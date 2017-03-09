The Devil is in the Details

That is the title of a recent paper in the Journal of Development Economics (NBER version here, 2013 ungated version here), and although the piece does not feel dramatic at first it is one of my favorite articles of the year. It pins down some critical features of economic underdevelopment better than any study I know. The subtitle, by the way, is “The Successes and Limitations of Bureaucratic Reform in India,” the authors are Iqbal Dhaliwal and Rema Hanna, and the work is set in rural Karnataka.
It is not easy to excerpt from, so I will summarize the narrative:
1. Using biometric technology — thumbprints — to monitor absenteeism induces staff attendance for public health workers to rise by almost 15 percent.
2. That in turn leads to a reduction in low-birth weight babies.
3. Yet the government proved not so interested in monitoring attendance on a more regular basis, not even to enforce their pre-existing human resource policies. Potential penalties against late or absent doctors were not, for the most part, enforced.
4. Following the implementation of monitoring, the doctors showed the least improvement in attendance of all the workers, in fact virtually no improvement. The entire positive effect came from nurses, lab technicians, and lower level staff.
5. The government was reluctant to continue the monitoring because it feared staff attrition and staff discord, especially from the doctors. There is growing private sector demand for doctors, and many doctors are considering leaving these clinics for superior pay elsewhere, and perhaps also superior location. Therefore the doctors are given, de facto, a very lenient absence and lateness policy, in lieu of a pay hike.
6. It is already the case that many of these doctors moonlight on the side, or have separate private practices, and that spending more time at the public clinic is not their major priority.
7. It is not easy for the underfunded local government to pay these doctors more, and thus a high level of lateness and absenteeism continues. I wonder also what would be the morale costs on the non-doctors, if the monitoring were to be continued to be enforced in this differential manner over a longer period of time.
I think perhaps that “absenteeism” is not a bug but a feature: the doctors/staff consider this a form of ‘non-monetary compensation’ since they think they would make more in the private sector. We who have worked in the private sector know that’s not true, but that’s their thinking. I’m pretty sure I read somewhere the most incompetent doctors end up in the USA working for the state (the Veterans Administration for example).
Its sad that those in power actually have to start implementing unrealistic rules in order for them to confront reality. This is a very old story. Why it is such a struggle to pay attention to the contexts within which “problem” behaviours are occuring is the real mystery, not how to stop them.
I don’t see a mystery. Blame shifting and unwillingness to confront tough problems are human nature.
If we think about the doctors as setting norms for the rest of the group. And, we think those norms have strong effects on outcomes. Then might it not be a good move to reduce the headcount of doctors, raise the pay of the remaining doctors and then institute monitoring. Indeed, the last step might not be needed if headcount is reduced enough to fund an effeciency wage.
Step one of removing corruption is sunlight as disinfectant.
Recognize the current situation. i.e. officially change attendance policies to match what the staff actually does on average (you can take off X hours a week without per-arrangement, or whatever) and institute the biometric monitoring permanently at the same time.
Then when you have the resources to pay the staff more, you can make enforceable agreements to do that in exchange for spending more time working. In the mean time, you’ve moved the benefit to all staff on average, rather than incentivizing the staff who are most willing to take advantage of you by lying about showing up for work or not and penalizing the more honest staff.