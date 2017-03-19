Who’s complacent?

Not Jordan Peterson:
Raised and toughened in the frigid wastelands of Northern Alberta, Jordan Peterson has flown a hammer-head roll in a carbon-fiber stunt plane, piloted a mahogany racing sailboat around Alcatraz Island, explored an Arizona meteorite crater with a group of astronauts, built a Native American Long-House on the upper floor of his Toronto home, and been inducted into the coastal Pacific Kwakwaka’wakw tribe.
He’s been a dishwasher, gas jockey, bartender, short-order cook, beekeeper, oil derrick bit re-tipper, plywood mill labourer and railway line worker. He’s taught mythology to lawyers, doctors and businessmen, consulted for the UN Secretary General’s High Level Panel on Sustainable Development, helped his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, served as an advisor to senior partners of major Canadian law firms, identified thousands of promising entrepreneurs on six different continents, and lectured extensively in North America and Europe.
With his students and colleagues, Dr Peterson has published more than a hundred scientific papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, and revolutionized the psychology of religion with his now-classic book, Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief. As a Harvard professor, he was nominated for the prestigious Levinson Teaching Prize, and is regarded by his current University of Toronto students as one of three truly life-changing teachers.
…Dr. Peterson’s online self-help program, The Self Authoring Suite, featured in O: The Oprah Magazine, CBC radio, and NPR’s national website, has helped tens of thousands of people resolve the problems of their past and radically improve their future.
That’s from Peterson’s own web site. Not a modest man, for sure. The API (Arnold Palmer Invitational) is this weekend and I have enjoyed the reminiscences about Mr. Palmer, who died this past Fall. Besides winning many golf tournaments in the U.S., he made the Open Championship the world event it is today by going over and playing and winning the event at a time when the tournament had lost much of its prestige, he piloted his own jet around the world in record time, he built an enormous business, he co-founded a television network (the Golf Channel), he built one of the largest children’s hospitals in the world, all the while remaining a modest man, a gentleman among the many wealthy and entitled members of the exclusive golf clubs where he earned his fame. A modest man, for sure.
Indeed it’s funny to watch an academic go on a sailboat invite with bay area friends and then say he “piloted a mahogany racing sailboat around Alcatraz Island.”
As a licensed pilot I can also report that there is no such thing as a “hammerhead roll,” though it’s totally possible that Jordan got caught up in the excitement of sitting in the back seat for both a hammerhead and a snap roll.
Complacency ≠ ridiculous self promotion, got it.
Points deducted for referring to Northern Alberta as a “wasteland”. He should read Robert Macfarlane.
Agree with rayward: Peterson should be MR’s Honorary Prince of Self-Recommendation. Nonetheless I’m glad to see him getting mention here…anybody who thinks the PC left is cute and fuzzy should read up on the amazing free speech wars Peterson has to fight in Canada.
Yep, he is fighting the good fight.
PM goodhair will, likely, make a martyr out of him though.
He has an interesting reading list posted, which includes one of my favorite authors, Jeffrey Burton Russell. I don’t see him often mentioned.
He is also fighting the good fight for freedom of speech against the PC/SJW crowd with their “no platforming” mindset.
Am I the only person who docks an academic points for the lack of self awareness shown by still using a middle initial? It works for Samuel L Jackson because it’s fresh among actors. Among academics it’s trite and signals feelings of inferiority: be THE Jordan Peterson
Academics tend to do this all the time, because if you have a relatively ordinary name, someone else will often have the same name. It is helpful in avoiding confusion.
That would make sense if other academics in the same field had the same name, but that usually isn’t the case.
“works for Samuel L Jackson because it’s fresh among actors.”
What about James T. Kirk?
Remember a Jeopardy-style contest where no one got the answer as to what H stood for in ” Jesus H Christ” .
The H was silent.
Using the name your parents gave you signals inferiority?
His and Christine Brophy’s work on political correctness is really important, because it solves the apparent paradox of liberal purity. Furthermore, his analysis of how Agreeableness/Compassion can turn oppressive and even murderous is also absolutely essential.
Better links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_fBYROA7Hk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcEJr8h_yGM
https://youtu.be/8ABa4RdNPxU?t=1h3m16s
He might flunk TC’s Complacency online test however, as I did, just because he does not work at a salaried position.
No way should I have flunked that test.
Ray, the test was not pass/fail.
The only winning move is not to play.
It’s quite remarkable to see Peterson surrounded by snarling mobs blowing whistles and pounding drums while he calmly parses the latest science on gender identity or the philosophical history of truth and meaning.
So his unique upbringing and hobbies – rather than being just self-promoting fluff – probably explain why unlike most academics he’s unwilling to submit to the wave of PC totalitarianism sweeping through academic life.
The irony is that Peterson’s life and ideas are the poster child for diversity on mono-cultural university campuses, and yet the diversity cult hates him for it.
I will.
That webpage is the most audacious self-recommendation I have ever seen.
I could boldly recommend myself if I had not become so complacent – I would rather say contemplative and wise, but anyway… Who cares? “Vanity of vanities, says the Preacher, vanity of vanities! All is vanity. What does man gain by all the toil at which he toils under the sun?”
As an aside, is soaring in an ancient WWII training glider better or worse than a “carbon fiber” stunt plane? My instructor was Peter Patton, nephew of George S.
https://paw.princeton.edu/memorial/peter-wilson-patton-’53
Is modesty the soul of complacency?
(Asking for a friend…)
Meh, nothing interesting there. If you want to praise the guy for his politics, just do that.
No, this Jordan B. Peterson does not look complacent and also looks to have been and be very productive as well as gutsy. Good for him.
What I am waiting to see is Tyler recognize that a lot of the people he is labeling “complacent,” indeed quite likely a majority of them, are not complacent but afraid. They are afraid of losing their jobs, their spouses, their lifestyle. They are hanging on for dear life, not sitting around in hot tubs drinking champagne and sneering as the little people not in their exalted neighborhoods. They are the little people not in the exalted neighborhoods, and they have very good reasons for being afraid.
Not everybody, indeed, very few people, can be Jordan B. Petersons.