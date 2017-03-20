The US Civil War, Globalization and the City of Bombay

The structure of Bombay is intimately tied to the history of the United States in ways that illustrate the long arc of globalization. At the heart of Bombay, around the Oval Maidan, on which cricket games are often played, one can see many of Bombay’s iconic Victorian buildings including the University of Bombay, the Bombay High Court and the Rajabai clock tower. These buildings and many others were begun in the late 1850s and 1860s during the Bombay boom–a boom brought about by America’s Civil War.
The U.S. South began the civil war by embargoing cotton exports and burning 2.5 million bales of cotton in order to create a shortage and bend the world to its will. The embargo didn’t lead to Britain’s support, however, and by the time the South realized it had shot itself in the foot the North imposed its own blockade. Cotton prices skyrocketed–between 1860 and 1863-1864 prices rose by a factor of four on average and at times by a factor of 10. As cotton exports from the United States fell, exports from Persia, Egypt and especially India boomed. As Sven Beckert put it:
The bombardment of Fort Sumter…announced that India’s hour had come.
In India farm land was switched over to cotton, railroads and telegraphs were built uniting cotton producing areas in Bihar with cotton’s chief trading center and port, Bombay. Production and exports boomed. Vast fortunes were made from the cotton trade and the speculation it engendered; fortunes that were plowed into universities, libraries and many of the great buildings that mark Mumbai today. In fact, the Back Bay Reclamation project began at this time so some of the very ground that Mumbai sits upon has its roots in the American Civil War.
Influences flowing in the reverse direction were at least as strong. The decline in cotton exports from the South created mass unemployment in Great Britain and it was not out of the question that Britain would side with the South. Beckert quotes the investment bank Baring Brothers:
In the spring of 1862, Baring Brothers Liverpool expressed their view that war between the United States and Great Britain was less likely “provided we get a large import from India.”
Fortunately, increased Indian cotton production alleviated the “Cotton famine” and reduced the South’s bargaining power. Thus, “Indian cultivators and merchants played a small role in contributing to Northern victory in the Civil War.”
General Robert Lee’s surrender at Appomattox ended the Bombay boom. As news of Lee’s surrender spread, market prices crashed and speculative fortunes were lost. The railways and the telegraphs, however, now linked India to the world economy. And at the heart of Bombay, the universities, the libraries and the civic institutions endured making Bombay, Urbs Prima in Indis.
Very interesting and informative. Thank you very much.
These were the kinds of posts that drew me to MR. You know, in the Before Time. The Long Long Ago.
+1, I agree, a fascinating post.
+2
Alex,
The point is largely correct and interesting. I would add that the price boom was also accelerated by bad weather in some other cotton producing areas, notably Egypt. Indeed, this bad weather outbreak and its impact on British industrial production through the high prices of cotton were the immiediate empirical fact that inspired Jevons to come up with his sunspot theory of business cycles.
My main caveat is that while much of this building in Mumbai in particular may have been initiated as a result of this cotton boom, it kept on going even after the crash. One does not build whole universities and fill in bays and so on in a handful of years, which is what we are talking about. This story is a bit exaggerated, although it certainly has elements of truth.
India is a country whose hour has come and passed.
The Parsi (Zoroastrians who had settled in India to escape persecution in Iran) and other indigenous entrepreneurs of Bombay who were involved in Shipping had done well out of the Opium trade with China. The first Parsi baronet is a case in point. He built the Mahim causeway and endowed many charities.
The American Civil war also contributed to speculative fortunes more especially for up-country entrepreneurs e.g. from the Marwari community from arid Rajasthan. First the Parsis and then the Marwaris and others moved from speculation into technological industry- so the Chinese Opium War and later the American Civil War contributed to Indian economic development.
Egypt was far more affected than India though, since the civil war disruption led to its collapse and fall to European powers. The Khedive Said eliminated the export duty just as the war began and when Ismail I came to power in 1863 the country was flush with money. The Suez canal which was boycotted by the British was financed by the cotton money as was the Egyptian conquest of the Sudan. It was this massive kitty that began the huge infrastructure and military spree that ended up bankrupting his state.
Without the windfall of the 1860s it is had to see how the defaults of 1878-80 and the British occupation from 1882 would have occurred.
India had just come under direct rule by London after the debacle of the Mutiny had destroyed the East India Company, and most of the development that you see in Bombay and Calcutta was more do to this than any short term prosperity.
