Jeff Bezos tweets a request for charitable ideas

This tweet is a request for ideas. I’m thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time — working for the long term. For philanthropy, I find I’m drawn to the other end of the spectrum: the right now. As one example, I’m very inspired and moved by the work done at Mary’s Place here in Seattle. I like long-term — it’s a huge lever: Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post — all of these are contributing to society and civilization in their own ways. But I’m thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now — short-term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact. If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too).
Thanks!
Jeff
After I see what you all come up with, and after I edit out the most brilliant ideas, I’ll tweet back your responses to him. I’ll come up with something of my own as well.
Work to remove the barriers to housing production in US coastal cities
That is most definitely long term.
Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg could or lobby for housing bills at the state level, or show up to local city councils tomorrow and talk about how high housing prices make them less competitive, but you don’t see them doing that.
Yeah +1 to reclaiming land from bodies of water like they did by draining swamps in the Meadowlands (NJ), Foggy Bottom (DC, not the political swamps), most of Florida, and probably a bunch of other places on the east coast. (smirk)
I agree with this policy – but wouldn’t the most effective philanthropy be focused on improving the lives of people in extreme poverty? This is I believe is what the modern effective altruism movement covers a lot of: giving where it can do the most good. I don’t think if you looked around the globe at where suffering is the greatest, you’d conclude America’s coastal cities or Americans who would live in those cities if there were more housing.
Temp housing for young gay expelled from their home by their relatives.
How frequently does that happen?
Sorry but anyone who thinks the Washington Post is contributing to society is beyond hope when it comes to improving society.
As for philanthropy, the best approach is to actually talk to your neighbors and help the ones who need help. Cutting a check so you can virtue-signal is not the right approach here, no.
You don’t believe WaPo Jim? No intelligent life thar? Dat what your bumper snicker says?
Virtue signaling is a great term. You diminish its status when you apply it to people who are signaling with literal cash donations.
In this case how is Bezos virtue signaling? He is literally giving money.
In any event, it is lazy to judge a person by your prediction of their intentions rather than the consequences of their intentions. The homeless or poor who benefit from Bezos money are unlikely to care too strongly whether he only did it so society likes him more.
…And for that matter, who cares if his reason for donating is if society likes him more? If we can get more people to donate based on self-interest, then isn’t that the system working as intended?
One intervention at the intersection of urgent need and long-term benefit would be targeted diversion payments to families/households who would otherwise lose their cars, jobs, or housing due to an emergency and then fall into a web of poverty.
Take for example a single mother with two children, who works hard at her job and earns enough to meet her expenses, her family has a decent apartment, enough food and clothing, and some minor luxuries, but she doesn’t have a lot in savings. Her car breaks down, and she doesn’t have enough money to repair it. Without the car, she can’t get her kids to school or get to work, and is at risk of losing her job. If she loses her job, she obviously loses her source of income and falls well below the poverty line and it might be months or even years until her family recovers from this shock.
Targeted, timely infusions to divert this family from falling into poverty because of such a shock could be enormously important for the long-term trajectory for everyone in it, and often don’t require sums that are that substantial in the grand scheme of things. Many, many families could be helped by this catcher in the rye strategy, and really the main intervention is acting as a safeguard from them getting derailed from the upward path they are already on.
+1 http://science.sciencemag.org/content/353/6300/694
An interesting idea, but how do you keep it from being abused? A max limit per household? And how do you have it not just become a one off entitlement for everyone below a certain limit?
I’m skeptical that there are a lot of people like this, who have their lives together but have neither institutional nor private credit available. My wife is on the diaconate of our church, and there are lots of people with problems, most of whom insist that a short-term infusion of cash will help them, but it rarely does. Once the rent is paid up, they stop going to work, or spend all their money on something stupid, and fall behind again.
Now, it may make sense to manifest God’s love even to the undeserving (that being kind of what Jesus did), but I presume Bezos is looking to accomplish something material, not something spiritual.
Modest Needs, modestneeds.org, is focused on exactly this case and seems like it could use some more money. Confirmation bias declaration: I give them a bunch of money, because I agree that this case is important and they seem to be doing a good job using their available funds to address it, but I have not done a detailed audit and have neither time nor expertise to do so.
Give directly. Not sexy, but adds the most marginal utility in the shortest amount of time.
Is there a way that Amazon’s technology can be leveraged to make local governements more responsive and anticipate citizen needs and desires?
Parties for senior citizens. Our seniors are plagued by isolation, stigma, and poor infrastructure. Not only that, but each incredibly impacts their longevity. Let’s just throw a ton of parties for senior citizens, make it super easy, free (btw, most seniors are below the poverty line), and awesome. Time to bring sex, drugs, and rock & roll to our elders.
“btw, most seniors are below the poverty line”
The poverty level in the US is $11,880 per year.
https://obamacare.net/2017-federal-poverty-level/
Poverty level for 65+ in the US is 9%.
http://www.kff.org/other/state-indicator/poverty-rate-by-age/?currentTimeframe=0&sortModel=%7B%22colId%22:%22Location%22,%22sort%22:%22asc%22%7D
Sorry JWatts, I got caught by this (same group btw)
“Close to half (45%) of adults ages 65 and older had incomes below twice the poverty thresholds under the SPM (Supplemental Poverty Measure) in 2013, compared to 33% of older adults under the official measure.”
http://www.kff.org/medicare/issue-brief/poverty-among-seniors-an-updated-analysis-of-national-and-state-level-poverty-rates-under-the-official-and-supplemental-poverty-measures/
….so you link a study that gives the number of seniors below DOUBLE the line and that number is 45% (i.e. not most).
Self-finance anti-trust litigation against Amazon thus opening new physical and online niches for competition. Yes. Bezos should sue himself.
https://www.axios.com/the-growing-antitrust-concerns-about-u-s-tech-giants-2433870013.html
Jeff Bezos should select a random U.S. county that is declining in population and offer to pay $200,000 for every third child and over born to married couples there. Being responsible for the creation of human beings makes people feel good, and it would also serve as interesting economics experiment.
Buy semi-permanent contraceptive for every girl who wants. Heck pay girls like 100 a quarter for not being pregnant.
A newspaper that isn’t full of lies and poorly researched articles!
Dear Jeff: If a philanthropist you must be, do what your great-great-grandfather Andrew Carnegie did and build public libraries across the country. You can then stock all the shelves with all the titles and remainders Amazon has not sold and give each library free subscriptions to WaPo forever and ever.
1. Free, accessible, easy-to-understand educational materials covering everything needed to graduate high school. Translate into the 20 most widely spoken languages. Use Wikipedia and other sources as basis if needed.
2. One underrated source of poverty is lack of geographic mobility. An organization that helps people move, even from state to state, could have huge impacts.
3. An expanded Thiel fellowship set up across multiple nations with looser age restrictions and more people accepted.
Great ideas!
Give directly + a publicity campaign to shame other celebrities like Zuckerberg for their foundation-in-perpetuity philanthropy sham. Encourage civic engagement and government solutions to social problems. I don’t think we want to live in a world where eccentric billionaires are deciding land use regulations for us. Or, for a different audience, sponsoring gay conversion therapy camps.
Some sort of environmental cleanup effort would have an immediate payoff, no? So for example, here in Baltimore, we have a couple appliances everyone calls the Mr. Trash Wheels installed in at points where streams flow through the city and into the harbor, often carrying lots of litter and debris with them, which the trash wheels then collects and filters out. It seems to me that there are probably about a bajillion other sites throughout the continental US where these could be of use and would have an immediate impact (maybe not huge, but still) on water quality, local pollution, etc. More details here:
http://baltimorewaterfront.com/healthy-harbor/water-wheel/
Direct legal representation for the poor. A recent Pennsylvania report (though admittedly from an agency that stood to benefit from the conclusion) noted an $11 return to the community on every dollar invested in legal aid service.
And a serious response. Boring but useful. I was always amazed at how those released from prison get tripped from a lack of very simple things like $4 for bus fare to meet a parole officer or go to a jobs program. There is a lot of aid going to those out from prison, but it’s mostly going to more high profile things. But what good is a jobs program if you can’t get there. What good is housing if you’re going to wind up back in prison for missing appointments with your PO?
Heck, there’s another thing. Housing for offenders on parole. They’re generally banned from public housing in its various forms, but frankly I’d rather have the guy just getting out of prison living near me than the guy who’s getting close to committing the crime that is going to send him there. Give those guys a chance. I know we have halfway houses, but I’m talking about something a little more independent and long-term.
You could also just give money to make buses free to encourage people to ride them in general.
This post by Scott Alexander on bail came to mind — the Bronx Freedom Fund or something similar could be good. Short term in that it immediately relieves a monetary burden or prevents jail time, but lasting impact in that it lowers the risk of spending any time in jail at all, the risk of having to take a plea bargain, the ultimate length of sentences, and of course the overall incarceration rate.
Seems my link was dropped… in case it doesn’t work this time, I am referring to the “Bail Out” post on Slate Star Codex:
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/05/16/bail-out/
Rid the education system of standardized testing.
Eurydice and Orpheusian reading and writing. Teach actual language and use teachers to gauge children.
Rid education’s id, the false idols of test scores.
Put every homeless person in an apartment rent-free with counseling on-site.
Give to programs serving people with severe congenital disabilities, physical or intellectual. Pure charity w/o moral hazard.
One of the best ideas I’ve seen that could be implemented quickly is providing free housing to the homeless. If I recall correctly, there were experiments in Salt Lake City and San Francisco that were very successful in getting (some) homeless folks in to jobs by given them housing and tools to get a job (an address, access to shower, phone number) along with counseling – the net effect was many got jobs and started paying some rent, lower law enforcement costs, lower emergency room costs. It doesn’t seem like it would take too long to spin up something like this at least on a modest scale. There are large scale social benefits at relatively low costs – and probably much better than shelters.
More globally, it seems that investments that empower women in developing countries, through things like small loans, have huge knock on impacts in both the short and long run. There seems to be a ton of research on this, and it seems making a whole lot of small investments, knowing some won’t work out, is better than making a small number of big investments that will either fail big or win big.
Another would be helping to enable low cost cross-border payments for remittances. The cost immigrant/migrant workers across the globe pay to send funds home to their families can easily eat up 10%-15% of their incomes and time for no real good reason. Financial services for the poor are really quite expensive, and don’t really need to be. Amazon has taken a first step in extending some Prime benefits to SNAP users. It is really expensive to be poor, reducing transaction costs could have a huge near-term positive impact.
None of these are really new I guess, but it seems to me that they need someone pretty big to get the ball rolling in the near term, and when they work out more folks will get on board. I suppose though that all of these are about helping on the margins with the hope of a disportionate effect than would be expected.
Laundry and bathing facilities for homeless people. Very simple and cheap to implement, yet immediate improvement in quality of life.
I would choose one of these four (in the US):
1. Health care: Find a way to reduce medical costs, drug costs, or insurance costs. Pick one.
2. Transportation: Getting worse in most major cities and hurting productivity. Or leave this to Uber/Waymo/Hyperloop.
3. Global Warming/Energy: Invest in new clean energy sources or improve existing efficiencies.
4. Housing: Find a way to make housing cheaper or more plentiful and better.
Public health, public health, public health — in the US! Ripped from the pages of his own paper:
1. Lead-free water
The scary story about how lead gets into drinking water http://wapo.st/2qryJYF?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.611139c98923
2. Vaccinations
Measles outbreak in Minnesota surpasses last year’s total for the entire country http://wapo.st/2rHczX5?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.b4e53b981271
3. Discourage tobacco use
America’s new tobacco crisis: The rich stopped smoking, the poor didn’t http://wapo.st/2rtsLqN?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.a102efa4c639
The only valid reason (that I can think of) to focus on the short term is epistemic: it’s harder to know what the long term will consist in. It is true that if you achieve results in the short term you will get more expressions of gratitude from beneficiaries (distantly future people can’t thank you), and you will get more praise from by-standing observers of your efforts (most people are short-sighted); I assume these factors are to be ignored.
My suggestion: make an effort to improve your epistemic situation so that you can more reliably estimate long-term consequences; then you will have less reason to favor the short term.
The Dolly Parton foundation provides free children’s books to almost 1 million children. They shipped over 10 million books last year for a cost of $15 million.
Expand the program to all young children in the US.
http://usa.imaginationlibrary.com/year_in_review.php#.WULyymjyvAQ
Request a strategy lead by Malcolm Gladwell.
Fund psychiatric services for the violently deranged, like poor dead Hodgkinson, by the November Election.
Also, save lives. In the past ten years, violent crime declined by 50% while private gun ownership rose by 100%. Save even more lives. Donate to the NRA.
Food banks.
And more broadly, helping to feed the hungry in the United States and helping with the infrastructure of bringing otherwise wasted food to people who are in need.
My brother and I thought long and hard about this a decade ago, and couldn’t come up with anything better than helping pay for abortions for poor women who wanted them. It’s also long run too if you think about how you’d like to be born to a woman who didn’t want you, in poverty, and probably with no suitable husband in the picture (nevermind any possible physical or mental disabilities).
Follow the Nicki Minaj model and pay off student debt on Twitter, or any other method (e.g., lottery of amazon prime student or mommy discounts). Use “Amazon technology” to validate legitimacy and wire the money.
After-school software classes in underprivileged areas.
2 ideas
1)Sell Heroin
There are several government/charity programs around the world that give heroin addicts medical grade heroin
It helps prevent over doses in general and infections for those who inject it
Amazon getting into this would give it legitimacy and help it spread
What I would really like is if Amazon hires the Drs who’ll prescribe it (taking the legal burden on itself) and then sell Amazon Heroin (at a reasonable price) so that their medical grade quality controlled heroin becomes the market standard that the illegal junk has to compete with
2)Micro Investing
That’s like micro lending but in reverse
Provide a platform that makes it possible for poor people to invest small amounts of money in stocks or funds or other financial instruments by pooling together small amount from a lot of small investors
right now most of those things have a minimum buy in which means that for poor people the only options are either to immediately spend any small amount of spare money they have or keep it physically and lose to inflation
Tell the Republican party you will donate a billion dollars to the party if they do immigration reform that lets the Dreamers stay and has an amnesty for 90% of all illegals (including some of those guilty of minor crimes).
The impact on the well being of about 10 million residents of America would be immediate.
Why not purchase Fox News and give it to PBS?
I thought Tyler already answered this question a while ago: give one-time cash awards to randomly chosen poor people. Give cash for the well-known reason that people know best what they most need. Randomly choose recipients so that the award will be a surprise to avoid perverse incentive effects. Give Directly comes close to this prescription. They give cash to people with straw roofs, which I guess is how they identify the poor in Africa. I have no idea whether anyone in Africa has delayed upgrading their roof from straw to metal in hopes of receiving cash from Give Directly.
Helicopter drop. Literally. $50k each in 500 locations around the world (heavy Africa/Asia) all in the same day without prior notice.
I am a teacher working with current and former teachers to create a new non-profit organization that seeks to revolutionize education. Teachers bear far too great a burden. The best teachers create lesson plans, resources, simulations, games, and more. These are things we can take off of their plate, and, in the process, make good teachers great and average teachers good. We want to provide an ever-growing library of resources to help teachers. Everything would be found in a universally-accessible, free, searchable online database. Content in dozens of languages, representing a myriad of perspectives, properly sourced and vetted, with accompanying lesson plans AND troubleshooting. The goal is not to just have some videos or some games that teachers can allow kids to view or play, but to really meet every single student where he is, make him feel valued, pique his interest, and help him connect his own experiences to the content he is studying (apologies for masculine pronoun usage–would prefer a true gender-neutral singular pronoun if one existed in English). Our primary learning objectives are not content-driven; instead, they are empathy, global competence, health, deep understanding, higher-order thinking, 21st century skill development, and cooperation. Content serves these objectives, not vice versa.
Consider a high school history class. Students say it is boring. A typical high school history teacher has five classes, three different preps, and 125 students. He has to get to know each one, grade papers by each one, and try to relate content to each one. Overworked, he turns to static resources like textbooks and worksheets. Students see the work, and therefore the class, as a waste of time. They do not devote themselves to it. They are not intrigued by it. And everyone keeps the sham alive because it is passing for education and education is “good.” Our mission is to end this cycle permanently–to never again have a teacher use a resource he deems uninteresting because it is easily accessible and sufficient, and to never have a student copy his friend’s worksheet because they both see the entire process as a waste. This cycle is already avoided by the children of wealthy and accomplished parents, who attend private schools and hire private tutors. It is time to use the power of the internet to give every teacher access to phenomenal resources, professional development, and a network of support.
Imagine if that teacher could access, for free, dozens of resources of different mediums–films, literature, documentaries, poetry, animated videos, newspaper articles, journal articles, podcasts, and more–and trust that all of it is properly sourced, vetted, and accessible by every student at any time from any location. A group of 25 students could each learn about the same event in 25 different ways, from 25 different perspectives representing different ideologies, races, genders, ethnicities, religions, geographic locations, and socioeconomic status levels. Right now, each individual teacher is responsible for finding that content and disseminating it appropriately. This is simply too much to ask.
Using the type of cloud services, learning algorithms, and database structures Amazon.com has created, we could develop a database that every teacher and school could use. Students would develop learning profiles, and the algorithms would help them find the content that speaks to them and makes them want to learn more. Amazon knows EXACTLY what products you’re going to want to buy. YouTube knows EXACTLY what videos you’re going to want to watch. We need to use that same technology to help students find the right resources for the content they “need” to learn. It’s time to stop blaming students for being lazy when they don’t do their textbook reading. We can do more for them and society will benefit when we do.
Paying teachers more will not change the fact that they are being asked to do too much. It’s time to offer every teacher in the world the kind of support he actually needs to be effective. If someone like Jeff Bezos through his money and name behind this kind of a project, we could realistically help hundreds of millions of students to get a better education.
Give Directly has already been mentioned.
Maybe Project Prevention?