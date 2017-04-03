What is the best way to attract high-skilled migrants?

Combining unique, annual, bilateral data on labor flows of highly skilled immigrants for 10 OECD destinations between 2000 and 2012, with new databases comprising both unilateral and bilateral policy instruments, we present the first judicious cross-country assessment of policies aimed to attract and select high-skilled workers. Points-based systems are much more effective in attracting and selecting high-skilled migrants than requiring a job offer, labor market tests, and shortage lists. Offers of permanent residency, while attracting the highly skilled, overall reduce the human capital content of labor flows because they prove more attractive to non-high-skilled workers. Bilateral recognition of diploma and social security agreements foster greater flows of high-skilled workers and improve the skill selectivity of immigrant flows. Conversely, double taxation agreements deter high-skilled migrants, although they do not alter overall skill selectivity. Our results are robust to a variety of empirical specifications that account for destination-specific amenities, multilateral resistance to migration, and the endogeneity of immigration policies.
I would urge a bit of caution, however. If you are Canada or Australia, and your country is not going to birth Google, you care most about the average skill level. If you are the United States, you might focus more on policies that boost the far right hand tail of value creation, because the benefits from that will be very high indeed. That means taking more chances on immigrants with an uncertain future but big potential upside, even if only with a small probability.
Post-1965 immigration suggests that taking a chance on “immigrants with an uncertain future” is the worst of all possible policies.
That is false, and you are not providing any explanation.
Sergey Brin’s family migrated to the US in 1979 when he was 6. If the long right tail has a tip, it would probably be him.
It’s funny how little attention economists have previously paid to this huge question.
But not Benjamin Franklin, who was opposed to swarthy Swedes polluting America’s purity of essence – http://www.archive.org/stream/increasemankind00franrich/increasemankind00franrich_djvu.txt
“If you are Canada or Australia, and your country is not going to birth Google, you care most about the average skill level. If you are the United States, you might focus more on policies that boost the far right hand tail of value creation,”
Is there much evidence that the United States does that? Or is doing anything rational involving immigration not who we are?
I didn’t understand that statement at all.
Are you seriously suggesting that leaving the border wide open, and yelling “racist” at anyone who complains, is not rational?
Permanent residency is only valued by low skill workers. Most of high skill workers climbing the corporate or academic ladder stay in a country 3-5 years and then move on.
However, the issue here is the children of immigrants. Jus soli Vs Jus sanguinis. In the US parents get permanent residency and children citizenship. Skilled immigrants don’t look after US citizenship for children.
I don’t think what you wrote here is true
High skill workers is a much broader category than your comment implies. A lot of them are research assistants working in labs, engineers, etc. Not just executives or professors. Permanent residency certainly matters to a lot of high skilled workers.
Permanent residency can be very attractive to a PhD student. It will be insufficient to attract a Stephen Hawkings.
Canada and Australia should not worry about getting Stephen Hawkings (which we did for a year by offering him a budget and academic freedom), and focus on the top 1% instead of the top 0.001%. That’s the advice.
Since a survey focused on “how much foreign high-skilled workers want US citizenship for their children?” has not been done and published yet, we have to look at proxies:
“two-thirds of all foreign doctorates are staying in the U.S. 10 years after graduation”
https://orau.org/media-center/news-releases/2014/fy14-09-nearly-two-thirds-foreign-doctorates-are-staying-in-us-10-years-after-graduation.aspx
“The survey finds that more than nine-in-ten (93%) Hispanic immigrants who have not yet naturalized say they “would” naturalize if they could.”
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2013/02/04/iv-reasons-for-not-naturalizing-2/
These stats shows a trend, 2/3 of PhDs are still in the US 5 years after graduation. 90% of Hispanics wish US citizenship. The hypothesis is: for high-skilled workers the US is just another dish in the global menu, for low skill workers that already arrived to the US, the US is the one and only option. Anyone with the will and time to prove it or disprove it?
Personal bias disclosure: as a high-skill worker all I want is a work permit, not citizenship of every country where I live for a certain time.
Somehow, I doubt the following answer that question in a positive fashion –
Shoot them in a bar while complaining about them being Iranian
Give the AMA a veto over allowing foreign doctors to practice in the U.S.
Elect someone like Trump as president
Further it would be interesting to see how ‘immigration’ works between the multilateral countries of the EU, where ‘immigration’ tends to be seen though multiple perspectives – no one seems concerned whether Mercedes attracts high quality engineers from anywhere in the EU, in the same way that no one seems concerned if Fiat does the same thing. No points system involved, no question of residency – and yet, it would not be a surprise to find that a city like Stuttgart has a fairly significant number of EU ‘immigrants’ with high qualifications.
Trump is the first US president to be the son of an immigrant. He is the first president whose all 4 grand-parents are immigrants. He is the first president since around 200 years whose spouse is an immigrant. Since the US constitution forbids an immigrant to become president, this is the strongest pro-immigrant message a presidential election could ever give. Electing Trum was a message that this country still values and trusts immigrants, not only as menial laborers and as voters, but as leaders.
First President who had a woman managing his campaign, too.
Let’s not forget the shattering of that glass ceiling.
Immigrants aren’t fungible.
Points-based systems are often suggested with no further explanation. Does it not depend very much on what points are awarded for?
You speak English. +15 points
You have a university degree. +15 points.
Etc. Applications under 70 points not considered, for example.
This is beautifully visualization of the UK points immigration system in the form of a calculator. It also lets you compare changes in the point system over time: http://ig.ft.com/features/2014-07-17_visa-calculator/
It’s damned simple, just 4 variables: highest level of education, income in the last 12 months anywhere around the world, income in the last 12 months in the UK, birthdate (age).
English knowledge is irrelevant. If you earned 40K, 50K or 150K GBP in the last 12 months, either you know English or it doesn’t matter anymore. For example, earning 150K GBP grants you a visa even if you’re old and don’t have a college degree.
This was for the tier 1 visa, which has been discontinued for a number of years (and was always a small portion of visas).
Most skilled migrants come to the UK on a tier 2 visa. Requirements are to be sponsored by your employer, have a high enough salary or work in a highly skilled job, speak English, and have enough savings.
It used to be slightly different and called “points based”, though you basically had to meet every requirement. There weren’t multiple ways to rack up enough points to get the visa, so calling it points-based was a bit suspect.
“If you are Canada or Australia, and your country is not going to birth Google, you care most about the average skill level. If you are the United States, you might focus more on policies that boost the far right hand tail of value creation, because the benefits from that will be very high indeed.” [SNIP]
The horse has bolted, TC
The next goog will be Chinese.
btw, @ least 3 of goog’s acquisitions have been AUS start ups, including Anthony Goldbloom’s intriguing Kaggle: http://www.afr.com/technology/google-buys-australias-kaggle-20170308-gutzx3
& as long as we’re on the topic, Lars Rasmussen [Google Maps] launched his company in Australia.
https://www.gizmodo.com.au/2014/03/you-are-here-the-australians-who-built-google-maps-and-changed-the-world-forever/
‘Average skill levels’, indeed.
When “high-skilled” workers are mentioned, no doubt the inference is that these are orthographic conceptualists rather than object manipulators. Chances are that most immigrants are likely to come from societies that value “primitive” skills rather than esoteric abstract ones like designing high-frequency option trading exchanges.
What a bizarre comment. This isn’t a theoretical discussion; millions of “high-skilled immigrants” already exist.
Behavioral economics (a/k/a manipulation) is both the present and the future in finding, motivating, controlling, and retaining employees including immigrants. Read this article about how Uber (and several other companies) use behavioral economics: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/04/02/technology/uber-drivers-psychological-tricks.html? It’s the psychology, stupid!
What’s fascinating is the simplicity of the techniques. It reminds me of when my son was a child. Getting him out of bed in the morning was a herculean task, as his mother and I would have to go to his room over and over to wake him. I partly solved the problem by putting a thought in his head, such as asking him where he had put his shoes or what time he and his buddy wanted to go to the movie that evening. It was just enough to put his mind at work on something besides sleeping. The thing about Uber is that most of the manipulation is based on video games. People worry that those little tracking devices we carry around will cause brain cancer. Brain cancer! How about turning us into robots.
Relatedly, we should ask how we can get low productivity people to leave – as they consume various resources and reduce competitiveness by virtue of their presence.
One obvious approach is to end tenure for academics. It is clear that academic output is higher quality and more useful to society when academics come to work every day terrified of losing their positions and ability to support their families.
Tyler makes a very good point, that policies that improve the average of some variable over a group are not necessarily the same as policies that improve the average of the highest 0.01% of that group. I note that another economists lost his job of President of Harvard over what was, mathematically speaking, the very same argument, but in truth the context was different.
However, if we admit that admitting too many ill-chosen immigrants has a cost (and if not, there is no need for a debate: just allow everyone from everywhere to immigrate), choosing too many immigrants at random seems unlikely to be the best way to improve the 0.01%. It is really not easy to find the right policy. A mix of skill-based immigration with some “diversity lottery”, with the right proportion, basically what the US tries to do, seems promising and, on the long run, working.
On the other hand, admitting without details the defeated part of a bloody war may indeed, sometimes, gain some very-high skill persons (think von Braun), but morally and politically speaking it is indefensible, and the economic gain may very well be weak or negative. A good thing our new pro-immigrant president inflected that policy.
How did we attract The Beatles, and the rest of the British Brain Drain of the 1950’s and 1960’s?
Lower taxes. Or, more broadly, the ability to hang on to more of your wealth.