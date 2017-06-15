Historical Returns of the Market Portfolio

A new paper by Ronald Q. Doeswijk, Trevin Lam, and Laurentius (Laurens) Adrianus Petrus Swinkels addresses exactly this question:
Using a newly constructed unique dataset, this study is the first to document returns of the market portfolio for a long period and with a high level of detail. Our market portfolio basically contains all assets in which financial investors have invested. We analyze nominal, real, and excess return and risk characteristics of this global multi-asset market portfolio and the asset categories over the period 1960 to 2015. The global market portfolio realizes a compounded real return of 4.38% with a standard deviation of 11.6% from 1960 until 2015. In the inflationary period from 1960 to 1979, the compounded real return of the GMP is 2.27%, while this is 5.57% in the disinflationary period from 1980 to 2015. The reward for the average investor is a compounded return of 3.24%-points above the saver’s. We also compare the performance of an investor who holds the market portfolio with an investor who uses simple heuristics for the portfolio allocation. Our results suggest that the market portfolio is close to the mean-variance frontier, but our heuristic allocations achieve a significantly higher reward for risk.
Do note that is for many countries, not just the United States. For the pointer I thank Samir Varma.
Well that’s completely useless information. We have All World indices, why would anyone care what the return on the basket all tradable assets is? Another ridiculous benchmark so that libtards can bash hedge funds for “not beating the market”? As if 99% of them understand what a benchmark is and why it’s so difficult to beat.
Wait, beating the index is a liberal thing?
Gabe, can you explain yourself (without the flamboyance)? Specifically, why is the All World index important, while a tradable basket not? Why is it difficult to beat a benchmark (such as the S&P500)?
msgkings: It’s a liberal thing to lambaste hedge funds for not adding value by pointing out that they don’t beat their benchmarks, but I think 99% of the critics don’t understand what a benchmark really is.
David: Because you asked nicely, no flamboyance. First of all, benchmarks are hard to beat because the assets that compose them have similar characteristics to the ETF/Hedge funds, but they aren’t real portfolios. For instance, when you look at the S&P every day, it isn’t a real portfolio, but some average of the prices (either based on market cap of stock price, I can’t remember) of the 500 companies that the NYSE chooses. If I am using the S&P as my benchmark, I have to create a portfolio that matches the S&P 500. Sounds easy, right? There are a number of issues here. If I collect a basket of equities that maps to the composition of the S&P today, that basket will not match perfectly tomorrow, the same way your 401k goes out of balance because of different growth rates between your investments. So I would need to rebalance often, which is prohibitively expensive. So that brings up the issue of how to take a sample that’s representative of the S&P, which is not only difficult but subjective. Should you use a factor model, or a stratified sample by industry, or maybe by cap size? All of these techniques will lead to a tracking error. The main point is that the benchmark is chosen NOT TO BE BEATEN! If I choose the treasuries as my benchmark and invest in the S&P ETF, I would win every year, but that means I chose a stupid benchmark.
The reason an All World index is useful (not important) is because people may want to see weighted growth rates across the globe. My point was that the All World (actually called All Country MSCI) exists, so this paper is useless.
@Gabe Atthouse – sounds like you work for the house (financial planner), pushing load funds. In fact, it turns out, regarding your ‘rebalancing’ point, for a global portfolio, “[for rebalanced portfolios vs non-rebalanced portfolios, over time] the returns are quite similar, and differ by less than 0.50% per year. ” Though 0.5%/yr is a lot, it’s likely to be greater than a ‘heuristic allocation’ for most people, who can’t match an index with their basket of stocks and constant churning, which only benefits stock brokers.
Bonus trivia: picking a basket of blue chip stocks, presently I like Macy’s, Ford, GE, Qualcom and gold (GLD), I have nearly matched the S&P500 for over the past 20 years, with an IRR of over 6%.
LOL, you think the NYSE chooses the stocks in the S&P 500?
If you don’t even know who picks the S&P 500 then there’s no reason to believe the rest of your explanation – I mean its RIGHT THERE IN THE NAME!
Good call, the rest of his “explanation” is also laughably false. Not to mention the still baffling claim that only “liberals” have a problem with poor hedge fund performance LOL
Gabe, as others pointed out, the NYSE does not pick the constituents or the weights of the S&P 500. More importantly, it is not difficult to track or nearly track the S&P 500. The Vanguard 500 fund and the etf SPY do it all the time. Your return will be very close to the return of the S&P 500’s return minus their small expense ratio.
Furthermore, while minor adjustments must be made to your portfolio, you do not need to constantly reweight and trade. Since the S&P 500 is market cap weighted, if the price of MSFT doubles, then both its weight in the index AND its weight in your portfolio double. No need to sell anything.
Finally, a lot of hedge funds (and perhaps most) are not benchmarked to the S&P 500. For instance, equity market neutral HFs ideally are market neutral, so comparing them to the S&P return is silly. The reason you constantly see these comparisons is b/c the journalists who report on HFs are clueless.
A good benchmark is basically a “little to no effort” return. If you invest assets for a living and can’t outperform a benchmark, you’re part of the problem.
I suspect you don’t know the difference between the all world *equity* indices and the all asset index. Either that or you don’t know the significance of the all asset portfolio in financial theory. Sounds like you know some people who know a bit about finance, maybe ask them.
I’m an actuary shit head, my pinky knows more about finance than you and your whole family. There is no benefit to an all asset index, what does it tell us that GDP growth doesn’t?
LOL but you think the NYSE picks the S&P 500? Maybe your pinky is lying to you
“compounded real return of 4.38% with a standard deviation of 11.6%” Pretty nice Standard Deviation!
Could someone explain what a “compounded real return of 4.38%” is?
It means that, on (geometric) average, the purchasing power of your investment increases 4.38% per year.
Over 10 years, such an investment would allow you to buy 53.5% [1.0438^10 – 1] more stuff with the money than you can buy today.
And yet many states are counting on 7% for their pensions.
7% real or nominal?
The policy is quite simple. What Hazel puts into earthly futures (coal) is purely for speculation. What she puts in spiritual futures (cryptography) is purely for investment; she was willing to go into one on the margin, and take chances, though with a grimaced grin and a speckle of nonchalance, but in the case of the other, “margin her no margins” — she wanted to cash in on hundred cents per dollar’s worth, and have the stock transferred on the books. Oh and with her imaginary broker and ginned-up telegraph, we should have seen the rug swirl with fustian water vapor, in valor and so éclat.