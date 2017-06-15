Jeff Bezos tweets a request for charitable ideas

Here is the tweet link, here is the text:

This tweet is a request for ideas. I’m thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time — working for the long term. For philanthropy, I find I’m drawn to the other end of the spectrum: the right now. As one example, I’m very inspired and moved by the work done at Mary’s Place here in Seattle. I like long-term — it’s a huge lever: Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post — all of these are contributing to society and civilization in their own ways. But I’m thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now — short-term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact. If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too). Thanks! Jeff

After I see what you all come up with, and after I edit out the most brilliant ideas, I’ll tweet back your responses to him. I’ll come up with something of my own as well.