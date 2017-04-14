In 2014, Narenda Modi campaigned on the slogan “maximum governance, minimum government”. It was a brilliant slogan that neatly captured India’s dichotomous problem, too much government and not enough capacity to actually govern. Since then, however, Modi’s government has not done much to fulfill its promise. The latest absurdity is a plan to govern the size of meal portions that restaurants may serve–apparently an attempt to fulfill Modi’s musings on the subject as if they were commands from the Maharaja. Add to this the absurd paid leave maternity bill–something akin to having the US government mandate seatbelts on flying cars, not exactly wrong but not exactly dealing with a problem relevant to most people either. Top off with the Supreme Court’s ban on any liquor sales within 500 meters of a highway (Mumbai, by the way, will follow Rajasthan in recategorizing highways within the city as roads to get around the ban). Put it all together and it looks like we are back to the old India model of maximum government, minimum governance.
In an excellent piece, Rupa Subramanya asks exactly the right question:
…how exactly is intervening in food portion sizes, a matter which in any sensible country would be left to the market system to decide, an example of good governance?
As a first principle of good governance, the government must recognize the limitations of state capacity and prioritize in areas in which it wishes to intervene in the market economy, based on a cost benefit analysis and grounded in a market failure it’s trying to correct.
…Modi campaigned on good governance. It’s time for him to start delivering on that promise.
Absolutely right. Modi Govt and the honorable judges of our supreme court have gone bonkers!!
France also regulates food portions size, for kids & adults, in various ways.
So-called liberal countries even invented a false science named nutritionism to help regulate with dogmatic arguments food portions sizes & composition. And some of these countries even don’t have a public health service to speak of, and no apparent interest in doing so except sadism
Then, what is the important thing to do first?
This rant is similar to a Marxist one where everything is secondary to an abstract obscure ideal. The important goal is never well defined, it changes according to the dictator’s will.