Marginal tax rates under the Senate health care bill

To see the problem, consider Brian’s situation. He’s a single adult, age 45, earning $35,000 a year. BCRA (section 102(b)(2)) expects Brian to contribute a little more than 8.3% of that income to purchase a health insurance policy. That’s about $2,911. The federal government would chip in the amount needed to let Brian buy a “median benchmark” policy in his region. That policy won’t be lavish: on average it will pay for 58% of covered expenses, but it might well let Brian avoid bankruptcy if he gets extremely sick. It will also get Brian low, pre-negotiated rates for a lot of medical treatment instead of being subject to astronomical “Chargemaster” prices that hospitals often charge the uninsured. So, if that Bronze policy costs $4,500, Brian would pay $2,911 and the federal government would pay $1,089.
Suppose Brian succeeds at work and gets a $5,000 raise; or suppose Brian gets a part time job to help supplement his income and earns $5,000 more. Now, because his income is $40,000, section 102(b)(2) of BCRA expects Brian to contribute 11.3% of his income to healthcare. Since that’s $4,558, Brian in fact pays for the whole $4,500 policy; the federal government pays nothing. So, although Brian’s raise is $5,000, he pays an extra $1,589 in premiums. His effective marginal tax is almost 32% just from the BCRA alone. When one combines his loss of a subsidy with increased income taxes of $1,488 and an increased payroll tax of $382.50 (double that if Brian’s new job is deemed self-employment), Brian’s gets to keep at most $1,541 of his new $5,000. His effective marginal tax rate is at least 69%. It’s probably even higher if Brian faces state income tax or suffers a phase out of other government income-based benefits.
That is from Seth Chandler. Ross Douthat has a good bottom-line take on the bill.
Well. It’s not a tax, is it? He’s buying health insurance.
But yes, this is one problem. It was a problem with the ACA, and TrumpCare makes it worse.
[The House bill, flawed in so many respects, at least made an effort on this front, since its flat subsidy was available to the people currently getting hosed by Obamacare prices. But maintaining a smaller version of that subsidy would have, once again, cost money, so instead the health care law’s biggest losers will continue to lose out.]
From Douthat.
Actually, it’s a problem with every means-tested program, i.e., every program designed to provide assistance to the poor. As a person becomes less poor, his or her benefits phase out, creating high effective marginal tax rates. The inherent trade off is that, every dollar spent trying to smooth out the benefit “cliff” is one less dollar that can be spent providing assistance to the people far below the cliff, who are even poorer.
Aside: universal basic income can be thought of as extending the phase-out to infinitely high income. Yes, it minimizes the effective marginal tax rate problem but is the worst in targeting dollars to the poorest. That’s why it ends up being so expensive.
Roy’s is the only defense of the bill that I have seen or heard. Any others?
One good defense is better than many bad ones.
Pick two:
1. Coverage for the poor.
2. None off these kinds of moral hazards.
3. Low taxes on the wealthy.
The conservative prefrence seems to be for 1 and 3. As a nationalist, I would prefer 1 and 2. Too bad there’s no political party for me.
What is the purpose of this bill? Trump said he wanted to cover more people, with better quality insurance, for lower premium cost, and lower deductibles. Wow. Okay.
TrumpCare does none of this. But it does cut taxes, and it does this by cutting $800 billion out of Medicare and lowering the subsidy available to middle and lower income Americans.
Actually, (3) is a red herring because, for any level of taxes on the wealthy, we face exactly the same trade-off between (1) and (2). Every dollar spent trying to create a more gradual phase out of benefits is one less dollar that can be targeted to the poorest.
At age 45 in most states, the deductible for most Bronze policies is $7,000 or more. In other words, Brian will pay $9,910 in premiums and deductible before the first dollar of insurance kicks in. If Brian is making $35,000 per year, I’m betting he may not have that much in available cash.
Well, if he were expected to incur $7k of out-of-pocket expenses every year, then every dollar reduction in his deductible would increase his (unsubsidized) premiums by the same dollar. Insurance does not reduce one’s yearly medical costs, only the variation in medical costs from year to year.
I would hope that most single adults age 45 would not be incurring $7k in medical costs *every* year. So, that $7k dollar amount should not be compared against an annual income.
How large is this population as a %? I find it hard to believe someone works for 27 years and makes 35 thousand a year without benefits. And his wife earns no money?
How many people are we talking about? How many 45 year old married couples earn 35k total? Each earning 17k a year?
That’s 16.82 an hour with 27 years experience and assuming no overtime. What industry is this ?
[A 45 year old worker making $35,000.00 annually was in income centile 38% in 2016. This centile ranged from $35,000.00 to $35,102.00 a year.]
https://dqydj.com/income-percentile-by-age-calculator/
At how many hours a week ? What % of this is part time mothers adding to household income?
Give me the percentile 2 adult household income of 35k please.
A mother working 20 hrs a week to add to the household Income is not the relevant population.
$4500 for a policy that “might” keep him out of bankruptcy if he gets catastrophically sick?
Wow! Yay, socialism!