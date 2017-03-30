One of the best things about Cass Sunstein as a writer is that his goal is to inform us. Here is his opening bit:
Contrary to numerous reports, President Donald Trump’s executive order on climate change does not come even close to eliminating President Barack Obama’s legacy with respect to greenhouse-gas reductions. Most of that legacy, involving dramatic emissions cuts in the transportation sector and from household appliances, remains intact.
Nonetheless, the order is massively important and, in some respects, reckless. In addition to mandating reassessment of the Clean Power Plan, which regulates coal companies, Trump jettisoned, all at once, the Obama administration’s “social cost of carbon,” which has been the linchpin of national climate policy since 2009. But he did not say what the Trump administration will replace it with. On that count, he punted — which is not the worst thing, and which leaves some crucial decisions open for his staff.
Here is the full column, and it has much more of interest. I feel bad about running such “remedial material” on MR, but overall I see reporting on Trump as continuing at very low standards, even in some otherwise very good outlets.
Right. Let’s make sure the guy who maintained Obama was not a real citizen for 5 solid years now gets every break in day-to-day news. I think that’s called unilateral disarmament, and in strategic circles it’s frowned upon. I try not to knowingly spread fake news myself, but I recognize the irony of our situation. Fake news was first caught as a real thing, and then became a slogan to dispel any inconvenient truth. That continues in the President’s daily tweets.
But you know, let’s make sure all criticisms of the Liar In Chief are scrupulously fair.
Did you read Sunstein’s piece?
Just as a guess, that comment was in response to ‘but overall I see reporting on Trump as continuing at very low standards, even in some otherwise very good outlets.’
Yesterday, even.
I was responding to Tyler’s close, and his angst that Trump isn’t being treated fairly.
I think now, more than ever, we need accurate reporting about POTUS, even if it’s not necessarily the most energizing or action-inducing.
Did that work in the election? As I say, I can’t really bring myself to be a fake new maven, but Tyler’s comment here really looks as misguided as his attempts to be “fair” on Hillary’s emails. How did that work out for everyone?
I don’t know what you mean by “worked.” 20% to 25% of the white working-class who voted for Obama flipped to Trump. They didn’t seem to be convinced back by people calling them idiots.
I don’t trust anything Trump says, and there is a distressingly growing part of the media that I don’t trust on anything they say about Trump, because too many members of the media are thinking they are going to be the Woodward or Bernstein who tweets the really dank meme that takes down Trump, instead of doing their god damned job of reporting.
Once you give up truth, even if you give it up because of maximum butthurt, anything you say becomes suspect.
Good point, “shrugger”! Take the exact strategy that resulted in Trump, and DOUBLE DOWN!! I’m sure whatever it is that went wrong was you being insufficiently zealous in whatever strategy you were already pursuing.
>But you know, let’s make sure all criticisms of the Liar In Chief are scrupulously fair.
Yeah, let’s do that. I don’t understand why we wouldn’t? Why not portray accurate pictures of reality regardless of the political context? Isn’t understanding interactions with reality why we all care so much to read blogs like MR?
Remember a week after the election how people were saying, “Holy crap, the left has zero idea why they lost this election”? Today I’m thinking, Holy crap, five months later this guy still has zero idea why the left lost this election.
Anything left of Fox reads about like this on a daily basis: “Lying Trump Lies About X, Despite All Evidence, And You Should Be Mad About It.”
Obama spent eight years lying about police brutality and race relations, and the press didn’t seem to mind that one very much. I happen to think Obama was an okay dude, but he also had a lap poodle press.
I’m still not a fan but this is the best thing he’s done as President by far. There’s little reason to think we can predict climate 100 years out as a function of trace gas emissions with any reliability, there’s even less reason to think the impacts (or SCC) can be known to be as negative as is often claimed with any reliability, the climate sensitivities in the literature tend to be significantly lower than IPCC estimates, and we are living in a short interglacial in the midst of a long Ice Age the resumption of which will unequivocally destroy human civilization at anything like current technological capabilities– at the last glacial maxima only 25,000 years ago there were miles of ice over our heads here north of the Ohio River Valley, while even the unglaciated areas experienced higher aridity, dust levels, and CO2 levels that may have fallen too low to support mass farming of some modern agricultural staples.
Who is “we?”
Study predicts significant Southern California beach erosion
http://climatechangepredictions.org/
The article is a great example of the genre though — it assumes at least 1 meter of sea level rise by 2100, it claims the study is reliable because it can hindcast 1995-2010, and it doesn’t tell you CA has been losing coastline at a rate of a foot or two per year for the last 146 years anyway.
+50 for TallDave.
The “social cost of carbon” is exactly zero.
The clown who said otherwise is the reckless one.
‘There’s little reason to think we can predict climate 100 years out as a function of trace gas emissions with any reliability’
Well, as has been proven, we cannot even do it two decades out – the empirical data from Arctic ice observations make even the most pessimistic forecasts from the past seem hopelessly optimistic at this point. This clearly demonstrates a need to improve our models, as they are currently not providing accurate predictions regarding what is going on around us.
https://stevengoddard.wordpress.com/ice-free-arctic-forecasts/
If previous forecasts were hopelessly optimistic, why did the IPCC reduce its estimate of temperature sensitivity to CO2? If empirical data show CO2 is worse than predicted, surely they would increase the estimate of sensitivity.
As for the Arctic, here’s wiki on the Holocene (last 10,000 years):
“Of 140 sites across the western Arctic, there is clear evidence for warmer-than-present conditions at 120 sites. At 16 sites where quantitative estimates have been obtained, local HTM temperatures were on average 1.6±0.8 °C higher than present. Northwestern North America had peak warmth first, from 11,000 to 9,000 years ago, while the Laurentide ice sheet still chilled the continent. Northeastern North America experienced peak warming 4,000 years later. Along the Arctic Coastal Plain in Alaska, there are indications of summer temperatures 2–3 °C warmer than present.[5] Research indicates that the Arctic had substantially less sea ice during this period compared to present.[6]”
The Arctic has regularly been ice free long before man was producing CO2.
Let’s not forget that these climate studies can’t muster the standards of science: http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/03/29/j-scott-armstrong-fraction-1-papers-scientific-journals-follow-scientific-method/
As a scientist, that braitbart article was BS.
The journals aren’t perfect, but they are much better than the opinions of ignorant activists. Separating junk science is not easy, but we keep trying but this article got everything wrong.
“the opinions of ignorant activists”
“Professor Armstrong, who co-founded the peer-reviewed Journal of Forecasting in 1982 and the International Journal of Forecasting in 1985…”
Sunstein’s point is that Trump doesn’t know where he’s going, and doesn’t know how to get to where he doesn’t know where he is going. Trump is an ignoramus. I’d like to think he would surround himself with knowledgeable people, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Indeed, Trump doesn’t seem to value knowledge. Cowen is focusing on the pithy errors in reporting on the Trump administration, when the narrative is far more important, the narrative being that these guys are ignoramuses, or worse. The entire world can see that Trump is an ignoramus, or worse. I’m surprised that our enemies haven’t taken advantage. Or have they?
The social cost of carbon depends so strongly on the discount rate as to be a meaningless number.
However, we do know that it is positive and we do know that fossil fuels are highly automated industries relative to the overall economy. That means that a general tax reduction, especially in taxes with large negative effects on the economy, like payroll taxes, can be offset with a revenue neutral carbon tax and be a net economic stimulus and the SCC is a side benefit.
“the social cost of carbon” is a meaningless political construct
that Cass Sunstein takes it seriously… indicates he should be ignored
The majority of atmospheric warming is due to water vapor IR absorbtions, not carbon
+1
No, not necessarily. To see why consider the limiting case where the social cost of carbon is zero.
In that case replacing payroll tax with carbon tax would be socially detrimental. Why? Because the elasticity of carbon is significantly higher than the elasticity of labor. Carbon taxes result in substantially higher economic deadweight loss per unit of revenue raised. Before considering externalities, payroll taxes enjoy a significant advantage over carbon taxes.
Now even with externalities, like you say, we don’t have a firm estimate of their exact magnitude. On the margin an epsilon shift in payroll taxes to carbon taxes will have two opposing effects. 1) An gain from a reduction in externalities related to climate change. 2) A loss from higher tax-related deadweight loss. Just because 1 exists, does not imply that it’s larger than 2. It all comes down to the magnitude of 1. But there are many plausible scenarios where that value is small relative to 2. In that case the optimal level of carbon tax is zero.
“The social cost of carbon depends so strongly on the discount rate as to be a meaningless number.”
Personally a discount rate of 3% seems ridiculously low. The Trump rate of 7% seems to be a much more reasonable number. Does anyone have a link to how they justified a rate that’s that low?
Watch everyone on both sides suddenly flip their minds on a reasonable discount rate if the subject changes from global warming to state-run pension funds.
Daniel wins the thread, or at least comes close. The hypocrisy is laid bare for all to see, and both sides are guilty, as usual.
If I were to play devils advocate I’d say that discount rate for carbon can be higher since it should be based on global discount rates instead of whatever pension funds invest in.
But really, + 1000
For climate change it seems like world GDP growth rate is a reasonable discount rate? What is that, 3-4%?
Whereas for pension funds, I would use some reasonable investment return like 7%?
“However, we do know that it is positive”
There is no way to know this with any reliability, and the longer the forecast the greater the uncertainty.
“That means that a general tax reduction, especially in taxes with large negative effects on the economy, like payroll taxes, can be offset with a revenue neutral carbon tax and be a net economic stimulus ”
Energy costs are an input to virtually all consumer spending, so increasing them lowers living standards for virtually everyone. Coercing inefficient pricing generally creates deadweight losses proportional to the size of the intervention. TANSTAAFL.
A desperate, frightened, angry and demoralized populace can not be expect to sort out the finest points of policy. As the system fails, the brutal fight for survival takes over more and more space at their lives. Brother delivers up the brother to death, and the father the child: and the children rises up against their parents. Saving one’s skin is the only goal left. This is how civilizations die.
Thanks for the update on the current status of Brazil. I knew the economy was still in decline, but I had no idea it was that bad.
I am talking about the American regime. America’s leading intellectuals agree that the state of the country is bad and the system is collapsing too fast for comfort.
And, in fact, the Brazilian economy is in the kiddle of a full recovery. Unemployment has tpretreated, the Real has appreciated, the stock market is at an all-times high. As Minister hpHenrique Meirelles pointed out, GDP is a lagging indicator, so it will take a few months for it to capture the full extent of Brazil’s recovery.
Wait a second, Sunstein says it is “reckless” to abandon the Social Cost of Carbon framework, but it wasn’t reckless to base US energy policy on an SCC that counts only the costs of carbon, and not the benefits?
Benefits are apparently irrelevant to economics when it comes to climate change.
Meanwhile, in the real world, studies show the planet greening significantly due to increased CO2, US emissions continue to fall thanks to fracking that most climate activists oppose, global temps are returning to their two-decade pause after the 2016 el Nino and a growing number of studies show that temperature is less sensitive to CO2 than estimated.
Question for Mr Sunstein: when the IPCC lowered its estimate of temperature sensitivity to CO2 in its latest report, did the US then adjust its social cost of carbon?
This isn’t a planned economy. (No, really, it isn’t.) Whoever is doing the productive economic activity decides what the benefits are.
The amount of drivel and nonsense in the comments here is higher than usual, but here in the US we have a whole lot of people who have decided to just ignore science, including those who cite third rate articles in Breitbart to do so. Sure, less than 1% of papers in scientific journals use the scientific method. Sorry, Tall Dave, but you are out of your effing mind.
As for the estimates of the social cost of carbon, I simply note that indeed those are net costs. Those making the estimates, some of whom I know personally, do count the benefits, including such things as the reduced heating costs in winter due to global warming from carbon. So, chip, you are another one here just full of it.
A lot of the rest of you are as well, but Ii am not going to waste my time correcting every yapping fool here.
BTW, Tyler is right that there has been exaggerated anti-Trump reporting, and I fully agree with him that those criticizing him should stick to the facts, as well as they can be known. But it has been the case for some time that most deniers of global warming are way out in la la land. Outside of the US there are two things that for some time have had pretty much anybody I meet just shaking their heads in amazement and frankly disgust: our attitude about guns and the fact that so many people accept all this anti-scientific drivel like the people making fools of them in this comment section. Get real, folks.
You don’t think there is uncertainty about the level of sea level rise in 100 years?
Do you include your German friends on the left who have so wisely shut down the nuclear industry there in the name of “science”?
Life on earth would vanish without carbon, which would still be generated even if we were all hunter-gatherers walking around naked as baboons, so the “social cost” of carbon is some amount over a threshold. Do we know what that threshold is?
This is window dressing and virtue signalling. There are two parts to the Obama legacy on climate:
(1) He declined to stomp all over fracking, as many on the fringe of his party were urging him to do. This might have been the smartest thing he did in office.
(2) He maintained the long-term US policy of standing on the neck of the nuclear industry. I’m still surprised by that. It’s probably the second the biggest missed opportunity of his presidency after Simpson-Bowles.
Both are intact and unlikely to be changed.
Dear Tyler, of course the order is not going to erase a legacy: it is relevant to the future, not to what has already happened.
Tyler, I wonder what you think of this testimony by Brookings Institute fellow Ted Gayer, presented to congress about a month ago. He contends that, at the very least, there is neither statutory basis nor precedent for including global costs in US domestic climate policy:
I believe that the exclusive focus on a global measure runs counter to standard benefit-cost practice, in which only the benefits within the political jurisdiction bearing the cost of the policy are considered. It also seems at odds with the expressed intent of long-standing executive orders and of authorizing statutes. For example, the main regulatory guidance document that has been in place for over 20 years is Executive Order 12866, which makes clear that the appropriate reference point for analyzing federal regulatory policies is the U.S citizenry, not the world. And a subsequent guidance document by the Office of Management and Budget (known as Circular A-4) maintained an emphasis on domestic benefits. Similarly, when enacting the Clean Air Act, Congress stated that its purpose was to “protect and enhance the quality of the Nation’s air resources so as to promote the public health and welfare and productive capacity of its population,” which again suggests a focus on domestic benefits. Similar language is found in other authorizing statutes for environmental regulations.
The difference between global and domestic benefits of greenhouse gas regulations is significant, as the global measure is 4 to 14 times greater than the estimated domestic measure. For example, for its proposed regulations for existing power plants, the EPA estimated climate benefits amounting to $30 billion in 2030. However, the estimated domestic climate benefits only amount to $2-$7 billion, which is less than EPA’s estimated compliance costs for the rule of $7.3 billion. The use of a global social cost of carbon to estimate benefits means that agencies will adopt regulations that could cost Americans more than they receive in climate-related benefits. This approach could be especially problematic if U.S. actions simply shift emissions overseas.
— There’s more at the link: https://www.brookings.edu/testimonies/the-social-costs-of-carbon/
Frankly, I think everybody is exaggerating this impact of Trump’s executive order and the action Obama did. It appears several realities:
1) Power companies don’t like huge coal plants and natural gas gives them lower prices and more flexibility. Several large coals are in the midst of closing down.
2) There are probably more jobs created with solar and wind than coal right now.
If Trump wants to truly improve the customer experience and expand coal, he needs states to deregulate power companies like Texas. Living on the West Coast it doesn’t matter how cheap coal and natural gas gets, our rates don’t go down and solar panels are being installed like crazy everywhere.
There is zero evidence of AGW and with the last 20 years of no increase in temperatures very little evidence of global warming. Of course we did have global warming, it peaked in 1934. It was merely the reoccurring cyclical warming cycle that follows the reoccurring cyclical cooling cycles that the earth has experienced for the last 10,000 years. The AGW scam is the biggest scam in history. We will look back on this one day and wonder how so many people could be so stupid as to believe this.