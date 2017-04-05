In India Possession is Maybe 6/10th of the Law

In India you will often see signs asserting Ownership and Possession on buildings and lots that are unoccupied or under construction. The reason is not to stop squatters but rather to avoid the double selling problem. In the United States, it’s fairly easy to find out who owns a piece of land or even an expensive asset like a car. The land registry and titling system in India, however, is expensive and not always easy to check. As Gulzar Natarajan writes:
For something so valuable, land records in most developing countries are archaic. No register, which reliably confirms title, exists anywhere in India. Small experiments in some states to build such register have not been successful. Existing registers suffer from problems arising from lack of updation, fragmentation of lands, informal family partitions, unregistered power of attorney transactions, and numerous boundary and ownership disputes. The magnitude of these problems gets amplified manifold in urban areas.
It’s possible, for example, for a family member to sell family land without anyone else knowing about it. In Muslim customary law, gifts made on the deathbed can override a will which (surprise!) tends to benefit late-stage caregivers. Verbal deals in general are not uncommon.
Indeed, without proper land registration it’s possible for an entirely unconnected person to sell land that he doesn’t own. Even if the real owners have some type of title, the ensuing court process between the real owners and those who thought or claimed they were the real owners will be time and wealth consuming. Forged documents are common. A large majority of all legal cases in India’s clogged court system are property disputes. The best thing is to occupy the land but if you can’t do that you want to signpost the land to make it as clear as possible who owns it so if someone is offered the land for sale they know who to call to verify.
Signposting is an old device for avoiding the double spending/selling problem by making ownership claims public and verifiable. The blockchain ledger is a modern version. A land registry system on the blockchain could work and systems are being tested in Sweden, Georgia and Cook County. Implementing such systems, however, first requires that land be mapped and parceled–and in many states in India the last land surveys were done by the British before independence. Surveys are becoming easier with drones and automatic surveying but India’s land surveying, registering and titling system still has a long way to go.
Can someone explain why blockchain is the ‘solution’. The technology for having databases and mechanisms of storing records that are relatively easy to search predates blockchain and has been used in the US for over a decade.
No database can solve the problem of social disputes or forgeries. Even digital signing can be defeated by either obtaining an owner’s digital key by trickery or claiming to be an owner who lost his digital key.
Finally, if it is not clear who owns a property, creating an entry into a blockchain or any other database does not solve the problem.
A blockchain is not as public nor as visible as a signpost. How would you know to check a blockchain or which one to check to verify the land claims in India? What if two different blockchains contain contradictory evidence? How do you change incorrect evidence in a blockchain?
A signpost is better than a blockchain, which as the parent say, is just a type of database for these purposes. A signpost might be wrong, but it’s much more likely to be torn down by the real owner of the property. And it’s easy to verify if there’s a signpost on a piece of property.
Clearly the assumption in the suggestion is that a single blockchain infrastructure would be in place. However, as suggested in my other comment the Indian government may well be solving the problem via a more direct route with their universal ID system. At least I see that as one possible implication of their approach (possible a positive aspect even in the face of potentially huge abuses).
Any kind of authoritative database that is broadly known to be the correct database and is accessible to the public would work. Frankly the use of “blockchain” seems to be more of a buzzword than to be the correct terminology for this application.
All these solutions presuppose a well functioning state that is not easily corrupted and that has incentives to update their software, maintain the databases and settle disputes swiftly and cleanly. I bet that most of India is not even properly mapped in a way that’s acceptable to the legal system so that lands are properly surveyed.
“Frankly the use of ‘blockchain’ seems to be more of a buzzword than to be the correct terminology for this application.”
I suspect that there is little incentive for change. Governments in developing countries have seen from Western experience that strong systems of private property facilitates the concentration of wealth and hence the development of alternative power centers (think of medieval European kings battling against their landed nobility). Presumably the wealthy in these countries are protected by the government, such that their own title claims tend to be respected, as long as they are in partnership with those in power. And for those lower in society, title reform may come across as a means toward a tax crackdown and of settling old scores.
Similar problems are faced here in the US, as ownership of land isn’t based on a “title” as with the ownership of an automobile. Instead, ownership is established by reviewing documents (deeds) recorded in the local registry (recorder’s office) to establish the “chain of title”. In most residential sales, the seller (grantor in the deed) will represent (covenant) that she owns the land, but if the purchaser’s title is challenged the purchaser’s recourse is against the grantor and the insurance company if title insurance was obtained. [My first job as a lawyer was in a county that didn’t have title insurance; instead, lawyers would issue written opinions as to title.] In commercial sales, the convention is for the seller (grantor) not to make representations (covenants) regarding ownership, or to limit the covenants to the period after the grantor acquired “title” (e.g., that the grantor hasn’t sold the land to somebody else). Then there are all kinds of interesting but bizarre rules that could upset someone’s “title”, such as adverse possession. “Property” (ownership, rights, etc.) was a big part of law school when I attended, and a big part of the bar exam. We were expected to know the bizarre rules, including the elements to establish adverse possession. I still member the acronym I used to remember the elements of adverse possession, ONCEHA: open, notorious, continuous, exclusive, hostile, actual. Like I said, “property” law is bizarre. If people only knew, they likely wouldn’t purchase that nice piece of land on the lake.
Well, at least land survey in the USA is usually unambiguous (although less so when water is involved) in that one can usually determine the location and dimensions of land from the deed.
We take this for granted, but, that’s not necessarily the case elsewhere.
No worries. Big Brother is on the way to solve the problem:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/pranavdixit/one-id-to-rule-them-all-controversy-plagues-indias-aadhaar?utm_term=.kia7K8nPL#.al5oVwvOx
The title should not be the opposite? Something like “In India Possession is Maybee 999/1000th of the Law”? If I understand, the saying “Possession is 9/10th of the Law” means that your property rights are more easily established if you are in the physical possession of the good in question; for the article, it seems that the situation in India is an extreme version of this, not a week version.
Why not have a property registery that gives presumptive but not conclusive property ownership? Someone who wanted to register would hire an agent who would summarize his title evidence on one page, walk to an office, and have it put in a file. Someone who wanted to buy the land could check the registry and if the presumptive owner wasn’t the man he was buying from, he could question the title. Or, the current owner, on discovering another claim when he went to register, could object.
Don’t they have property tax records? Knowing who pays the tax should settle a lot of disputes.
This can all be on paper within walking distance (5 miles) of the property.
There is a lot more to the title issue than these observations. Developers through agents buy up thousands of individual plots of land. Enormous townships are then built on this land. The developers must be paying for something and there must be some way that the farmer is not then able to claim title to a piece of the completed township.