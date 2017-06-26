Do Americans spend more money on the health care of the poor than the rich?

From Twitter I see this statistic:
Ratio of mean health care spending in richest quintile to mean health care spending in poorest quintile
For the United States, as reported, that ratio is 0.884 for ages 25-64, and for 65 and up the ratio has two varying estimates, from 0.87 to 0.9.
If I am understanding the numbers and presentation correctly, that indicates more health care spending on the poorest quintile than the wealthiest quintile (for below 25 however the ratio is 1.3, namely more spending on the wealthy).
I believe this comes as a surprise to many people, though it is arguably intuitive, since poor people become sick more often, and furthermore sick people are more likely to lose income.
I tracked down the source paper by Eric French and Elaine Kelly (pdf), and it does seem to be true, noting that the numbers exclude long-term care for the elderly. By the way, that piece is full of fascinating, under-reported medical expenditure statistics, for other countries too.
A number of points suggest themselves:
1. You still might feel we are neglecting the health care of the poor, but I am not sure the majority of the American public would react that way, upon hearing these numbers. Usually the poor get less of things, as measured by expenditures, even if they might “need” it more. Health care is an exception to what is otherwise a pretty general rule. I believe it should be such an exception, but to what degree? I see a lot of pretty aggressive intuitions out there, mostly without serious justification or without any presentation of what the stopping point should be.
2. Those numbers don’t prove anything, least of all normatively. Still, they do point my attention in the direction of wondering — yet again — if public health programs are not better than spending more on health care coverage of the poor. Let’s stop or at least limit poor people from getting sick so many more times.
3. That poor people get sick more times, how much of this is a) poor environment including higher stress and exposure to crime, b) genes, c) inability to afford proper preventive care, d) bad decision-making, including diet, lifestyle, and exercise, and e) sickness causing poverty, and f) other factors. I know of plenty of individual papers on these topics, but would it go over well to write an “apportionment” paper doling out the relative responsibilities?
4. How much should our decisions on the best health care policy depend on the answer to #3? How many people are even willing to talk about this right now?
5. Why does the ratio flip so significantly toward the wealthy for younger people? Can we use that fact to make any general inferences about the apportionment outlined in #3? On the surface, it seems to suggest a significant possible role for d) and e), since those might affect children less.
6. What else?
The original pointer was from a retweet by Garett Jones, the tweet from Houston Euler, the Great Firewall is making direct links to them very costly right now.
Being sick can make you poorer. When I was getting expensive cancer treatment in 1997, I was only making 60% of my salary on disability. If I’d been feeling better in 1996 I would have accepted an offer tendered to me to move to Silicon Valley and get rich off the Internet Bubble.
How much proportion of poor, are poor due to bad health? I have heard some stat that said the number 1 cause of bankruptcy in America is health care spending (true?). If its true, then you could say that the American system is quite unfair…
Why is that unfair? Because it enriches bankruptcy lawyers at the expense of the “poor” or health service providers? To whom is it unfair? To me it (if true) merely indicates that medicine is expensive and incurring medical bills correlates with reduced cash flow. Rational actors should avail themselves of bankruptcy laws to buy time and/or dispose of debt.
It’s not true in any meaningful way. The study essentially calculated at the proportion of bankruptcies in which healthcare debts were present, regardless of amount of healthcare debt. Most healthcare debt was less than $2k, iirc.
No evidence was provided on the tougher problem of what actually was the ’cause’ of the bankruptcy. Which type of debt was too overwhelming? Was there a straw that broke the camel’s back?
Not to mention, there was no attempt to deal with any reverse causality: did the health event cause both the general bankruptcy and the new healthcare debt.
I was sick for about 20-24 months with cancer/chemo in 1996-97. I was never as ambitious for money again.
Answering #3, genes play the dominant role. Its underestimated, because genes, environment, and lifestyle are all confounded. The same genes that make people unhealthy also make them behave poorly, make less income, and make bad decisions. This is because the genes involved with behavior are widespread and affect a lot of different parts of our biology.
Since its genes, the answer to #4 is really hard, and completely unpalatable politically. You could ignore the genetic reality of their situation, and just make their lives better, but welfare payments will motivate people to have kids. If you give unhealthy people healthcare, the genes that are causing poor health will increase in their relative share of society, and the “genetic debt” will just be that much larger in the future.
I dont see things changing, so either the cost of living will be enormous simply due to medical expenses, eventually causing society to collapse; or some kind of eugenic effect returns to society. Designer babies, which companies are now providing as a service today, might be the solution. But if the only thing that changes is that rich smart people engineer super children, then we are just setting up the next century for a caste system of super humans and a deformed underclass.
A ratio of <1 is entirely consistent with the very likely possibility that the poor get sicker more often than the rich and that they're *still* not getting nearly as much treatment as they would like (if, for example, they were gifted a health savings account.) As you can see from the chart, European countries have an even lower ratio, something like 0.5, and I would guess there's even more "health inequality" in the United States.
That said, when I first encountered it, I was astonished because although I was aware of some basic statistics like the fact that the poor die earlier from lifestyle factors, I did not realize just how much sicker they were than the rich.
The poor may receive less preventative care and thus get seriously ill more often, leading then to get more (more expensive) care overall. The young experience health crises less often.
The poor are also more likely to have mental health problems that make them poor.
And those mental health problems kick in around 25
I would think that the mid quartiles might be more averse to going to the doctor or ER for minor to moderate things — for 2 reasons
1) the lower middle class may be more averse to an expensive ER visit than someone who has no real hope of ever building assets or a positive net worth – the 30-50 percentile for income probably worry more about paying debts back than those in the bottom quintile.
2) for moderate injuries, like cuts on the finger, or bad fevers that may or may not call for stitches and a doctor visit – the poor may feel less security in taking care of themselves at their homes (for a variety of reasons) and so on the margins may go to the doctor more quickly
With government financed health-care paid by Medicaid, I can’t imagine the bottom quintile having as much “restraint” about watching the bottom line like those who have to worry about paying cash out of pocket or deductibles.. or even worse… no cover at all…
For those at the very bottom, in the “not exactly working class,” what incentive has a patient to consider any restraint if an insurer, whether private or public, is paying for the whole thing?
I would suspect the difference in under 25yos may be pushed by NICU stays. Wealthier people have more fertility assistance and therefore more multiples that end up there for a bit after an inevitable premature birth. That gets to seven figures very quickly and does not require high frequency to distort some numbers.
Good topic, but the real debate is how much of the possible actions outlined above are to be taken care of by the government, and how much by private charity? My reading of conservatives on this is that government should have limited to no role, and that charity is the way to help the poor- if they’re to be helped at all.
Admittedly, they claim that government can’t provide care or services of any value, so the only way to help the poor is through promoting private initiatives and getting the poor to take care of themselves, But that would mean abandoning initiatives above like “Let’s stop or at least limit poor people from getting sick so many more times.”
So according to that article 5-10% of lifetime medical costs are in the last year of life, and the poor have a significantly shorter life expectancy than the rich, I think 10+ years. That means that if you compare them by age cohort the poor are disproportionately going to have end-of-life costs factored in.
How much might be that the well to do have good insurance plans that have negotiated lower costs for services. The poor pay, or “pay” (as in, are charged, but may not actually pay in the end) “full freight” for the services, because they are not covered by insurance that has negotiated a better price? Of course, this isn’t everything, but I’m surprised it’s not noted above. (It would go in as another example of the high cost of being poor.)
Insightful comment. Makes me wonder if there’s a standardized “cost of care” index independent of insurance negotiated rates. Perhaps it can be segmented by insured vs. uninsured costs for each group.
I really wish we measured wealth by something other than annual income. If I’m wealthy, get cancer, and quit my job, my wealth hasn’t disappeared. I’m just choosing not work during chemo or during my final years. Income is not wealth.
Wow, just wow. You never stopped to think that causality runs the other way? That many poor people are poor because they’re sick? That the extremely sick are also extremely poor?
Sorta by definition, but old people in nursing home consuming massive amounts of Medicaid – soon to be snuffed out by the GOP – have no assets or income.
All those lucky duckies on disability that can’t work…what’s their income bracket?
see his 4th paragraph: “…and furthermore sick people are more likely to lose income”
No – it’s not really discussed at all – and that is my point. It’s just in there to cover his ass while he discusses a bunch of things he feels like talking about…while it’s such a huge factor that the rest of his analysis is rendered pointless
Would most of the bottom quintile be eligible for Medicaid and other government financed health care schemes?
Acquaintances who are doctors have explained that while reimbursement by Medicaid can be stingy, they often prefer it to many private employer based insurers that get very complicated or stubborn about reimbursing therapeutic procedures or pharmaceuticals that Medicaid covers without problem. Would be interested to hear more testimonial / evidence.
Finally, while it’s obvious the sick and infirm will not be earning well while weakened or otherwise incapacitated by their condition, there is certainly something to the impolitic truth that stupidity penalizes not just in poverty but also in ill-health. Irresponsible, reckless or plain stupid behavior make it not only hard to prosper and build savings but risky, unwholesome and unhygienic lifestyles also cause illness and injury and then delay in treatment results in even more serious health complications. Sure we can have compassion for those who suffer the consequences of their own mistakes, but if one lives a “Tobacco Road” lifestyle, it should be no surprise that one’s both poor and in bad health.
Wondering… and having difficulty articulating: to what degree does the health care spend measured take into account that the poor quintile spend consists of government programs whose relative rigidity, reliance on public administration monitoring of costs, and relative inefficiency may permit more money to be extracted, vs. the rich quintile spend which consists of either out of pocket or private insurance outlays which are more closely monitored for relative inefficiency?
From my experience, the poor are more likely to end up waiting for care and using emergency rooms for all treatment. Many are unaccustomed to how the medical apparatus works and how to be efficient in its usage. Headaches, toothaches, and oftentimes attention/company.
#3 is definitely a factor but I would also add inexperience. If you gave a poor person a million dollars would they act like a richer person by investing a large portion? Or would they blow it on frivolous things and their family members? We assume they would act rationally but if they do not have the experience with money, they may not.
Not to mention those in deep poverty who have slipped between the cracks of the safety net.
I once listened to a political hack compare health care shopping to buying a television. There are so many factors that are hidden from the average shopper. Definitely not like buying a TV.
#3… Need to separate the working poor from the non-working poor (25-64 year olds). You might find most of the increase in health care expenditures is coming from *injuries* related to work.