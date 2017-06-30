The decline of academic book sales

Michael Jubb’s recent report on (UK) Academic Books and their Future (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) — part of the Academic Book of the Future-project — makes for depressing reading.
Matthew Reisz’s piece in Times Higher Education sums it up pretty well: Worst sellers: warning of existential crisis for academic books, as “the number of individual [academic] titles sold rose by 45 per cent, from 43,000 to 63,000” between 2005 and 2014 — but (Nielsen BookScan-tracked sales figures): “show a decline for academic books of 13 per cent between 2005 and 2014, from 4.34 million to 3.76 million annually”. Add it all up, and: “this meant that average sales per title fell from 100 to 60″…
The median is likely lower yet.
That is from Michael Orthofer of Literary Saloon, by the way here is my earlier Conversation with Michael.
I don’t have anything to back this up with beyond my own experience and hearsay, but it seems more schools are demanding students use texts specific to those institutions.
That has always been the case, in understated way. A department chairman’s introductory text is likely to be used those teaching that course within that department.
One of the publisher tricks is ‘customized’ POD texts. They’ll remove chapters a professor isn’t going to use and add a paper or two of the prof’s (which enables them to pay kickbacks in the form of ‘royalties’) for those chapters. Voila — legalized payola and a text that’s worthless on the resale market.
Given the ridiculous explosion in textbook prices, maybe the entire genre well and truly deserves to disappear, and one should just nod and say good riddance…
The discussion of lower-level textbooks (the bad stuff kids are forced to buy) and the rest of academic books should really be separate as these markets are driven by completely different factors.
Do these sales figures account for the electronic access rights correctly? 5-10 years ago I could’ve been stealing all the books I need online, nowadays that’s much less needed as I can access most of the more recent titles thru the uni’s subscription to SpringerLink and analogous services.
Academic titles aren’t textbooks, but specialized books on an academic subject matter (like a book on the economic history of horseshoes 1748-1759).
I suspect the decline tracks academic library collection budgets. Other than authors’ acquaintances, libraries are likely the only markets for almost all academic titles.
Maybe most academic titles are worthless.
Except with a view to tenure.
@ Rich Berger 2:36pm