may retreat for a while, now that they have trashed the name ‘progressive’ as they did with ‘liberal’, but they will raise their ugly authoritarian heads again under a new name.
Wow – a post comes, a post goes in just a couple of minutes – for those interested in more of that inimitable book promotion content, the link is (or was, depending on viewpoint) – https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-22/tyler-cowen-and-noah-smith-debate-american-complacency
Looks like a bunch of posts have been deleted in this thread somehow, including my own (completely uncontroversial) one.
No, there must be a very good reason – as noted here. ‘I only remove overt obscenity, libel, and racism when I spot them. I don’t spend that much time looking at the comments section, would rather write more posts.’ http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:dzomBWAS73oJ:https://www.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/5xv3am/i_am_tyler_cowen_blogger_at_marginal_revolution/%2Btyler+cowen+marginal+revolution+comment+section+read+racist+2017&hl=de&gbv=1&ct=clnk
Yet strangely, things still end up disappearing, though only when Prof. Cowen just happens to run into them, as apparently is the occasional case.
Though one could draw a completely different conclusion as to what this web site is, based on looking at it with your lying eyes. Still far superior to DeLong’s website, though.
Tyler – a thread about “authoritarianism” is not complete without consideration of China, Singapore, Rwanda, South Korea, Yeltsin-era Russia vs. Putin-era Russia, and the Arab monarchies.
If some individual sample of human capital ends up getting taxed 60-70 percent in the near future, because neither party takes balancing spending and non borrowed revenue seriously, is he better off with a kindly old lady in charge, or an authoritarian Hitler stand in?
You use “Viking,” but what is your tax reference? Are the Viking homelands such hell-holes with their tax levels?
I grew up in Norway, currently living on the US left coast, the Northwestern one, in the same city as msgkings.
I was not really commenting on the viking homelands, rather pointing out that the ongoing train wrecks that are social security, Medicare, Medicaid and state based pension frauds are a bigger threat to freedom than creeping authoritarianism.
OK. I will argue that the difference between US programs and Nordic countries is competency of governance, and we should up ours. The USians tend to reduce “big government” to tax level, but that’s kind of stupid. National funding for adult soccer is not so bad. It isn’t actually the same as someone poking a gun in your ribs.
Social Security is not a train-wreck and New York and Wisconsin seem to be able to maintain actuarially sound public sector pension systems.
Is it human capital that resulted in millions in income to an individual in the 60s when the typical middle class worker earned $5000? Or was it some monopoly power or inherited wealth generating rents?
90% tax rates coincided with rapidly rising median incomes. As the 90% tax rate was under attack and cut to 70% and then the definition of rich increased far beyond the median income, the median income stopped rising in real terms.
But as Milton Friedman pointed out in Newsweek essays circa 1970, NO ONE PAID 90% or even close! There were thousands of tax dodges that lowered the effective tax rates of the rich from 90% down to about 20%, the same as for middle class incomes.
What were the tax dodges? Paying workers to build capital assets! One he singled out was investing in LLCs doing drill baby drill. These funded wildcatters who reported losses every year of the 7 years of drilling from operating expenses, depreciation, which sheltered 90% income. Then the LLC was sold to a major as a producing field of known reserves returning 100% of the capital and 80% of the losses, which was long term capital gains taxed at 20%, not 90%. While this tax dodge existed, US oil production rose every year. The tax dodge was cut way back circa 1970 and US oil production started falling. And jobs in the oil industry started being lost, with all the power and control becoming concentrated in bigger and bigger oil companies who focused drilling in the Persian Gulf and Africa while cutting jobs in the US.
If you think a small business hires more workers when tax rates are lower because when profits are low, reducing profits by hiring another worker because low tax rates means taxes barely go down becomes highly desirable, you don’t understand incentives. Friedman noted that high tax rates resulted in business owners putting relatives on the payroll in jobs they were incompetent at because at 90% tax rates on high profits, the IRS paid 90% of the wages of the drunkard brother-in-law, so the 10% out of profits after taxes was far less then his wife’s after tax gifts to her brother to bail him out.
I agree, to varying degree (varying “magnitude” for Axa) with everything here. AMA.
Given the unexpected rise in the status of authoritarianism, and your own history of praising Singapore as a model society (at least in some respects), will you be adding caveats from now on?
http://marriedtothesea.com/032217/are-we-there-yet.gif
1. Authoritarians like to deal with other authoritarians. Democracy, legislatures, the courts–they impede progress and make us less secure, so they say.
2. Government funding of civil society programs are on the way out, even as authoritarian disinformation campaigns grow worldwide in weak civil societies.
3. Everything is transactional, so why invest in an alliance.
As Piketty points out, war is the great equalizer, used to level the playing field. In the old days (pre-Crimean War and before), the 1% would often start war to make money from the 99% (however misguided that belief was, it was common; pace the 30 Years War, supposedly fought on religious grounds, though even then arguably princes fighting over territory were behind it). After the machine gun was invented, not to mention the atom bomb, this was less true, but today as TC points out, the 1% in China (the rich Red Army), and the 1% in Russia (Putin’s circle of billionaires) might mark a comeback for war.
Also see how when TC was 15 years old the events there shaped the rest of his life: chess (TC won the NJ state chess championship at round that time, or maybe a year later) and the Cato Institute. I would argue chess was more significant in the cosmic scheme of things.
Biggest failings of TC’s post: no mention of a nuclear North Korea, which will IMO end in a bang (I think the USA will take out North Korea using conventional weapons, but there’s a 5% chance North Korea will nuke Seoul).
If we are placing bets, I bet that Kim Jong-un buys it before any war. The only rational explanation for his behavior is paranoia about his personal safety. If that’s rational paranoia, whoever is trying to get him, will get him. Perhaps that will be a military junta that is assured it can have Swiss bank accounts and Oxford education for their grandkids as they transition to mercantile communism. Maybe there’s a cousin. It doesn’t matter.
Anon, I bet with you.
And, its a lot cheaper in terms of money and life. But, it’s up to the Chinese to be willing to have a neighbor undergoing a transformation. If I were China I would worry that it might be the Russians who engineer the coup unless they act first. After all, Russia has a good supply of polonium and knows how to use it.
Interesting that Tyler describes the past 40 years as years of stagnation, complacency, lack of individual initiative, lack of growth, and losing the American Dream that was realized to often that everyone believed in it 40 years ago.
Yet, Cato et al have been winning more and more often as the 40 years have past since their founding.
Those evil liberal Democrats have lost more and more power over the past 40 years.
Corporations have gained more and more political influence over the past 40 years.
FIRE corporations have really benefited from the policies Cato advocated with Wall Street profits soaring and FIRE’s share of the economy has exploded as FDR and progressive Republican era jack boot regulations have been rolled back to circa 1870. The Interstate Commerce Commission was Republican from the 19th century, gone in the past 40 years. Antitrust law was 19th century Republican law and policy, virtually gone in the past 40 years. Restrictions on interest rates are from the 19th century, but now gone. Restrictions on stock speculation from circa 1908 Republicans were erased in the past 40 years.
Cato argues individuals should bear all the risk for what they do. Tyler asks why people are failing to take risk which if they end badly places the individual and his family in a hole with no way out. Making sure you get savings back from banks issue a bank bailout – Cato says savers should lose their saving from trusting banks which are not regulated. Put your retirement in Wall Street instead of government pensions and then be reduced to poverty in old age as Wall Street speculators and rent seekers crash the market just when you need your savings.
And this “will be between today’s amazing accumulated stock of human capital” – thanks to Cato advocated policies, human capital has never had a lower price in a century than after 40 years of power passing to corporations to let them extract rents from individuals to inflate the price of corporations while shrinking the price of human capital.
Human capital share of the economy has fallen in 40 years of adopting Cato policies while corporate capital share of the economy has grown.
Tyler is suffering from delusions of intellectual grandeur.
TYLER COWEN: “The biggest challenge facing free societies today is our lack of belief in them. I am seeing too many self-inflicted wounds, most of all the recent democratically derived decisions in the United Kingdom and the United States. To make this more troubling yet, many other societies seem to be evolving in a less free direction, autocracies included.”
One really good way to reduce our society’s belief in the virtues of a free society is to import lots of people who don’t believe in the virtues of a free society and who behave in ways that are harmful rather than helpful to the functioning of a free society. Isn’t it a “self-inflicted wound” to let such people in?
Have a look at the pictures here for examples of such immigrants:
https://www.google.com/search?q=behead+those+who+insult+the+prophet&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjTgojtxerSAhXKx4MKHeSLAtIQ_AUICCgB&biw=1264&bih=665
Open-borders libertarians are loons.
It’s actually only the State that can maintain Open Borders. The proper libertarian position, which I’ve never seen Cowen, Caplan or Tabarrok square with, is No Borders, and people are free to draw their own.
Heartiste just came up with the pithy “Law of Conservation of Borders”: either a country has a national border, or a country has a lot of gated communities.
If history is cyclical being the West is in the middle/late or of the 1930s.
1) In the US there was a large rise in productivity, living standards and change from 1900 – 1927 or 1980 – 2005 which led to a significant depression/debt crisis. In response, the populist tended to gravitate to either Communism or Fascism. (1900 – 1927 or 1980 – 2005 It is amazing how much the Presidential elections paralleled: Teddy R./Reagan, Taft/Bush, Wilson/Clinton, Harding+/Bush, FDR/Obama. And the Wilson/Clinton won with a weird 3rd Party run.)
2) For libertarian globalist, a fair question is why West median incomes stagnated between 2000 – 2016 which was before the productivity stagnation. I don’t remember libertarians being too bothered by this 2000 – 2010 and only seemed to notice when productivity flatlined in 2011.
You have a talent for invalid and maladroit analogies.
I don’t buy cyclical theories. They are just human endeavors to see patterns after the facts, just like looking chicken entrails.
Randomness, on the other hand, mixed with stupidity, now there is an explanation.