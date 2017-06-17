The innovative culture that is China

June 17, 2017

CHJ Automotive have not released official images yet of the car, but showed CNBC some of the initial designs of the ultra-compact vehicle. The car is 2.5 meters long and 1 meter wide. It runs on two batteries which are swappable, meaning that the car won’t need to stop for too long at a charging station to re-juice. Google’s in-car operating system called Android Auto is equipped in the vehicle

It will be priced at between 7,000 euros ($7,824) and 8,000 euros.

While it may seem like a small vehicle, Shen explained the target market the company is after in China.

“In China, there are 340 million people (who) daily commute with e-scooters, but there is a strong demand for them to upgrade to something,” Shen told CNBC in a TV interview on Friday.

“But we cannot imagine all of them driving cars, so we want to give them something else, which is an ultra-compact car.”

The product might be used for ride-sharing in Europe as well.  Here is the article, forgive the noisy music at the link, via Ray Kwong.

1 Ray Lopez June 17, 2017 at 2:11 am

I hope this is not another “fake news” story like that bus that passed over cars story.

2 Some Guy June 17, 2017 at 3:07 am

It reminds me of the launch of the Honda 50cc motorcycle.

3 mulp June 17, 2017 at 3:25 am

Car sharing in Europe. Park half a dozen in two parking spots with power. Instead of inserting card to unlock bike, you unlock car for one.

4 mulp June 17, 2017 at 3:31 am

I notice that other places will try products that are ridiculed in the US because 99% there have no access to things the poor in the US need to survive and everyone in the US else assumes were God given to everyone, like 4 door cars.

