Alcohol Bans in India and the United States

The Indian Supreme Court has just banned sales of alcohol within 500 meters of a national highway. The ban affects not just liquor stores but tens of thousands of restaurants and hotels. In response, the Rajasthan Public Works Department announced that they would now recategorize highways in urban areas as roads! Other states may follow suit. (David Keohane at the FT has further background on the India ban.)
Lost in the shenanigans is that even if the ban were implemented perfectly it’s not at all obvious that it would reduce traffic accidents. Alcohol can be easily stored and if you are thirsty driving 500 meters doesn’t seem like very far to go to buy alcohol.
Entire counties in the United States have banned alcohol but that doesn’t seem to have reduced fatalities. It may even have increased fatalities because residents of dry counties drive to a wet county to find a bar and then they drive drunk for longer distances as they head home.
Actually, the India Supreme Court didn’t do it, the government agency did it: “The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) is an apex body for road safety established under Section 215 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. NRSC unanimously agreed in a meeting which was held nearly thirteen years ago on 15 January 2004 that licences for liquor shops should not to be given along the national highways. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a circular to all the state governments advising them to remove liquor shops situated along national highways and not to issue fresh licenses.” What the court did was affirm the validity of the rule, applying the following standard: “In doing that, the court must ensure that the parameters for the exercise of its jurisdiction are confined to the familiar terrain of enforcing the constitutional right to lead a life of dignity and self-worth.” Dignity and self-worth. This brings to mind my first trip to the Bighorn. My flight out of Billings departed early, so my early morning drive between the Bighorn and Billings was in the dark. The previous evening, the couple with whom I had been staying warned me to be on the lookout for “drunk Indians” (native Americans), their vehicle parked in the middle of the highway, the driver passed out from too much alcohol. Sure enough, as I sped along the highway that runs through the reservation, I caught the reflection of an old truck, sitting in the middle of the highway, and slowed to avoid a collision. As I passed the truck, its engine still running, an Indian was fast asleep at the steering wheel. Dignity and self-worth, indeed.
