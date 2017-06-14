There is no Thucydides trap

That is the title of a new and interesting short essay by Arthur Waldron, here is one interesting bit of many:
Since the attack on Scarborough Shoal, now six years ago, my own opinion is that China expected to have occupied a lot more. Her slightly delusional view of her claims, first made explicit in ASEAN’s winter meeting of 2010 in Hanoi, was that “small” countries would all bow respectfully to China’s new pre-eminence. This has failed to occur. All of China’s neighbors are now building up strong military capabilities. Japanese and South Korean nuclear weapons are even a possibility. Over-relying on their traditional concept of awesomeness (威 wēi), the Chinese expected a cake walk. They have got instead an arms race with neighbors including Japan and other American allies and India too. With so much firepower now in place the danger of accident, pilot error, faulty command and control, etc. must be considered. But I’d wager that the Chinese would smother an unintended conflict. They are, after all, not idiots.
And:
China’s tremendous economic vulnerabilities have no mention in Allison’s book. But they are critical to any reading of China’s future. China imports huge amount of its energy and is madly planning a vast expansion in nuclear power, including dozens of reactors at sea. She has water endowments similar to Sudan, which means nowhere near enough. The capital intensity of production is very high: in China one standard energy unit used fully produces 33 cents of product. In India the figure is 77 cents. Gradually climb and you get to $3 in Europe and then — in Japan — $5.55. China is poor not only because she wastes energy but water too, while destroying her ecology in a way perhaps lacking any precedent. Figures such as these are very difficult to find: mine come from researchers in the energy sector. Solving all of this, while making the skies blue, is a task of both extraordinary technical complexity and expense that will put China’s competing special interests at one another’s throats. Not solving, however, will doom China’s future. Allison may know this on some level but you have to spend a lot of time in China and talk to a lot of specialists (often in Chinese) before the enormity becomes crushingly real.
Recommended.
“in China one standard energy unit used fully produces 33 cents of product. In India the figure is 77 cents. Gradually climb and you get to $3 in Europe and then — in Japan — $5.55.”
What a suspect(produces what?) and in any case meaningless statistic. China is a better place to live for the majority than India, it’s not even close.
I would guess that China produces a lot of steel and similar commodities, which would certainly affect this statistic without really giving any insights into whether this is a good or bad thing.
On solving the “ecological” issues, we know this can be done a lot easier once a country is developed, the west is a good example of this. When the UK was at a similar GDP level it was having horrendous pea soup fogs.
Additionally, far too much is made of eco-doomsters of water shortage issues. Israel is a good example of a water poor country that is able to be a major agricultural producer. Water is pretty easy to recycle and also can easily be made from sea water. Probably the best solution is trading though, China could import most of its food from naturally high water areas and export manufactured goods in return.
I’m not sure if you have ever been to China, but those pesky “ecological issues” dwarf anything ever seen in developed countries. Also as far as water goes China is somewhat more populated than Israel so perhaps that issue might require a bit more effort to rectify. Additionally I think its not so easy to make fresh water from seawater. Those desalination plants require a lot of energy.
Yes I have been to China many times. Of course there are many challenges with the environment, but I stand by my statement, I would argue that the pollution in pre-1960’s London was much worse than what is seen in China today. China needs to phase out coal burning for power and home heating, which it already has a plan to do so. It is usually the case that rich countries have much better environments than poor ones, so the answer to ecological problems is not to prevent development but to encourage it.
By the way, population density of China is 141 people per sq Km vs Israel’s 376, so even if we assume more than half of China is uninhabited, still gives the advantage to China.
On cost of desalination, this article quotes 58 cents per cubic metre from seawater, https://www.technologyreview.com/s/534996/megascale-desalination/
This article quotes the use of water in the UK as 153 litres per person per day (seems high to me); https://www.uswitch.com/water/how-much-water-use/ which is 0.153 litres per day. So by my math that is 0.153*.58*365 = $32 per year per person. For a rich country that is negligible. Of course I have ignored the distribution costs (but presumably that is the same for all countries). And I have assumed no recycling in this calculation, likely most of this water could be easily recycled very cheaply as the cost of treating low saline water is very low compared to desalination.
Sorry the calculation should be 0.153 cubic meters per day per person.
The two big differences with China as a rising power (or as they like to think of it, a returning power) versus those before it include
1) Nuclear weapons temper how quickly war can get out of hand.
2) China became “China” by integrating in the American lead global liberal economic order, not by challenging it. I.E. China isn’t a revisionist power.
I’ve read some reports that suggest that 75 percent of Chinese trade pass through the South China Sea. In the era of unipolarity with the hegemonic power assuming the responsibility to wage war on most non-similar regimes, militarizing such a vulnerability makes sense.
If the United States can find a way stop assuming that all people wanted to politically live how they do, a lot of the tension b/w the two powers would dissipate.
Australians aware that China’s thirst for energy is not what it was. They’ve gone from generating 85% of their electricity from coal in 2011 to 77% in 2016. Coal exports to China are still huge, but the days when coal was king are over. Coal can’t even scrape up a Dukedom these days. Hence the current Australian government’s desperate attempts to talk up coal power in the hopes that someone, anyone, will invest in new coal generation. It’s kind of cheeky since Australia is never going to build another coal power station.
China’s solar PV capacity is now around 85 gigawatts and its has a substantial amount of solar thermal capacity as well, mostly hot water systems. Wind power is at over 170 gigawatts. They have about 1 million electric cars, well over 100,000 electric buses, and countless electric scooters.
They are well aware of their vulnerability to embargos and are clearly working hard to reduce it. While at the same time improving air climate and reducing climate destabilization.
Read “Japan 1941” by Eri Hotta. The Japanese also had issues with oil and gas, an inferior military to the US, and a deep understanding that stupid moves would cost them in a war they could not win.
Yet somehow they talked themselves into starting war with the US. They increasingly believed that since the US backed down in so many small areas, that it was vulnerable to being pressed hard.
I’m oversimplifying the book, but any careful read of it would mean that absent credible deterrence on the part of the West and given a limited and insular Chineseleadership, plus perception of Western weakness, nightmare scenarios are very possible.
It is a false and highly misleading equivalence to compare China to Japan.
Imperial Japan started its last four wars with surprise attacks against larger opponents in China, Russia, China again, and the United States. The Japanese needed strategic surprise to win short, high-intensity wars in which a surrender could be negotiated after big victories (and they achieved it in each case, by the way), when the war began to bog down and things turned against them. Japan’s woes in World War II came in large part from China and America’s refusal to negotiate.
Communist China started its last three wars against the United States, India, and Vietnam with clearly stated and limited objectives with strategic patience until a red line was crossed, none of which were a surprise. China advanced strongly but stopped when it saw the objectives achieved and then self-declared victory. The Chinese made no attempt to expand the war by bombing Tokyo, New Delhi, or Hanoi.
There is no nightmare scenario unless we make it one by expanding the scope of the conflict. But I do agree with you that how much we want to confront the Chinese over their threats and try to browbeat them into backing down or otherwise not treating them as credible is a salient question.
Although often superficial (“war for Chinese strategists is primarily psychological and political”) Allison doesn’t stress the inevitability of a preemptive strike by ruling power, as Waldron refutes in his review, but the general danger of a strongly shifting balance of power (“Thucydidean stress”). That point seems valid to me, despite Allison’s lack of deep knowledge of China. Allison also does not mainly argue for appeasement as Waldron seems to think, but gives a set of vague recommendations like “clarify national interests” and “do strategy.”