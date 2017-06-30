A modern central heating system wasn’t installed until Harry S. Truman’s term, but the AC comes first.
Navy engineers built America’s first air-conditioning system in a desperate attempt to save President James Garfield’s life. Garfield was actually on his way to escaping the heat and humidity of Washington when he was shot by an assassin in a train station on July 2, 1881. In her book “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President,” Candice Millard describes a contraption comprising a fan pumping air through screens of cheesecloth bathed in ice water. The cooled air was then piped into Garfield’s room, bringing the temperature down to about 80 degrees. Garfield died anyway.
And:
When electricity was installed in the White House in 1891, then-President Benjamin Harrison was so afraid of being shocked that he refused to touch the circular switches controlling the current in each room. Gas lighting was still used in conjunction with electric for some time.
The article, by Gillian Brockell, is interesting throughout.
Meanwhile, the Positivist Temple was the first building in Rio de Janeiro with electric illumination. Neither anyone there feared being shocked nor asked “Wherefore this demonic inſtrument? By what ſorcery does it produce ſuch light?”
Positivism was funny until Gödel and Popper shat on it.
Brazil adopted the so-called orthodox Positivism, created by A. Comte himself. Brazil’s flag (called “flag of justice and love!” by our forefathers) was inspired by Positivism, particularly the collors and the motto “Order and Progress”.
The funny Thing is Brazil has neither Order nor Progress so Brazil’s true brilliance lies in creating the world’s first irony-based flag!
It is not true. Brazil has both. In Brazil, Order and Progress roll down like waters and Righteousness like a mighty stream.
Gas and electricity. What a great combo.
For a good decade or so around the turn of the century, gas and electric light was combined into the same fixture! These fixtures had gas jet lights pointing up and electric sockets pointing down. You could use the cleaner and more fashionable electricity when it actually worked (typically not 24 hour service) and light the much more reliable gas jets when the electricity wasn’t working. Here is an example on ebay:
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Victorian-Gas-electric-Chandelier-Gasolier-RARE-with-shades-/162561554677
Would the headline be ‘Explosively Shocking’ or ‘Shockingly Explosive’?
I think it would be more interesting to link the air conditioning not with the air conditioners everyone in Washington uses now, or heating in general, but to the growth of the medical use of machines to supplement or replace failing body functions.
This does not look like the growth of middle class comfort but a step towards the iron lung, the dialysis machine and the forest of screens and tubes that surround modern death.