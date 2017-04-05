Corruption: What Everyone Needs to Know*

That is by Ray Fisman and Miriam A. Golden, an excellent book, the subtitle says it all. And yes it does also cover how to stop or at least limit corruption.

Honesty, integrity, truthfulness, these are qualities that emanate from the top. Dishonesty, lack of integrity, lying, these are qualities that emanate from the top. And in either case, subordinates emulate the person at the top, who sets the example for others to follow.
No they don’t. Politicians will steal, lie, cheat and send you down the river unless they fear the consequences. Successfully corrupt politicians get away with it because they manage to pay off enough people and/or paint themselves either as victims or drape themselves with some moral authority.
It always comes down to the electorate not tolerating the corruption. Unfortunately they often depend on the media telling them what is going on, and likely where corruption is rampant there is a cooperate media that provides the cover.
An informed electorate is an issue: Small local governments often have a lot of corruption, it’s just that people don’t get to see it.
But an informed electorate that doesn’t like corruption might still get stuck between a rock and a hard place: Look at Spain today: Your national options involves a corrupt conservative party, a new, unknown, slightly less conservative party, a corrupt left wing party, and a far left party that used to get money from Venezuela. There’s no such thing as real primaries that everyone can participate in. The fact that people dislike corruption is what gave them 4 national parties, but enough voting for your team (especially among people over 50) leads to a broken congress. Power from party leadership makes party renovation very difficult. New candidates inherit their predecessor’s taste for corruption.
So lets fire a minister of state over expensive orange juice at a hotel or call for the head of the CEO of the mint over a pack of gum, and not worry about million or billion dollar deals.
‘A fish rots from the head’
Sir James Porter’s Observations on the religion, law, government, and manners of the Turks, 1768.
Government corruption is the world’s leading cause of poverty, war, famine and despair.
And I guarantee you that an econ professor from Boston (God help us) does not care one iota about any of that. He will, however, use the topic to sell books and air his grievances about the result of the wildly historic 2016 US Presidential Election. In which, ironically, the most corrupt candidate of all time got her ass kicked.
“In which, ironically, the most corrupt candidate of all time got her ass kicked.”
I guess it is true, he got fewer votes.
We scored more runs than the Cubs in the 2016 World Series. But sports fans aren’t stupid enough to think it matters.
There’s very little Third World corruption in First World governments. The Reagan Revolution tried to–and failed–to make the case that cutting corruption and “waste” will make Big Government smaller. It was a lie, as outlined by David Stockman’s excellent memoir, “Triumph of Politics”.
In the Third World, corruption is pretty standard: the going rate for building permits is about 10% unless you want to wait years and years for a permit. In Singapore, they eliminated corruption, among other things, by giving higher government salaries.
I thought you were leading into “ironically, the most corrupt candidate of all time won.” Then I remembered who was posting.
So far, I have seen very little sign of his corruption. Don’t like his style, but that’s because he’s a vain New York reality TV dude and a real estate developer.
Still, there’s world of difference between being arrogant and being corrupt. In the election, voters clearly preferred* the loudmouth asshole over the hectoring Secretary of State who actually gave the impression that her foundation was set up for her and her minions’ political benefit.
* Does someone really have to explain the Electoral College system to Hua Wei, specifically how a couple of large states like Calif and NY skewed the popular vote in favour of Secretary Clinton?
Everyone is playing a game. A gala at a Trump hotel is not “graft” because “it’s Trump, come on.” A low bar becomes a new standard. Same with the very unique Trump trademark in China. That becomes “Chinese just know how these things work,” but that’s not “graft.”
When China awarded President Donald Trump a long-coveted trademark of the “Trump” brand this week, it appears to have violated the text of Chinese trademark guidelines. Chinese legal standards prohibit trademarks of the names of foreign leaders.
Trump secured exclusive rights for the use of his name for “building construction services” in China on February 14 after a 10-year legal battle. But he had little success in his quest for a Chinese trademark before he became the Republican nominee last summer.
Power allotted to his son-in-law and Bannon is not a sign of corruption and nepotism?
Yes, we do need to explain to Hua wei the electrocal college system , how a historically dysfunctional method ensures a non-democratic result.
Perhaps he can persuade the Chinese that they need an Electoral College too.
What’s corrupt about Bannon?
Oh year, you don’t like him. Got it.
Sounds like a how to manual, considering the subtitle.
And yes it does also cover how to stop or at least limit corruption.
A comprehensive book would cover how to profit by and optimize the yield from corruption.
+1. In the Philippines, the standard bribe given for voting for a candidate (and rival candidates actually exchange paid off voters lists after the election to make sure voters did not cheat them at the ballot box by voting for their rival) is between $5 and $20 a voter, depending on the office. Of course the politicians expect and do recoup their losses once in power, by accepting bribes.
You can ensure no one is double-dipping by taking conflicting bribes, but how do you check that they actually voted the correct way?
The Amazon “Look Inside” allows us to view the summary of Ch. 9, “What can be done to reduce corruption”. The 6 bullet points are laughable. (Incredibly, two involve the use of technology!). The authors choose to define corruption only for the public sector (and private sector bribes of public sector workers). The latest US election has highlighted the jaw-dropping mental defect which allows people to ignore the (well established) facts, when they conflict with their desires. I wonder if this book addresses the truth deficit that some cultures embrace. Lying and corruption seem to me to be clearly related. I wonder if the book includes examples of the cronyism prevalent in the Trump White House? I wonder if the book addresses the possibility that the opposite of corruption isn’t a rule-based meritocracy, but a tribal based winner takes all system. Isn’t corruption a step between “Family first, Family always” and “All men are created equal”?
I didn’t see anything in the Table of Contents to indicate the authors acknowledge the corruption of the US legal system. Pay to play. Book seems mostly about corruption of politicians. Seems quite a distorted world-view.
It’s a pity that people forget private sector corruption: We don’t just bribe government officials, we can bribe people in big corporations in charge of procurement, because in practice they respond to nobody.
What’s crazy is how cheap those bribes are: Food drugs and hookers costing a few thousand can net seven figures a year contracts. Government employees are far more expensive than a CTO.
Don’t forget to mention the tax deductible nature of those bribes.
Liars assume everybody lies. Of course they would. Dishonest people assume everybody is dishonest. Of course they would. Corrupt people assume everybody is corrupt. Of course they would. The problem is that lying and dishonesty and corruption will spread like a pandemic. Third world countries are like that. And first world countries can be if the top government official lies, is dishonest, and is corrupt.
“And first world countries can be if the top government official lies, is dishonest, and is corrupt.”
Sure, we’re all aware that President Clinton committed perjury and was impeached and disbarred for it. But do you really think that this is the foundation for First world corruption?
On a more serious note, the Trump administration (and mostly Trump) strikes me as incompetent, prone to exaggerating or outright lying. But every administration in my life time has been caught lying about something substantial. And frankly most of Trump’s lies seem to be so minor that they are irrelevant. Claiming the biggest attendance ever when it wasn’t is ridiculous, but it’s fundamentally trivial. This is an increase in quantity not in scope.
However, the Trump administration hasn’t shown any signs of actual corruption. No one has been caught excepting money for favors.
The Clinton Foundation has proven that you can oversee the donation and distribution of hundreds of millions from foreign donors as long as you don’t directly benefit. Both Clinton’s got paid a total of millions by Wall Street, large foreign banks and other groups for speeches and their daughter gets $300K per year to be an ‘advisor’ to an internet company. Those are all considered acceptable in modern politics.
Normally I would think this (as well as the low approval numbers) would doom the Trump administration. But in this case, the frothing at the mouth by the other side, will probably protect Trump. The rush to call Trump a liar about issues that are still in doubt is undermining a lot of the oppositions legitimacy. The New York Times has lost any claim to being the paper of record.
It’s interesting, in a analytical sense, that the very behavior that got Trump elected, is continuing on both sides.
Nicely said.
Are Trump hotels and Trump airplanes charging the market rate?
I bet Trump never gives the US taxpayer any sort of discounts that his marketers would regularly promote to others to increase volume.
Only a few million here and a few million there.
Obama awarded a contract to the family business.
Say, a legal-related contract to his wife?
(No double standards here. Of course, that never would have happened. Obama would not, for practical purposes, hand out government contracts to the family business.)
is to single-handedly render MR comments intolerable with a relentless torrent of idiocy–congratulations, you’re succeeding.
Nazi snowflakes don’t like it when people talk back?