Solve for the (drone) equilibrium

A Patriot missile – usually priced at about $3m (£2.5m) – was used to shoot down a small quadcopter drone, according to a US general.
The strike was made by a US ally, Gen David Perkins told a military symposium.
“That quadcopter that cost 200 bucks from Amazon.com did not stand a chance against a Patriot,” he said.
Patriots are radar-targeted weapons more commonly used to shoot down enemy aircraft and ballistic missiles.
“Now, that worked, they got it, OK, and we love Patriot missiles,” the general said.
Here is more, via Ray Lopez.
Addendum: The Chinese are experimenting with a radio wave gun to bring down drones.
that it can hit such a small target is just amazing
I believe that, as it approaches a target it deems hostile, the Patriot missile it explodes violently, potentially inflicting damage to both friend and foe alike. So it’s really quite appropriately named.
They need to build low-cost patriots for low-cost targets.
Pitch that to Raytheon. “Low-Cost?” They presumably have enough generals on their payroll to prevent that from happening. Or see it as a business opportunity “Small targets need expensive targeting!”. It’s not the explosives that are expensive. It’s the advanced radar equipment you’re blowing up at the tip of every missile.
It’s the way the US military works. A group of armed illiterate tribesmen with an attitude driving around their own neighborhood in a rusty Toyota pickup requires the intervention of a trillion dollar US navy carrier group with a squadron of jet fighters and a fleet of support ships directed by an intelligence-gathering cast of thousands.