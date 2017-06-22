How and why did economic history blossom?

C. inquires:
Why do we live in the golden age of economic history? Was there something identifiable that caused the subfield to grow in esteem? Some new technology that changed the costs of research (not that I can see)? Something else?
Mark Koyama should write a Medium essay on this, but in the meantime here are my thoughts:
1. We now know much, much more about the earlier economic histories of China, India, and some other locales. The rise of more and better graduate students from the emerging economies, or for that matter from Europe, has been essential here.
2. Some of the turn toward economic history came with the financial crisis, and the search for longer-term parallels, which meant looking back in history, most of all to the Great Depression.
3. Although the advance of cliometrics started a long time ago, we are now finally at intergenerational margins where economic historians are as quantitatively well-equipped as most parts of the applied micro spectrum.
4. The stranger the time period, the more people will have to look to broader stretches of history for understanding. Yes, this one is an uh-oh.
5. Some applied micro fields have become a little more boring, so that has helped a partial shift of status to economic history. Public data sets have been exhausted, and a lot of economic history data sets are “weird or idiosyncratic” data sets, which now are “in” and I predict will stay “in” for a long while to come because they offer the possibilities of both new discoveries and moats.
6. An academic trend that hasn’t yet been exploited usually ends up exploited, sooner or later, once the right nudge comes along.
5b, 6b. In chess, the top players are opting for the Giuoco Piano once again.
7. Competing economic models are more “allowed” in the subfield — not everything must be neoclassical — which has opened economic historians to more wide-ranging questions. Economic history remains a good place to pursue the questions about economics that initially interested many people as undergraduates.
8. Academic attention is more media-driven these days, and good economic history papers usually have a story of some kind, and perhaps also a historical personage, event, or institution of broader interest.
I think economic history’s rise is a response to the Great Recession and the failure of traditional macro models.
TC: “In chess, the top players are opting for the Giuoco Piano once again” – this is analogous to my point above: it’s an attempt to avoid “opening book theory”, which has been found to stifle creativity and not favor the creative mind, i.e., “opening book theory”, akin to ‘traditional macro models’, doesn’t reflect the reality of chess, which is to favor the side with the more creative calculating mind, but favors route memorization. In the same way “traditional macro” favors a group of modelers taking to each other rather than trying to imitate what happens in the real world; it does not reflect ‘reality’.
One should read the reviews of Yuja Wang to gain perspective on this question. There are thousands of pianists with the technique to respond when someone says play that Beethoven piece in this different way. Surprise ensues, and if the advice was good, that is what we call art. To compare, sadly, happy piano players with happy chess players, the genius of chess is restricted by the enforced closeness to other chess players. Even the fish of the sea prefer to choose their co-competitors from a wider pool! There are thousands of pianists with technique. Tell one of them to play the Hammerklavier like Gottschalk in the best mood of his life on a train painted by Terry Redlin. Surprise does not ensue if Beethoven, who worked so hard, did not know what he was doing, and surprise does not ensue if he did know what he was doing and it had no connection to Terry Redlin style trains, and surprise does not ensue if he did know what he was doing and it had a connection to Terry Redlin style trains but, for subtle reasons that musicians immediately understand (and we are all musicians if we understand this) the musician who was told to follow the Terry Redlin style did not care in the right way. (Please read Spengler’s essay on Yuja Wang’s version of the Hammerklavier if you found this comment relevant and interesting. Short version – he thought it was nearly infinitely good! I hope he is right but I hope even more that she lives her life with common sense. While sacrifice is required from some artists, people who play the piano are not in that group! Do not sacrifice your human happiness for even transcendent performances of music other people wrote, Yuja!!!!) Guioco Piano indeed.
previous comment transalted into English – Chess has fashions. Boringly, those fashions are propagated by other chess players, not, to tell the truth, that interesting a group of people, except at the margins. Ok, there is this piano player named Yuja Wang. A genius music critic named Spengler wrote a column – in which he (accurately) humble bragged about his closeness to students of the great musicians and music critics of the long ago 19th century – that her performance of the Hammerklavier was better than the best performances of the great European pianists of the 20th century. He pointed out that she is Chinese, and yet she understands Beethoven better than, say, Brendel or Schnabel (which is immensely laudatory, you can look it up). OK, so in my comment I point out that maybe she has really good technique but that she does not really understand Beethoven the way Spengler thought, but merely followed suggestions from someone who (like an economic historian – see the relevance) explained things in a different new way but in a way that related to that which has come and gone (as “what Beethoven thought he was doing” has come and gone). That being said, I have never heard the pianist in question live, but her Youtube videos (Mozart being the one I remembered) made me almost cry, they were so good. I also think Terry Redlin is a genius, but I recognize that is a controversial thing to say. Finally, the pianist in question is 30 and beautiful and wants to start a family with a man she loves but thinks she is called to be an artist, and has sadly hinted she will never bond with someone who loves her. My point in the last few sentences would be – Horowitz would have been a better man if he raised a large family with love in his heart and never played a note of Rachmaninoff. Sure I want to hear great piano players but above all I want people to be happy!
the last sentence of 1:21 and the second to last sentence of 1:11 are fairly recognizable echoes of lines by Li Po and Tu Fu, respectively. Reliqua vero ….
TC: “4. The stranger the time period, the more people will have to look to broader stretches of history for understanding. Yes, this one is an uh-oh.” – oh no, this is well known, it’s just in-sample and out-of-sample bias. I was looking at a finance paper the other day that showed in order to do a Markowitz portfolio theory statistical analysis that’s good to two or three sigma for a basket of stocks, you need about 500 years of stock market data, which nobody has. (from my HD: “Based on parameters calibrated to US stock-market data, we find that the critical length of the estimation window is 3000 months for a portfolio with only 25 assets, and more than 6000 months [500 years] for a portfolio with 50 assets” (Optimal Versus Naive Diversification: How Inefficient is the 1/N Portfolio Strategy? (2007) by Victor DeMiguel et al )
Bonus trivia: the 1/N Portfolio strategy, where you simply just divide up your assets in N buckets of different stocks, and not even rebalance, is a surprisingly good way to diversity. Simplicity wins.
Yep; macro-economics has turned out to be bunkum so people of an economics bent naturally turn to history, which might be less bunkum.
With every passing year, the failure of the third world to converge with the first becomes more and more mysterious from the HBD-denialist perspective.
No, except for parts of Africa, the 3rd World –> 1st World. Look at China.
Yeah, we all know it just takes a year.
Economic growth in African countries such as Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana is an underreported story. Ethiopia, for instance, nearly quadrupled its GDP per capita over the past 25 years and several others have doubled or tripled over the same period. Several middle income countries have also done an impressive job of catching up as well. Turkey, for instance, in PPP terms is now about as wealthy as the U.S. was in the 1980s.
“Turkey, for instance, in PPP terms is now about as wealthy as the U.S. was in the 1980s.”
In terms of GDP per capita (PPP) Turkey is at $23,000, which is where the U.S. was in 1970.
http://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?DataSetCode=PDB_LV
the history is a tale of many threads.
internet allowed much better communication about those threads ( uncovering hints for potential synthesis, say better information on climate dynamic leads to findings that ‘stable climate’ past 10 000 years or so caused agriculture, before good graphical trends were all over internet – it was more costly to make conjectures of such kind )
people are inclined to narratives – and better (more rich) narratives have their listeners.
as for ‘neoclassical’ mention – instead, it was neoclassical find, that technologies (more generally TFP) play much bigger role in development, than capital ( since Solow work ), older histories ( and even some recent, marxist oriented ) have too much emphasis on capital and so historical narratives had some bias,
but currently we can see, that we can try to fit technologies ( coal, energy in general, climate, geography etc ) into Solow residual and see something more, than we seen before. So new histories are more neoclassical in fact, it is just stories by pure economists are really dry and sometimes, due to their interpretations of what constitutes TFP are nearing absurd (say Alex of this blog claimed that russian climate is great for agriculture due to winters – disregarding more variable climate in general – with more droughts and heavy rains, than in other temperate zones – l Alex story with one only parameter was just too rigid and in fact absurd ) and it is economic historians who really make neoclassical thinking to start to have rich content with many threads of explanations in the very same neoclassical framework which pure economists think are better guardians.
Plus, history is so much easier to use when advocating for a particular set of policy goals – ‘Harvard University economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff have acknowledged making a spreadsheet calculation mistake in a 2010 research paper, “Growth in a Time of Debt” (PDF), which has been widely cited to justify budget-cutting. But the authors stand by their conclusion that higher government debt is associated with slower economic growth.
Reinhart and Rogoff wrote in their 2010 paper that average annual growth was negative 0.1 percent in countries with episodes of gross government debt equal to 90 percent or more of GDP between 1945 and 2009. Liberal economists have been critical of their work for years (just economists being their usual cranky selves), but now three economists at UMass say Reinhart and Rogoff made several mistakes and omissions. According to the UMass scholars, the “corrected” number is positive 2.2 percent—which means GDP still grows, even when debt levels are very high.
They admit they accidentally excluded five rows from an average in their Microsoft Excel spreadsheet, but not the other charges. Fixing the spreadsheet error would lift growth in those high-debt countries to about 0.2 percent annually (still not that good). Adding country data that wasn’t available when they did the 2010 paper would boost growth further, to perhaps 0.5 percent (ditto). The UMass economists get all the way up to 2.2 percent by using a counting method that gives more weight to a few countries that experienced long periods of high debt. Reinhart and Rogoff insist that their method is better.
In politics, academic studies are used as weapons. The Reinhart-Rogoff work has been widely cited by deficit hawks, including House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan, who said, “Economists who have studied sovereign debt tell us that letting total debt rise above 90 percent of GDP creates a drag on economic growth and intensifies the risk of a debt-fueled economic crisis.”’ https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-04-18/faq-reinhart-rogoff-and-the-excel-error-that-changed-history
I’m sure that a current Bloomberg columnist such as Prof. Cowen would fully agree with the observation that ‘In politics, academic studies are used as weapons.’
Great question. Given that I have published in the Journal of Economic History, have co-authored an economic history book (see Princeton Press 2008 Heroes and Cowards) and I’m married to an economic historian, I feel like I can deliver a partial answer. Great historical data is”out there” if you know where to dig. This creation of longitudinal micro data sets by using people’s names and geographical data in repeat cross-sections of data has opened many new opportunities for writing “natural experiment” papers. The field of economic history faces at least two challenges. First, at the publication stage, we are now in the “field experiment era” and economic historians have trouble running randomized field experiments! Without such a randomized research design, clever reviewers can always think of some story for why OLS’s assumption of E(U|X) does not equal zero or why IV’s assumption of E(U|Z) does not equal zero. Second, if an economy is “non-stationary” and evolving over time, then past historical relationships between say climate conditions and mortality provide an upper bound on future relationships because they under-estimate adaptation. The Lucas Critique lurks throughout when interpreting lessons for today from past events.
Economics is driven by technique at the upper ends. Despite the rise in economic history, the Journal of Economic History has unfortunately not risen much in status because what matters to the top guys are historical papers that have elite technical methods. Moreoever — without naming names — there are plenty of articles in top 5 journals that are suspect in their historical interpretation (even by econ standards) that are well-specified technically but which would likely have been rejected by JEH.
So in the end, it’s about all the things Tyler mentioned, but it’s also how econ only adopts those fields that focus on the technique of the moment. And the lack of RCTs in history as Kahn mentions, restricts how far historians can go unless they engage in the sorts of heroic efforts the current Clark medal winner has undertaken. So these are high risk, low article count career choices.