Why Does India Have So Few Tourists?

Pragati: India has tremendous advantages as a producer of tourism, but its tourism sector is far too small. India is underperforming and in the process giving up tens of billions of dollars in foreign exchange revenue that could lift millions out of poverty.
Nearly nine million tourists visited India in 2016 generating foreign exchange revenues of about $23 billion USD annually. At first glance, the figures are impressive. Tourism is one of India’s largest export sectors, beating out such leading sectors as apparel ($17.4 billion, 2014) and medicinals and pharmaceuticals ($13.9 billion, 2014). A more careful examination, however, reveals that India’s tourism sector is small compared to its potential.
The table below shows the top ten countries by international visitors. France leads the list with 84.5 million visitors a year, about ten times the number of visitors to India. The European countries, France, Spain, Italy, Germany and the UK benefit by being close to one another which generates significant mutual tourism. Mexico, Russia and Turkey, however, all have approximately three to five times as many tourists as does India. China has more than six times as many tourists as does India.
Although India underperforms on the number of visitors it does very well on earnings per visitor…Remarkably, India earns more per visitor than does China and almost as much as does the United States, a whopping $2,610. In fact, despite the small number of tourists, India’s revenues per tourist make it 9th in the world for total tourism revenues, just above Mexico. Visitors to India spend a lot of money which makes it all the more remarkable that India has so few visitors.
That’s me writing in Pragati, an Indian journal of ideas. India could increase its earnings from tourism by tens of billions of dollars with just a few simple reforms–see how at the link and some additional ideas for increasing tourism are in a podcast that I did with Amit Varma.
And, of course, even without reforms on the supply side there should still be more tourists in India as there is a great number of things to see!
Temple at Chittorgarh Fort.
Udaipur (Sahelion Ki Bari) with early 18th century fountains that work entirely by gravity.
Ajanta caves.
Two reasons, this from someone who travels plenty and was very open to a positive experience; it smells like shit and they were treated like shit.
There are lots of other places where that doesn’t happen, so they chose elsewhere next time.
Agreed. It smelled foul everywhere I went.
The infrastructure is very poor — so, for example, to reach the Ajanta caves, photographed, one will have to fly to an obscure airport and then drive a long distance on a two lane road with heavy traffic often traveling head on until the last few seconds. It is a world class site but under the current circumstances few people will make the effort or brave the risks to get there.
It wouldn’t be India without the suffocating bureaucracy. Have lots of Indian friends for whom the visa system is a total pain in the ass when they try to visit friends and family in India, simply because they married a Pakistani or one of their parents is a Pakistani. Couple that with a reputation for a typical tourist being guaranteed to get a fair amount of gastrointestinal distress and it’s one of those places where only people who really want to go go.
I’m not sure I buy the suggestion via the link that removing visa requirements would significantly increase tourism to India.
Certainly, visa free travel would affect some forms of tourism. Visas cost, and more importantly there is more delay and hassle. So people might well prefer to go to a destination that doesn’t require a visa.
But, I’m in Western Europe right now. If I were to fly to New Delhi travel time would be over 12 hours each way, and a return air ticket would cost 800-1000 dollars. So a holiday in India would be a major excursion (in contrast to, say, visiting Denmark which would involve minimal cost and travel time). Which is why spend per tourist is so high – if I were to go to India I’d probably stay there for a few weeks and want to see as much as possible of the enormous country as I wouldn’t be able to go back quickly.
I can apply online for a tourist visa to India and get the stamp in my passport on arrival, which will cost me $60. https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa/tvoa.html
So for a trip from Western Europe to the cost and hassle of getting a visa would be minimal compared to the entire trip. I really can’t see it making much of a difference.
The earnings per visitor number might be related to the costs per visitor in finding suitable accommodations along with finding places to eat with sufficient health safety controls to prevent intestinal problems. Unlike Europe, where you can live close to the locals, because the locals are protected as well by FOOD AND SANITARY REGULATIONS, not so in Libertarian India where everyone must fend for themselves or stick to McDonalds.
” Libertarian India” Thanks for the reminder Orwell is still alive and well with American liberals.
TMC, Your comment is part of the Orwellian universe where white is black and black is white. When you can’t dispute that India has poor or no food or sanitary regulations, you divert attention.
Did you attend Trump University?
No visa on arrival for rich countries accustomed to easy visas (and relatively expensive visas) doesn’t help. I know people turned off by reputation for food sickness, petty crime, and misogyny, but, personally, India just seems too massive and I don’t have the luxury of long vacations to do it right. Ditto for China.
Looking at ‘revenues per visitor’ I think a lot of people are in my boat. Don’t go to China or India unless you’re going to do it right. Ditto for USA given that most visitors are traveling far to get there (and things are more expensive).