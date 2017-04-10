Today is a good day to remember the great Julian Simon. Here’s a piece on just one of his many accomplishments.
Julian Simon helped revolutionize the airline industry by popularizing the idea that carriers should stop randomly removing passengers from overbooked flights and instead auction off the right to be bumped by offering vouchers that go up in value until all the necessary seats have been reassigned. Simon came up with the idea for these auctions in the 1960s, but he wasn’t able to get regulators interested in allowing it until the 1970s. Up until that time, Litan writes, “airlines deliberately did not fill their planes and thus flew with less capacity than they do now, a circumstance that made customers more comfortable, but reduced profits for airlines.” And this, of course, meant they had to charge passengers more to compensate.
By auctioning off overbooked seats, economist James Heins estimates that $100 billion has been saved by the airline industry and its customers in the 30-plus years since the practice was introduced.
So, model this – http://www.courier-journal.com/story/news/2017/04/10/video-shows-man-forcibly-removed-united-flight-chicago-louisville/100274374/
Was this an example of market failure?
This article was literally the very next thing in my RSS feed after AT’s post. Model this indeed.
Obviously, that is why Alex posted it today!
It was an example of employee idiocy (or possibly company policy idiocy) and a perfect demonstration of Simon’s wisdom (with voluntary bumping, everybody’s happy — with forcible bumping you may have extremely unhappy customers). Why on earth didn’t they just raise the offer again? They only needed a few seats — surely some passengers would have taken them up on it before the amount went much higher. A few thousand dollars vs the negative publicity from this video? I doubt United will ever make the same mistake again.
Actually it was the customer who initiated violence against the airline by refusing to vacate their property under the terms of his contract.
He really wanted out of Chicago. Is he a Keynesian?
Today is a good day to die!
In other words, Simon made Acela service the luxury transportation mode between Boston, NYC, DC.
That’s not quite a sick burn if you take CO2 emissions into account.
The Acela is really only useful for real short trips, from what I can tell, like Boston-New York or New York-Philly. I live in Baltimore and looked into taking it to Boston one time. It wasn’t very cheap and the trip was going to take about 7 hours, if I recall correctly, with all the various stops. It’s an 80 minute flight from BWI to Boston.
Stupid question – why do airlines overbook flights? Why can’t they just sell 100% of the seats and then stop?
Is there a significant no-show rate that they’re trying to adjust for, similar to how colleges will over-admit students based on estimates of how many will actually accept?
Significant enough to make it a worthwhile hedge. The no-shows can include people who change their itinerary a day or two before, for course. In the case of the United flight, apparently four United pilots needed to board in order to be reallocated, so in this case it doesn’t seem to be an example of customer over-booking.