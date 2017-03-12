West Virginia fact of the day

The state of West Virginia has paid for so many burials for indigent people who have died from drug overdoses that the funding has run out five months before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.
Kitchen said there have been so many drug overdose deaths in West Virginia, it often takes two to three weeks for the state medical examiner to complete the required autopsies. He said families then have the added stress of not being able to carry out a funeral for weeks after a death occurs.
Here is the article, via Anecdotal. Here is a good Christopher Caldwell piece on opioids.
When does the continued classification of marijuana — especially in light of studies showing the decrease of opioid abuse in states where medical marijuana is available — as a Schedule I drug go from being recognized as just a form of stodgy idiocy to that of straight-up, deliberate evil?
No one here is stupid enough to not understand the influence that Big Pharma and Big Alcohol have upon federal marijuana policy, are they?
BTW, I don’t believe that getting high every day is a good idea, but it’s obvious that it’s better than shooting heroin or taking oxys.
Here in the Netherlands marijuana use and sale is legal and there are (just from headlines, I don’t follow this closely) only minor problems with addiction and abuse. Like: some teenagers getting bad school results because of hemp use.
The incredible stupidity here is that use and sales are legal – but large scale growing is still illegal. This leads to a huge hemp growing criminal underground. Municipalities in the agrarian provinces clamor for legalization, because they could earn good money growing hemp. But I see no legal change in the near future.
I’m not inclined to believe in a pharma-alcohol conspiracy, I think it’s just the common stupidity of politicians.
In a small town in KY last year, after hearing of a rash of overdoses or reaction from bad batch swamping the town’s ER (about 15 in one night) I learned that the distribution and marketing of heroine is much “consumerized” vs. what I had expected. The drug apparently now comes from the dealer already loaded in individualized syringes. I guess in one way this reduces the concerns about dirty needles, but at the same time, it makes it much easier – more accessible.
Normally, I don’t comment much on spelling, but ‘heroine’ stands out, because the English subtitled version of ‘Diva’ I watched yesterday had the same mistake, easily dating from 3 decades ago.
This seems inefficient. Can’t they just cremate the bodies in a coal plant? It would reduce electricity bills.
Well, that certainly makes West Virginia sound like heaven compared to living (or more accurately, dying) in Bangladesh.
Such is live – and death – in today’s America. Lots of desperate people see death and, even after succeding, they are tortured by their tormentors.