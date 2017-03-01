Me in Teen Vogue, on TPP

Here is the link, a very nice spread, here is an excerpt:
Cowen’s concerns about withdrawing from the TPP are far graver than that. “I think it’s saying [to the other countries], ‘We won’t be there for you,’” he says. “It’s signaling there is no pivot to Asia, America will go back into its shell. And I think 50 years from now, through largely intangible factors, that will mean a much worse world…. It’s [about] the whole vision of America engaging with the world.”
For example, Cowen points to both Japan and South Korea and the domino effect this could have on them. “If you’re South Korea and your best and biggest ally just told you, ‘We’re not even going to run this trade agreement,’ [but] they’re still telling you, ‘We’re gonna defend you against North Korea,’ I think at some point you start doubting that,” he says. “And [with] Japan, [if] the U.S. says, ‘No, you don’t need to build nuclear weapons — we’ve got your back,’ I think, as Japan, you need to start doubting that. I’m not sure either of those are things that will change overnight, but if we don’t reverse the unraveling perceptions, you’ll find those countries looking for their own solutions. South Korea would probably cut a deal with China. Japan might rearm more.”
…Cowen, for his part, hopes that Trump and his advisors come to their senses and figure out a way to continue some sort of free trade. “The best-case scenario is that Trump’s advisors go to him and say, ‘Look, you promised to renegotiate NAFTA. TPP does that. You’re very willing to tell people lies. Why not just tell people this is a new and better TPP? If need be, change some cosmetic things in it so it’s not a strict lie and then call it your own, rename it, and pass it,’” Cowen says. Though he doesn’t expect that to actually happen, he believes it would be a big win not only for America but also for Trump, the Republicans in Congress, and the businesses that would benefit from it. “I think it’s a pure political win.”
Self-recommending….
Non proliferation has collapsed-South Korea and Japan will build nuclear weapons and the USA can come home.
That said this logic is border-line insane- South Korea and Japan get to blackmail the USA into approving a trade deal that Americans don’t support on the basis of the fact that otherwise they might doubt our commitment to defend them. Where’s the actual threat here. “If you don’t buy me that sports car I’ll think you are cheating on me.” Maybe Tyler would respond to this kind of threat on a personal level, but I can’t imagine any self-respecting person would.
Isn’t it a lot more logical to reason in the opposite direction- we’ve defended you for fifty years nows it’s time for you to gulp down some unfavorable trade terms. Or failing that just tell
Sailers invade the world, invite the world gets a new “i-word” corollary- inundate the US with subsidized products.
+10
Originally, it was invade the world, invite the world, inhoc to the world.
@Milo fan – are you an Apple fanboi? Milo means “apple” in Greek. You seem very impressed to give a plus ten to a Sam Fulsome post that sounds like a drunk frat boy talking foreign policy. The first sentence by Sam is mad and internet hyperbole. If Sam wants to show off his foreign policy cred, try blogging on the deployment of THAAD in South Korea, good or bad?
Bonus trivia: Apple is a popular underwear trademark in Europe and in particular Greece; only a European would know what I’m taking about. Not somebody insular like Sam, who’s from Ohio and thinks small. Way to go O-Hi-O.
A drunk frat guy who just banged your girlfriend it seems like from your bitchiness.
Fantasy and projection noted. Just look at your tone of your posts to every one of the people you reply to. Why such anger from somebody who supposedly has driven (as a yacht hand?) a $10M yacht?
You are confusing anger for contempt. Ever response to you I make with a big ole grin on my face delighted at puncturing your pomposity and lameness.
Better than someone who couldn’t get into the frat and is still trying to make up for it at 50 years old.
+10,000 (Ray’s net worth)
Which frat? And which guiding principles providing breaks from periods of debauchery?
I love how Ray thinks I’m from Ohio. I’d love to know that thought process.
I imagine that the historical positioning of significant US military human and physical resources and Korea and Japan were not forced upon the USA by blackmail, but rather more so by the fact of choosing to do so.
Various strategic reasons legitmize this.
The principle of nuclear non-proliferation is based on the idea that the fewer chains of command with the capacity to start the desctruction of everything, the better.
In my opinion, reducing the probability of destroying everything is also in the interest of the USA, the player with the strongest ability to influence that situation.
If you were serious about this you would have opposed the Iran Deal. Spare me.
And please develop reading comprehension- I never said that we defended them out of a sense of blackmail I articulated what Cowen’s argument boiled down to- them trying to use emotional blackmail to get TPP passed.
Ignoring the first 10 or 20 years which were essentially a military occupation, I think a “shared interests” outlook far more than a “blackmail” sort of mindset is more useful, and probably more realistic in the present day.
As for the Iran deal, recall that the Iran deal is explicitly for the objective of reducing proliferation risks (ignoring more complex geopolitical aspects which would very much legitimize an Iranian interest to hold such a deterrent). So, your position is contingent on your belief that the Iran deal accomplishes the opposite of what it set out to do.
Yes substituting sanctions which were working for an unenforceable framework which the Iranians are already flouting.
And let’s be honest when Iran detonates its first nuclear test you will be full of excuses for why the Iran deal wasn’t responsible.
No, Sam, the position from the philosphical left on nukes, especially Iranian nukes is “why should the u.s. be allowed to have nukes and other countries aren’t?” Suicidal fairness. Read Singer, who is a lefty capable of logic, which is rare, since this fairness is emotional. The logic demands that the US gives away its wealth until we enjoy third world poverty. Suicidal fairness.
What is striking about this passage is that Teen Vogue is calling Tyler Cowen by his last name, “Cowen” and not, California-cool style and conventional these days, by his first name, “Tyler”. Who wrote this? Not a teenage girl that’s for sure, sounds like a hard-boiled DC egghead.
I’m getting an emournus laugh at the idea of Low Net Worth Ray reading Teen Vogue all these years while thinking the writers were teenagers and now being super disappointed. Reality is tough on Lowpez’s fantasies.
Emma Sarran Webster started college in 2004, so assuming age 17, she is 30. Journalism is one of her majors, so she is writing to style. Coming from Chicago where she has returned from NYC, she would be more Strunk & White (showing my age) or The Chicago Manual of Style.
Teen Vogue may be like Playboy – it’s audience buys it for the insightful interviews and essays, not the pictures.
Coming, long ago, from the heartland, her writing is Midwest metro, not coastal California cool nor east coast elite.
That Tyler Cowen quotes her, I’m assuming he finds her synopsis accurate. I find it describes a logic view, one that is more understandable than what Cowen has written.
With more women graduation college than men, but still ‘underrepresented’ in STEM type fields, there is going to be a huge boom in industries that require college educated women aged 21-25 with a superficial ability to learn and write on the humanities and social sciences.
Maybe they can apply their skills to discuss how excessive STEM focus can in some situations be quite similar to a Stalinist development model?
Once all the engineers and software developers are convinced that “moral dimensions of my work are not my business, I just do my job”, then what need is there for any reflection on what anyone actually wants?
All in service of the greater ability to blow stuff up faster and to dominate and control for no purpose other than to dominate and control.
Or maybe they can write some frivilous opinion pieces on how STEM advances can enable us to achieve security at lower costs while protecting various liberties and rights?
1. Inequality in STEM
2. Tons of scholarships and reduced admissions standards, affirmative action in employment, media campaigns, tech culture criticism, political speeches.
3. Still no women interested in STEM
4. “Well STEM sucks anyway, we need to elevate our liberal arts grads!”
Cowen, for his part, hopes that Trump and his advisors come to their senses and figure out a way to continue some sort of free trade
LOL. As if there was this bottleneck on Pacific Rim trade without TPP. Container ships, rotting in the Pacific. The Port of LA, abandoned. Store shelves empty.
And, like any good soothsayer, come up with this parade of vague, intangible bogeymen half a century down the road.
Does Tyler realize that Japan already had nuclear weapons, in practice? Google “paranuclear.”
Exactly- being one screwdrivers turn away from the bomb.
India was paranuclear for 25 years, but it caught the CIA flatheaded, I mean footed.
In practice, that is not relevant to the eternal question of whether nuclear war will start in the next 30 seconds.
Japan might have nukes in 30 days? What does that have to do with the next 30 seconds?
What about the next 30 milliseconds? What about the next Wrestlemania? What’s that Robert DeNiro line in heat? Where’s my power cord?
Relative to the situation where the TPP was moving forward, I understand this relative perspective.
But consider the situation before the TPP was a serious prospect, or at least before it was really ironed out to the extent that it could plausibly be ratified by all participants within a year or two timeframe. Say … in 2010, were US commitments relating to South Korea and Japan in doubt for the fact of not having a TPP? I think not.
However, the principle of referring to the direction of change rather than the absolute situation strongly legitimizes the perspective presented ….
At this point, we don’t know if Trump is an abberation or some harbinger of a real shift in American popular opinion. I would treat him as an abberation at least until the midterm elections and then see which way the winds blow.
“It’s signaling there is no pivot to Asia, America will go back into its shell.”
I suspect our trade partners in Asia understand that this administration would prefer a bilateral agreement with each of them.
Sounds like good cause for a non-alignment movement.
And stronger trade (and other) links amongst those divided partners.
I much preferred the “Tiger Beat” article on exchange rate mechanisms and how Bitcoin will have to adapt should any countries exit the Euro before the ECB policy statement on blockchain financial instruments is finalized
I prefered who wore it best Cowen vs. Robert Reich
I preferred Newsweek’s ‘CW’.
Actually, Teen Beat is defunct.
So now it’s Teen Vogue. What’s next? Will Tyler become a Peter Morici figure, doing commercials for copiers?
I’d like to think Tyler isn’t as dumb as he comes across in this article.
“We need to run American trade to benefit non-Americans over ourselves. If we don’t, others might think we might not use our military to benefit non-Americans over ourselves.”
You can see why Tyler’s tribe lost the deeply historic 2016 election.
Trade is not a zero-sum game.
Your commenting is a negative-sum game.
Neither is purchasing a car, but you still negotiate at the dealership. There is no reason to let the other side get the whole surplus- never in a million years would you accept someone imposing that condition on you in your own life. I
A trade agreement is not a car purchase, it is an agreement to allow people to buy and sell cars without sticking your meddling nose into the negotiations.
“A transaction is not zero sum” does not equal “All possible transactions are equally good.”
In an economy where exchange is voluntary, external trade (whether buying or selling) will only be preferred if this is calculated by the participant as being better for them.
This puts an extremely strong bar on how bad things can get from trade. (Problems are more about distributional aspects.)
As Sam says above, you’d be crazy to take that approach when buying a car.
Tyler, here, cited research showing TPP was biased 4:1 in favor of the minority participants in the deal. That was overwhelming evidence that it was a poorly negotiated deal.
Comically enough, he cited it to argue _in_favor_ of the deal. Because the benefit to the US was positive, regardless of what the benefit to the US could have been with a well negotiated deal.
“Trade is not a zero-sum game.”
Absolutely, but you still negotiate for the best position.
It used to be that America thought individuals and companies should negotiate, free from the coercive power of the state. That is even what “free trade” meant.
This.
Used to be is doing a lot of work here. America’s period of greatest sustain economic growth took place under an extremely protectionist regime.
“It used to be that America thought individuals and companies should negotiate, free from the coercive power of the state. That is even what “free trade” meant.”
I’m fine with that. Why do we need TPP then?
This point seems to escape many economists, as though market equilbirium happens by magic.
The only reknowned economist I’m aware of who gives explicit attention to the fact that market equilbriium is a fictional concept that reflects an outcome after diverse negotiations is JS Mill, dead for 150 years already. Various technical works exist on a lot of related question, but the extremely obvious point that price is arrived at by negotiation and not market magic is essentially ignored.
If you wish to debate that this is less true in consumer markets these days, then refer to B2B cases.
What do you mean by negotiate? aren’t american firms already free to negotiate the prices at which they import, if they have any kind of market power?
If you are talking about negotiations between countries, don’t you agree with the fact that on average, free trade is the most efficient outcome?
And that negotiating for the “optimal tariff” is only good for the US if for some weird reason other countries do not retaliate?
I am genuinely interested in understanding your reasoning..
This represents a gross oversimplification and misunderstanding of TPP. “Free trade” is a small part of a deal mostly addressing regulatory coordination. We already live in a post-tariff world.
But, to be more explicit, if TPP results in a net benefit to the Rest of the World of $400B/year, and to the US of $100B/year, and the ratio of ROW GDP : US GDP is 1:1 (or whatever measure of bargaining power you think is appropriate – Singapore needs this deal a lot more than we do, so 1:1 is generous), the obvious solution is for the ROW to write a check to the US for $150B/year for the privilege of participating in the deal. Or to achieve the same effect through regulatory adjustment in the US favor. That’s what negotiating means.
If the U.S. approaches every trade deal as “well no matter what, even unilateral free trade is a good outcome,” then other nations can keep various favored industries protected to greater degrees, making U.S. exports less competitive in that market than they otherwise could be if we took a more aggressive negotiating position. A deal with fewer trade restrictions by all parties, not just the U.S., would seem to be the most “efficient” as I think you are using it. So if we want that outcome, we need the U.S. to plausibly commit to walking away from a “bad deal,” to try to drive other nations to reduce their trade restrictions to the greatest extent possible.
And I don’t think free trade is necessarily the efficient outcome. It ignores regulatory differences. By allowing free trade between a nation with strong environmental regulations and one with weak environmental regulations, you favor moving production to the less-regulated locale for reasons of avoiding regulation rather than true comparative advantage. If environmental protection is part of what is desired at the efficient equilibrium, then free trade between such nations does not seem to be an efficient outcome, as it evades those restrictions, perhaps through a long supply chain that produces additional environmental externalities.
Didn’t see Lord Action’s post before I posted, but as he says, the regulatory aspect is far more important at this stage. But even as a mostly theoretical matter, the U.S. would need to be willing to walk away from deals if it wants to minimize the total extent of trade restrictions. And as he says, the same logic applies to regulatory issues.
The best position for whom? US manufacturers or US consumers? Or even US manufacturers who use foreign inputs?
How do you determine what position is “best”? By what measure?
I’m assuming you mean that you want them to open their markets to our exports to the greatest extent, right? But in order to do that, you’re holding back their access to our markets, or, equivalently, our consumers access to their products. Why should our consumers be denied access to foreign products so that domestic manufacturers can sell more of their products for export?
“I’m assuming you mean that you want them to open their markets to our exports to the greatest extent, right? But in order to do that, you’re holding back their access to our markets, or, equivalently, our consumers access to their products. Why should our consumers be denied access to foreign products so that domestic manufacturers can sell more of their products for export?”
Because we have no negotiating leverage if we aren’t willing to threaten to maintain our trade restrictions in the face of another nation’s desire to protect certain favored industries. Your view would favor unilaterally implementing free trade, which would lead to far more total restrictions on trade than an approach where the U.S. threatens to say no to a deal. And if those consumers work in industries (or provide goods or services to anyone who does) that export any goods, that will hurt them.
I would say an average rational American would determine their interests were best served by watching you and doing the opposite. You obsequious love of plutocracy and contempt for the American majority positively oozes through what you write.
It’s amazing how libertarianism has collapsed as an ideology the bigger the amount of microphone time libertarianism was getting. Get a libertarian about themselves and it quickly becomes quite clear it’s a lot of new people with daddy and authority issues carrying a lot of baggage from high school.
I am assuming that your support for free-trade extends to the abolition of the regulatory regime? It goes without saying that the Democrats here concern trolling about free trade actually don’t care about free trade whatsoever. There is no free trade in a system with divergent regulatory burdens.
Tyler is fairly unique, including in that he did not campaign for any team in 2016. If I were to guess, he thought he could be aloof, and sell The Complacent Class into a Clinton complacency he was careful to never endorse.
Tyler was complacent, or possibly doubly so.
Karma is perhaps not an inherent property of the universe. But stuff kinda comes around.
American advancement in wealth, technological prowess, etc., is conteingent on access to markets which will provide the lure for ongoing development in a competitive environment.
Instead, the EU gets markets access and the US throws up walls.
Again why do you care- you are a Canadian living in China. One who has demonstrated very little good will to America in general- nothing wrong with that- but it kind of rules out a concerned interest.
Is it just that you like the sound of your own voice?
The default in the EU is protectionism. You only get market access if you do something for the Europeans in return. Look at the way that the EU has been able to bully its way into the fishing grounds of Africa.
The default in America is free trade. Look at the very generous access Africa gets. Doesn’t help them much but it is there.
So I agree, the EU gets access. Because everyone knows America is committed to open trade. There is no point doing deals with them as you can hire some lobbyists, and get all you want anyway. The Europeans are not so nice. You have to give them something in return.
Now as an exercise for the readers, which starting position is likely to produce better trade outcomes for America? Which do you think Trump is positioning himself to claim?
As a bonus question – why do you think giving everyone everything they want before negotiations will encourage them to respect you in the morning?
Mr. Cowen finally made it, the sky is the limit now. I would expect a cabinet appointment if I were he, which I am not.
One purpose, maybe the main purpose, of TPP was to provide a counter to the growing influence of China in the region, it’s everybody else vs. China (which isn’t a party to TPP). Abandoning TPP is tantamount to conceding the region to China. Bashing China and TPP in the same sentence, as Trump has often done, is idiotic.
“If you don’t support the Baltic State-Trade Renogotiation Alliance for Democratic Economies (BS-TRADE), your position is tantamount to conceding Crimea to Putin, which I would never support wholeheartedly”
Can someone PLEASE get Trump a plastic RESET button for Chiy-NA?
Gaddafi thought he’d turned into a US ally. He was, as so often, betrayed. S Korea and Japan (and Taiwan) would do well to look after themselves. Indeed, maybe they should swallow their pride and form an alliance.
As for TPP: who here has read the damn thing? Not me, certainly.
The Korean people will never ally themselves with the Japanese cannibals.
Teen Vogue, huh? Are you snubbing Tiger Beat, Seventeen, and TMZ?
In honor of Cowen in Teen Vogue, I’ve created this: http://imgur.com/a/ohf3C
The swooning teens and tweens will surely turn to game theory in pursuit of heart throb Tyler Cowen.
Teen vogue has big aspirations for lefty opinionating (despite their readership). This writer has no knowledge of economics, but they are VERY concerned about leavong TPP, because, like, Trump is Hitler, ohmigawd!
https://youtu.be/yIkPHzPPwCI
That being said, ohmigawd, this article is awful. There is Obama’s claim that “over 95% of our potential customers live elsewhere” (thats the world population except US citizens for those keeping track), suggesting the billions living on a few dollars a day or less will be purchasing from us – a blatant political lie. Then there is Cowen, suggesting that South Korea should or does feel that Trump’s position on TPP indicates an unwillingness to battle North Korea. You know, as opposed to TPP cheerleader and gifter of Crimea, Barack Obama. Are yoi kidding me, TC? Is this what you really think, or were you just telling the overgrown teenage girl, who, lile, wrote this article? what she wanted to hear?
Who else here finds it bizarre that Teen Vogue is reporting on trade deals? Seriously, WTF?
Those designer clothes don’t export themselves, OK?
Teen Vogue is trying to re-invent itself as some kind of progressive voice for the new generation. It has to do something. Years ago, when my oldest daughter was in high school, she had subscriptions to Teen Vogue and Seventeen. When she outgrew them and didn’t renew, Seventeen stopped coming. The latest Teen Vogue arrived today. I just toss it in the library donation pile when it arrives.
I am trying to imagine a single teenager making it more than a single paragraph into that article.
Assuming of course that the target audience for Teen Vogue are actually teenagers!
“Self-recommending…”
Yeah, I see what you did there, Tyler.
Man, this page reinforces for me the idea that Social Media Is Destroying America. Google that phrase and see a couple million articles Google thinks might be related.
It would have been a better book than something about complacency or cycles of history. This is new. It has never happened before. It is what historians will be writing about 100 years from now.
Your “vision of the anointed” America couldn’t compete in the rough and tumble of the marketplace of a ideas. You guys brutishly imposed via judicial oligarchy and star chamber proceeding on campus, but the arc of history bends towards popular sovereignty.
That’s a really interesting response. It is straightforwardly crazy enough that it proves my point.
What do you know anon gets smacked on his ass gets up rubbing his butt and claims to have won. Get a grip man calling people crazy isn’t an argument it’s an admission of defeat.
The amazing thing is that you think stuff like a “brutishly imposed” “judicial oligarchy” just makes sense, no explanation or supporting argument required. Well, here is a test. Some other regular commenter (no new sock puppet) explain what those are.
Or even this “star chamber proceeding on campus.” What campus? All campuses? Doing what?
Remember, to prove Sam sane, someone else needs to explain the sanity in these claims.
Like Clinton, Trump actually believes most of what he says at the time he says it – but like Obama, all Trump’s statements carry an expiration date.
Unfortunately, while Trump himself might be convinced to soften some positions, the True Believers close to him won’t allow too much sensible input. Instead, he is on an endless feedback loop of self-affirmation.
Tyler seems to be saying, “Trump would be much better if he weren’t so much himself.” I concur.
I had a rather different idea of this alleged ‘very nice spread in Teen Vogue.’ More along the lines of a photo spread, I suppose: Tyler posed seductively atop a Pacific-centric world map with fragments of popped red, white, and blue balloons strewn about. Or several scantily clad economists on trampolines having a foreign currency fight.
I’m not sure if my subsequent disappointment colored my reaction to the actual article, but I didn’t find most of Tyler’s observations very convincing. I think nations hold trade and defense in altogether different spheres–that is, withdrawal from TPP would not signal America’s military withdrawal from the region. Trade agreements are often multilateral; defense agreements, seldom so. NATO is an anomaly. Historically defense agreements have been largely bilateral, and America continues to engage with nations in the region on those terms.
The portion on renegotiating NAFTA was good, but our relationship with Mexico has been, and presently is, more contentious than the article suggests. Even so, NAFTA was an extraordinary accomplishment and shouldn’t be taken for granted. Renegotiating may well prove entirely fruitless, and reneging altogether would be acutely felt.
Calling a hypothetical passage of TPP ‘a pure political win’ that would benefit Trump and Republicans in Congress is batshit insane. It might be an economic win but it would be nothing short of political catastrophe! The tide has turned against free trade, and I can’t fathom how an economist who witnessed the last few years of American (and indeed international) politics can honestly think the American public has any stomach for a new, expansive free trade agreement. The Democrats embraced a similar delusion with Obamacare: that it would be a political gambit that would eventually pay endless dividends. It proved instead to be near-suicidal. There’s a case to be made for free trade, but now is not the time to make it, least of all with Donald Trump making it!
“I think nations hold trade and defense in altogether different spheres–that is, withdrawal from TPP would not signal America’s military withdrawal from the region.”
I think the strongest evidence for that point is that we managed to offer military promises to these countries for decades without TPP. If TPP had been entered in 1970 and the U.S. had just decided to exit it with Trump’s election, I think Tyler could make the same point and have it be reasonable. But saying that our giving up on a deal that had yet to come to fruition signals our military withdrawal makes very little sense.
And I agree that “TPP as pure political win” seems to be ignoring pretty much all political outcomes over the past few years.
Oh, and completely forgot to say: your first paragraph is right on, and we need more seductive photo spreads featuring economists.
1. Teen Vogue?
2. TPP was a good idea. It offered a counterbalance to Chinese hegemony in matters ranging from steel dumping to bullying smaller neighbors along the South China Sea. It did not a promise American protection, but it did encourage relationships among countries from the Americas to Australia to Asia. Such connections, over time, could build alliances on foreign policy that would forestall military adventurism aborning and lessen the need for military deployments in the region.
3. The abandonment of TPP has motivated Xi JInping and Vladimir Putin to seek bilateral agreements in the Philippines and Latin American countries. Americans may not be the most wonderful people in world history, but we are better than the current-day Chinese and Russians by any measure. Our action has made the region a potentially more volatile place.
4. TPP language included environmental and labor standards that deserved support. It also anticipated cooperative reactions to currency manipulation by other countries (cough, China, cough) seeking to advantage their own economies over others.
5. The only low-skilled industrial jobs that will return to the US are the ones that can be done by robots. We need to stop whinging about very poor people bootstrapping themselves out of abject poverty. The industrial revolution continues to roll across the globe, and our focus should be on using our running start to develop more sophisticated products and services to sell.
People are getting too distracted by the trade story.
It’s about setting norms. It’s about the deep but slow to develop cultural connections that trade brings to nations.
A world in which most of Asia aspires to become more like the USA is better than a world in which most of Asia aspires to become more like China. Full stop.
A Europe in which Poland, Latvia, Croatia and Hungary have free and fair elections is better for the US than a world in which all of those countries sit under the thumb of Communist dictators.
America will not remain free in a world that isn’t.