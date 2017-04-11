The Hijra of India

Driving around Mumba one sometimes sees hijra begging at street intersections. The Indian term hijra is typically translated as eunuch but not all hijra are eunuchs or even want to be eunuchs so the term transgender is more accurate. In India, transgendered people are discriminated against, widely disliked, and feared. At the same time their blessings are sometimes sought after on important occasions.
It’s common for a transgendered person to be abandoned and thrown out of their home. Most then come to live in small communes of hijra headed by a guru and served by chelas (disciples/students).
We chelas must work hard, do the cooking inside the house, and most of the dancing outside. We have an obligation to look after our guru when she grows old, just like we would look after our own mother. In return, when we first become hijras our Chaman Guru teaches us chelas the way of the eunuchs.
(The quote is from William Dalrymple’s wonderful book, City of Djinns: A Year in Delhi. Dalrymple, however, draws too close a connection between hijra and the kind of eunuchs who were forcibly created to guard harems among the Mughals).
The communes of 5-15 hijras are like families but also like firms. The hijra make money by begging and by blessing weddings and births. The guru’s job is to learn the time and place of such celebrations for which she develop informants among midwives, musicians and caterers. A supra-community of hijra divide each city into exclusive territories. Each guru thus has a local monopoly and any hijra thrown out by her guru forfeits the right to work. A hijra thus has little choice but to work as a chela especially since other avenues of work are closed. Thus, the guru is both mother, father and boss.
The woman in the guru makes him feel motherly toward his chelas, but the man in him makes him authoritarian and dictatorial.
The blessings of the hijra are always double-edged. When are the blessed paying for the blessing and when are they are paying for the hijra not to curse them or just to go away? The hijra are not above embarrassing your wedding guests with bawdy and rude behavior.
Times have never been easy for the hijra but times are especially tough now because only the traditional occupations are open to them yet fewer people today believe in either their blessings or their curses. Many people consider them a nuisance. As a result, earnings are down.
Our main occupation is to perform badhai at weddings, or when a child is born. At such times we sing and dance to bless the newlyweds or the newborn. But can badhai alone fill our stomachs? Obviously not, and so we supplement our earnings by begging on city streets, and performing sex work, and dancing in bars and night clubs. Dancing comes naturally to us hijras.
…We are thus destitute. Estranged from family and ostracized by society, people couldn’t care less how we earn a livelihood, or where our next meal comes from. If a hijra commits a crime, the mob rushes to attack him while the police are only too glad to press charges against him. This is not to justify crime, but to reiterate that all crimes have a social dimension, and in the case of hijras this cannot be overlooked. Yet it is never taken into account.
A small trans and hijra empowerment movement works to bring greater acceptance to allow hijra to move into other occupations. On Sunday, I attended a hijra festival. The hijra were sweet and welcoming when I talked with them but it was not well attended.
The movement has found success among India’s liberal “internationalized” elite. India’s Supreme Court, for example, recognized a third gender in 2014, so Indian passports, driver’s licenses and other official documents now include M, F and an Other category. Gay sex, however, is still against the law (although prosecutions are rare to nonexistent). It’s notable that Bangladesh and Pakistan, two other countries not known for their liberalism, also recognize a third gender. The seeming contradiction is in part because sexual categories are different than in the West so, for example, sex between men and the third gender (hijra) isn’t considered sex between two men. As is true everywhere, all these issues are complicated and contested.
Intellectuals can also find support for the third gender in Hindu culture. The Vedas, for example, refer to Tritiya prakrti, people of the third sex, and the major Hindu texts treat homosexuality as normal, or at most give it mild admonishments. Hindu gods will often be reincarnated in different genders or even as hermaphrodites (the sculpture at Elephanta island near Mumbai shown at left depicts a hermaphrodite reincarnation of Shiva). The famous erotic carvings at the Khajuraho temples and elsewhere include depictions of homosexual sex.
The relative tolerance of the Hindu classics leads some people to blame Islamic and British influences on Indian society for it’s intolerance but discrimination against the Hijra is widespread. Although intellectuals may find support for tolerance in Hindu classics, the folk do not. Indians by and large are embarrassed about Khajuraho’s depiction of heterosexual sex, let alone anything more challenging.
The willingness of trans and hijra, both in India and the West, to live with discrimination and abandonment is testament to the great drive to live as one feels one is. I wish the hijra good fortune.
Hat tip: Kshitij Batra for discussion.
Wow, way to bring the class. I can see that the hands-off moderation policy around here is providing intellectual discourse in spades.
I stand corrected! Good job, moderators!
Alex was clearly miffed when his favorite ladyboys got derogated by Ray Lopez, the resident expert on the topic.
Ah, thanks for that grounding dose of assbaggery. I was flying high on the triumph of civility, but too much of that and I start developing unrealistic expectations for human decency.
You’re welcome.
Anyone here still have the comments?
Sadly, I did not think to preserve it for posterity. But it started with the phrase “Pretty ugly ladyboys,” and progressed downward into the swamp of bigotry from that illustrious starting point
“In India, transgendered people are discriminated against, widely disliked, and feared. At the same time their blessings are sometimes sought after on important occasions.”
It is getting harder and harder to mock the Indians.
“It is getting harder and harder to mock the Indians..”
Not really. We know we can always rely on the resident Brazilian to give his 2 Reals on any post about India.
“but discrimination against the Hijra is widespread”
Discrimination against oddballs in society is universal. It is not something uniquely Indian. The prejudices are rooted in historical wisdom. As our societies get richer, tolerance of oddballs has also increased (as has been the case in the West over the past 50-60 years).
I wouldn’t like to pass value judgment either way. Maybe when an Edward Gibbon is writing his tome “Decline and Fall of the West” in the year 3000AD, he may trace the seeds of the decline to the liberal cultural movements of the late 20th century! Possible.
It’s a shame we’ve lost touch with other bits of historical wisdom, like the practice of burning the mentally ill alive, stoning aldulterers, or enslaving populations based on the color of their skin!
Perhaps when people in 3000 ad look back at our period, they’ll cringe at your comment like decent people do when they read explanations early 1800’s of why slavery was a good and kind thing for African Americans! Possible!
*explanations from the early 1800’s
Whoops!
The liberal parade of hobgoblins. I think you get a literal frisson from this.
Perhaps when people in 3000 ad look back at our period, they’ll cringe at your comment
The future will be more Hasidic, Islamic and Christian so I doubt it.
You mean if the Enlightened Ones don’t kill one another for disagreeing on which is the one true Messiah and which meat one can’t eat without being thrown into Hell.
Islam seems to have the demographic and cultural momentum. But Jews are smart and Christians are high-trust so don’t count them out. Of course, African animists are reproducing themselves at high rates too.
“Jews” and “Hasidic” are not synonyms. Which one? Will the bad, normal cunning Jews protect the holy, Hasidic ones from the Muslims? As for Christians being high-trust, are we thinking of a specific kind of Christian? ‘Cause I doubt people who pride themselves on “noticing” think all Christians were created equal. And if in this brave new qorld, cleverness will depend on Hasic Jews and trust will depend on the ill-defined Christians, I guess it is better to check out what the Chinese have in store to contain the Muslims.
Ah yes, the terrible liberal parade of things that happened. As a young Lorris, I lived in fear of such a parade crashing through my “prejudice is totally justified and the past was amazing” themed birthday party (the cake was shaped like a bust of Hesiod).
On a side note, you seem to have confused the set {Abrahamic Religions} with its subset, {socially conservative sects of Abrahamic Religions}.
The birth rate of {socially conservative sects of Abrahamic Religions} means that they probably will not be a subset for long.
Was there ever a time period when religious people had fewer children than atheists?
It’s possible that children might NOT adopt the religious beliefs of their parents in their entirety.
Only since the last century has there been a significant population of atheists.
“As our societies get richer, tolerance of oddballs has also increased (as has been the case in the West over the past 50-60 years).”
I’m not sure this is the case. Political correctness has had an insidious impact on free expression. Eccentricity, for example, has been a prominent thread throughout British history, and overrepresented in its explorers and scientists. Where is it today? The bludgeoning into silence of the UK scientist and Nobel winner Tim Hunt seems far more typical.
+1
Certain types of behavior, like this “transgender” nonsense, are more tolerated. Others aren’t, see the “ADHD” nonsense.
Some types of oddness are pathologized, as in the neurodiversity movement.
Why is Asperger’s considered a cognitive disorder, but gender dysphoria isn’t?
It’s ok to think you’re a woman, but having trouble telling when someone is joking? There’s a problem that needs treatment!
Gender dysphoria is in fact a clinical condition. From Wiki:
” It is estimated that about 0.005% to 0.014% of people assigned male at birth and 0.002% to 0.003% of people assigned female at birth would be diagnosed with gender dysphoria, based on 2013 diagnostic criteria.”
It’s rare. The rise in transgenderism today is likely more a cultural movement where gender fluidity is more exciting and accepted, while also attracting people who suffer from other personality disorders.
Sex change patients have very high dissatisfaction and suicide rates after surgery.
Right my point is that gender fluidity is accepted, but for some reason most people still consider Asperger’s a much milder disorder, to still be a clinical condition. There’s a “neurodiversity” movement, but even that almost kind of presupposes that there is an abnormality which is to be tolerated and accepted.
As mentioned “eccentricity” has been a prominent thread throughout British history. In other words, the spectrum of normal socially accepted behaviors may have been wider in some dimensions in the past. Probably narrower for gender, but wider for cognitive style.
“gender fluidity is accepted”
Really? Not by the majority.
“Why is Asperger’s considered a cognitive disorder, but gender dysphoria isn’t?”
Social signaling and politics of course.
You can get away with a lot in prosperous times.
That’s pretty weak. Perhaps a future Edward Gibbon will trace the seeds of decline to…internet trolls, hipsters, rap music, video games, failure to deal with climate change, excessive obsession with climate change, {insert hobbyhorse here} — Possible! Why would you even entertain the possibility that the health of society depends crucially on continued persecution of oddballs and eccentrics?
The future will belong to those who have the most grandchildren. Notwithstanding their public pronouncements, people who successfully reproduce themselves tend to have very conservative personal lives.
The world is actually a pretty buttoned-down place: you have to produce to consume, and life is a lot better when you get married and stay married and have a bunch of kids and stay on good terms with them. If that’s the team you’re on, you don’t have a lot of incentive for putting up with radical deviations from the norm.
Of course this doesn’t mean we have to follow Mosaic law and stone the deviants. But they are perforce going to be on the margins of society.
So then we have nothing to worry about, as oddballs tend not to reproduce.
Correct. They will always be an extremely small subset of the population. And on the flip side, there is really no social cost to telling this extremely small albeit vocal subset that they can’t go in women’s bathrooms or be in the military or compete in women’s sports.
Where I do see some harm is in aggressive efforts by people like Dierdre McCloskey to shut down any serious medical or scientific inquiry into the condition. And there’s the practice of feeding hormones to children. I mentioned women’s sports as well, which will probably be eliminated at the current pace.
“I mentioned women’s sports as well, which will probably be eliminated at the current pace.”
And always will be. You know, my introduction to America’s far-right was Lewrockwell’s site’s texts explaining how American heterossexuals would all be confimedd at concentration camps in 2014 by the Gay Gestapo (which is an amazing name for amrock band). 2014 came and went and not only I stil don’t have my Libertarian seasteading colony on Mars, I also do not have the scaring gay dystopia I have long been promised.
Homosexuals are entryists. They enter institutions like Broadway production or the Episcopal priesthood, and the men decamp for elsewhere. Broadway becomes something touristy to do in NYC and the Episcopal Church becomes an LGBT book club. Not really harm so much as a diversion of resources.
Women at this point are unable to keep men out of their sports, so their athletic competitions will rapidly become dominated by men and more masculine women. To the extent we watch women’s athletics at all, it’s because their more gracile movements and stratagems are appealing and variety from men crushing it against each other. So as that disappears, the audience will shrink.
Perhaps not doing so is actually indicative of an inability to maintain standards and norms.
Perhaps some norms are stupid and should be changed.
I agree. The west has too many stigmas about rape. We should be more like South Africa.
Or bestialty. Where’s the harm?
You might get replaced by a woman as Prime Minister of the UK? ‘But Cameron went a great deal further. He also got involved in the notorious Oxford dining society, the Piers Gaveston, named after the lover of Edward II, which specialises in bizarre rituals and sexual excess.
A distinguished Oxford contemporary claims Cameron once took part in an outrageous initiation ceremony at a Piers Gaveston event, involving a dead pig. His extraordinary suggestion is that the future PM inserted a private part of his anatomy into the animal’s mouth.
The source — himself an MP — first made the allegation out of the blue at a business dinner in June 2014. Lowering his voice, he claimed to have seen photographic evidence of this disgusting ritual.
My co-author Isabel Oakeshott and I initially assumed this was a joke. It was therefore a surprise when, some weeks later, the MP repeated the allegation.
Some months later, he repeated it a third time, providing a little more detail. The pig’s head, he claimed, had been resting on the lap of a Piers Gaveston society member while Cameron performed the act.
The MP also gave us the dimensions of the alleged photograph, and provided the name of the individual who he claims has it in his keeping.’ http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3242550/Cameron-pig-bemused-look-face-future-PM-took-outrageous-initiation-ceremony-joining-Oxford-dining-society.html
“a future Edward Gibbon” will be an AI, so it will trace the seeds of Intelligence.
As people spend more time online and use pseudonym and avatars to hide their identity, I wonder how many switch genders when they do so.
I suspect gender fluidity will be quite common once life-like avatars and VR become widespread.
A hearty middle-finger to the right-wing troglodytes around here. I approve.
Be fair, troglodytes mostly keep to themselves. I would suggest slime mold as an alternative, but slime mold is shockingly good at problem solving. Alas, the search for a suitable metaphor continues.
Because they don’t know you and Alex adore social signaling?
Who would have guessed that someone with a LARPing screen name likes to pretend to be someone else.
I didn’t know there was a Heinlein-based LARP community. Do tell!
I loath social signaling. What I’m in favor of is actually oppressing bigots. Merely signaling is ineffectual and self-serving.
Funny how you think this a flattering profile of these people.
Enslaved by their cult leader. Beggers when they can’t make money by appealing to superstition. Increasingly unable to make a living as the superstition declines. Engaging in “bawdy and rude behavior” when they do get hired to peddle their superstition.
Pathetic group.
I wonder if it’s ever possible to attain a moderate equilibrium where tolerance doesn’t degenerate into advocacy. We’ve gone from “Don’t beat up homosexuals,” to “Schools can make students watch videos in which gay marriage is treated the same as traditional marriage,” and even to “Let’s all attack religions that refuse to accept homosexuality as OK.”
See Korea and Japan. They are too rich and too busy to care that much, but don’t feel the need to virtue signal by advocating a disgusting lifestyle.
What’s so bad about the latter two? Nobody’s getting beaten up, assuming that “attack religions” means “say means things about them on Twitter”.
I mean, OMG, someone watched a video… that’s like brain rape or something.
On the one hand, you have a situation where a group of people were literally being put to death, assaulted, imprisoned, and castrated for victimless crimes.
And on the other hand, you have a situation where people are subjected to speech that they don’t like. Boo fuckin hoo.
And this is why pendulums delightfully swing backwards. Of course moral cowards like yourself quickly switch sides when that happens.
+1
“And this is why pendulums delightfully swing backwards.”
So soon? After centuries of “Don’t beat up homosexuals” being an unreachable goal (not mention state persecution), a few years of “someone talked about my religion at Twitter” did the trick? Oh, OK, then.
I’ve always been on the side of tolerance for oddballs of all sorts, transgendered people and homosexuals included.
I’m against violently assaulting religious bigots, killing them, imprisoning them or castrating them, despite what they maybe have advocated be done to homosexuals in the past.
I’m also against denying religious people the equal protection of the law.
I am however, in favor of saying mean things about religious bigots, and even discriminating against them in employment and commerce. If you have a right to discriminate against gays, I have a right to discriminate against YOU.
“pendulums delightfully swing backwards”
I would not call it delightful since the main motivation will be rising Islamic influence in the West.
Several listings, I’ve seen, of countries that are most prejudice puts India near the top or number one.
All prejudice is based on experience with that identifiable group as being not just different but bad for society. I believe the hate comes from the threat of that life-style being contagious. Putting it that way; some groups such as thugs should be shunned.
In India what groups are the most disliked that shouldn’t be?
And what group are disliked but should be?
” I wish the hijra good fortune.”
Me, too.
Agreed. Live and let live.
Me too. But that doesn’t extend to Hazel Meade.
Childless spinster that spins all day social signaling online. One couldn’t wish more misfortune on someone.
This fits in with the ‘conservation of intolerance’ principle. Some of the worst societies for poor women are also the most tolerant of alternative sexuality.
+1
The post mentions the British as one of the reasons for the discrimination against these transsexuals. Not withstanding the usual Indian practice of blaming every issue on their society on the British, did the British really care about whether some of the natives were Trans? My impression is that the British didn’t really impose or expect their moral standards to be followed by their subject peoples.