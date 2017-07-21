Why do Americans spend so much on health care?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
As outlined by the blog Random Critical Analysis, U.S. health-care expenditures go well beyond what the U.S.’s relatively high per capita GDP might lead us to expect. But viewed through the lens of consumption behavior, American health-care spending is typical of this nation’s habits and mores. Relative to GDP, Americans consume a lot more than Europeans, and our health-care spending is another example of that tendency.
And to channel Megan McArdle:
Furthermore, we shouldn’t take the lower health-care spending in many European nations as a sign of better health-care policy. It’s a reflection of a broader cultural difference. If the U.S. someday did move to a single payer system for health care, it probably would be a relatively expensive version of that idea. The U.S., of course, does have a partial single payer system through Medicare, and it is still more expensive per beneficiary than its European equivalents.
Keep in mind that high consumption expenditures also help explain various “anecdotes of outrage,” such as billings for $400 band-aids and the like. To some extent such charges are fraud, and to some extent they are simply an unusual allocation of fixed costs. Both practices are more likely in a non-Spartan society keen on spending a lot of money on health care and the very latest.
Surely its foolish to compare the per-beneficiary rates of Medicare and Euro equivalents. Their enrollees come from completely different pools.
I came here to make this point, so good on you. And not only is it “completely different pools,” the Medicare pool is (I’d assume) the most expensive to insure.
Has anyone compared the efficiency of US 65+ healthcare spending vs OECD or W. Europe?
Sure Medicare is overwhelmingly 65+, but both medicaid and medicare spend much more per beneficiary than private plans in the US. There is not a great deal of appetite in either public plan to ration care and the money saved through lower reimbursement, efficiency, etc are modest and quite debatable (accounting for fraud, cost shifting, etc these “savings” aren’t necessarily all they’re cracked up to be).
Well, multiple heart valve replacement operations for habitual intravenous drug users can add up (re: per capita medicaid). Otoh, most such users don’t make it to medicare age.
I have to run so I can’t supply the exact numbers, but
(Medicaid and Medicare budgets) / US population
gives a bigger number than most other countries spend per capita covering everyone.
Medicare: 590 billion
Medicaid: 574 billion
US population: 323 million
Per person coverage: $3600 (appx)
Canada spends like $5200 per person.
http://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.PCAP
Medicaid covers 20% of the population, Medicare covers like 14% of the population. So Medicaid is still spending like $8800/person, which is still higher than everyone else. Also a huge fraction of people on Medicaid (40%+) are children, who are LESS expensive than other people, IIRC.
Thanks. The first graph on this article is the one I had in my head: http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/health-costs-how-the-us-compares-with-other-countries/
It certainly looks like the US government ought to be able to cover everyone when you look at the dark blue bar.
The US population is younger than most European countries, if anything our costs should be lower.
Any discussion of health-care that fails to mention the AMA’s rent-seeking, or Big Pharma’s, the inefficiency of hospitals and bloated administrative costs is not worth the paper it is printed on.
I think you miss the point by only looking at health-care expenditure. It’s not about the money spent per se. It is about the health outcomes a country gets *given* the amount of money that goes in health consumption. When one looks from the perspective, it’s fair to say that the US does “spend too much on health care” for the outcomes it gets.
Adjust for demographics, guns, and cars, and the U.S. arguably gets better outcomes across many variables, admittedly not natal.
Just change variables until the numbers fit your narrative is a concise way to put it.
So if someone dies at 16 by a gun shot to the head or in a terrible car accident knocking 62 year off life expectancy, that is due to inadequate healthcare?
Dems say yes.
Well, this is where the entire aspect of public health comes into play. In several English speaking countries (the UK and Australia), after horrific mass murders involving large numbers of vicitims, both countries aggressively limited access to guns.
Not exactly unsurprisingly, suicide rates involving guns also declined. ‘Some argue that Australia’s homicide rate was already declining before the NFA was implemented in 1996. But in 2012 a study by Australian National University’s Andrew Leigh and Wilfrid Laurier University’s Christine Neill concluded that in the decade after the law was introduced, the firearm homicide rate dropped by 59 percent and the firearm suicide rate fell by 65, with no corresponding increase in homicides and suicides committed without guns.’ http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2015/10/how-australia-and-britain-tackled-gun-violence.html
Basically, America not only consumes expensive health care, it consumes a lot because it also tolerates a number of things that are considered unacceptable in other countries. (You can see this with AIDS too – lots of things contribute to why the U.S. is simply so much worse than comparable countries in containing the death toll and costs of that disease – https://newrepublic.com/article/117691/aids-hit-united-states-harder-other-developed-countries-why )
“Adjust for demographics, guns, and cars, and the U.S. arguably gets better outcomes across many variables, admittedly not natal”
Bullshit.
One more time:
http://brontecapital.blogspot.com/2009/08/health-care-reform-and-single-payer.html
Certainly the Australian healthcare system is very good and it might be a good model for the USA to emulate, but it does not push up high life expectancy for everyone because contrary to your comment, much early death is not about healthcare but other factors. See:
Aboriginal people can expect to die more than 10 years earlier than non-Aboriginal Australians. On average, Aboriginal males live 67.2 years, 11.5 years less than their non-Aboriginal peers, women live 72.9 years, 9.7 years less [13].
Aboriginal life expectancy is so low because Aboriginal health standards in Australia are now so bad that 45% of Aboriginal men and 34% of women die before the age of 45. 71% die before they reach the age of 65. [8]
When considering life expectancy remember that it differs regionally. While the median age at death is 57 years in New South Wales, the highest for any region in Australia, in Western Australia the median age is just below 50 years. [17] Hence, to properly consider Aboriginal life expectancy statistics, disaggregation is necessary.
According to the United Nations, the quality of life of Aboriginal people is the second worst of the planet—only China rates worse [10].
Source: https://www.creativespirits.info/aboriginalculture/health/aboriginal-life-expectancy#ixzz4nTN1Viae
Interesting person to read here is Gary Taubes, Good Calories Bad Calories. The “diseases of civilization” was the observation that Europeans and Americans started suffering from a host of conditions like heart attacks, diabetes, cancer, etc. that were almost totally invisible in native peoples. It would be common to have notes from colonies and missions where a doctor would see thousands of native patients and never encounter a cancer, obesity, or diabetes but see it all the time among colonists.
After a while of sustained contact, though, the amazing health of native people vanished and these ‘diseases of civilization’ appeared often with a vengeance hitting them harder than their ‘civilized’ peers. The culprit is probably refined sugars and carbs.
So it isn’t so much that the Australian health system isn’t doing well by Aboriginal people. It probably is doing quite well. If you took away the insulin, diabetes medication, BP medication provided their health would be even worse. It’s that Australian civilization hasn’t done well by Aboriginal people.
Boonton makes the useful point that native peoples didn’t have much cancer or heart disease or diabetes. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the native people had amazing health. Is there evidence that native peoples (in Australia or elsewhere) had better over-all health or a longer life expectancy before their contact with western civilization?
OECD data are age adjusted, so the claim that demographics explains it is misleading. We do have cars, they do too, and, as for guns, I guess you’re saying that guns account for all the expenditures.
We do spend much more on pharmaceuticals, which was left out of the “guns and cars” claim.
https://www.oecd.org/unitedstates/Country-Note-UNITED%20STATES-OECD-Health-Statistics-2015.pdf
Go to other OECD data for demographic comparisons.
Some researchers associated with the CDC recently published a paper wherein they estimated the effect of these accidents on comparisons with other developed countries. Although these factors don’t, in and of themselves (there are other important differences), explain the entire gap with the modal EU country they put the US within spitting distance of a good number of them. Amongst the reasonably developed OECD countries there is ~0 correlation between NHE and life expectancy, likely due to combination of rapidly diminishing returns in NHE and some substantial confounds between countries, so imputing “quality” from life expectancy differences is likely a fools errand.
The argument is we play with cars and guns more than other nations do. If someone gets into a car accident or gets shot you can’t really say his physician didn’t do a good job with the guy’s yearly physical.
So back out all car and gun deaths in both nations and see what the ‘outcomes’ look like then.
Here is another interesting point, the Gap between Denmark and Italy in life expectancy is about as big as the gap between Denmark and the USA but few people contend that Italy has better healthcare than Denmark.
Precisely many of these richer northern european countries spend much more than the poorer southern european counterparts (2x more in some cases) and see worse life expectancy (and certainly not appreciably better), yet it is almost never discussed as an indictment of their health systems and few seem to be curious about why this might be.
And fatness/fitness.
It’s fair to criticize the USA for these lifestyle choices (but be careful not to fat shame!) but they are lifestyle choices not healthcare system effects (maybe some small feedback as the costs aren’t born).
Free markets aren’t fat free.
It’s not just the demographics but how one looks at the data. TR Reid did this just over a decade ago in a great book, “The Healing of America,” where he looked closely at several different countries health care systems (Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan and even India) and how they delivered care that was in some cases better and some worse than the US. Japan was an interesting case in that citizens have more doctor visits per year than any other country looked at. Even so their costs per capita are 1/2 of the US. Reid was able to get great massage therapy for his ailing shoulder in India but it was preceded by a required horoscope reading! Maybe we should do more of the latter in the US.
Guns and cars drive up expenses in the US to some extent – that seems fair. But we should be careful about cherry-picking out higher risk factors for Americans and leaving in higher risk factors for Europeans, like greater alcohol consumption.
American’s high consumption ethos and opioids do not mix well.
@rafael. Well the only articles I’ve seen use “life expectancy” as a broad measure of healthcare outcomes. So a common one liner is “the US spends more for a lower life expectancy.” But it’s not clear to me that this is a good measure because it ignores Quality of Life as just focuses on quantity. Many expensive, chronic diseased like multiple sclerosis are associated with about normal life expectancy, but potentially poor quality of life.
In general, it’s hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons of health outcomes across countries because two countries have very different baseline health characteristics to begin with and often even have different diagnostic and treatment criteria for the same disease.
This is complicated by the fact that outcomes are strictly related to costs. E.g. UK has lower healthcare spending on cancer treatments. However, 5-year survivals for many cancers in the U.K. are lower than the US. So the costs may be lower simply because U.K. Patients are accruing costs over a shorter period of time.
it’s hard to make apples-to-apples comparisons of health outcomes across countries
Heck, it’s hard to make comparisons across states. The difference in life expectancy between Hawaii and Mississippi is 6 years:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_life_expectancy
That is some interesting data, thank you for linking that.
Also the differences between states, countries, etc are (1) massive (2) very poorly explained by any observable characteristics relating to insurance status, health provision, etc (3) quite well explained by life style factors/indicators (e.g., obesity rates, smoking rates, etc). I touch on these more controversial topics at some length elsewhere in my blog if you’re interested….
Sadly, quality and availability of healthcare has not a surprisingly small impact on measurable health outcomes. Poor U.S. health and life expectancy isn’t really an indication that our healthcare system is bad. It just means that healthcare doesn’t matter nearly as much as we would like to think (which is why I care more about reducing costs and less about improving access than most people).
There is a psychological need to overestimate the value of healthcare. Everyone wants to believe that healthcare matters because it gives them an illusion of control over their own life expectancy, which helps us cope with our fear of death.
Drug ads on TV, doctor ads on glossy magazines. Consumers should only care about this when they’re sick but there’s value in boasting about being treated by the “best” doctor. Why should doctors leave money on the table when consumers want health care AND feel special?
This sidesteps the issue that low-cost options such as catastrophic insurance plus transparently-priced fee-for-service aren’t available due to bad policy.
Health care costs are a crisis, not a “meh,” for middle-class families who don’t have employment coverage.
Americans are particularly afraid of death because their lives are meaningless. It rises the prices for all healthcare and poor people can not,pay for it. It is the paradox that drives Americans on. If Americans’ lives were more meaningful, they would be able to see that to die can be an awfully big adventure.
I like it. Instead of subsidizing health care, I propose we provide free “Death is just a big adventure” classes at the local community college. Problem solved.
There has never been a society with more nihilism and more hatred of its own culture than modern europe
Give it one more generation – there won’t be any culture left to hate.
I wish more healthcare analysts would study other countries than just Canada and Western Europe. Bloomberg and Brookings come out with a healthcare rankings of nations and the single payer type countries the Krigmans’ of the world want to emulate get beat out by Taiwan and Singapore – even though people, men particularly – smoke like chimneys there. There healthcare systems are run much more live free market types advocate.
Singapore? Free market health care?
& I strongly support the high cost of small-company coverage is a major factor in the death of small-company entrepreneurship.
suspect
“To put it most simply, we Americans spend a lot on health care because we spend a lot period” TC
…the unanswered question –> is that spending economically efficient (output/input) under the circumstances ?
“If you think health care is expensive now — just wait ’til it’s free !” – P.J. O’Rourke
The US has a reputation for overspending on futile care. Spending excessively on very ill patients who are going to die very soon anyway or if they live will have negligible quality of life. Most other systems move to palliative care at a somewhat earlier stage. The US system provides the medical staff with a financial incentive to try any possible treatment even if it has no real prospect of benefiting the patient.
Yep.
Bingo. The entire healthcare system is motivated primarily by insurance companies (who add zero value) and hospitals desire for maximum profit. I believe most of the actual providers (doctors, nurses, etc) do actually care about their patients and aren’t trying to fleece them, but the incentive structure is all screwed up.
If insurance companies really were trying for “maximum profit” they would be turning down those useless end-of-life procedures.
This is where Ezra Klein would rase his hand and say the problem is that insurance companies aren’t strong enough.
Duh. And why is it the insurance companies can’t say no to anything, eh? I wonder if this has something to do with government regulation.
“insurance companies (who add zero value) ”
Why do people keep buying health insurance, then?
+1
Rather like the crisis in the 1970s with patient falls and deaths.
You rack up 90% of medical costs in the last six months of life. Not to mention nursing homes.
This is only part of the problem. The other part is that patients have no financial incentive NOT to try any possible treatment, because it’s all being covered by insurance, via either medicare, or an employer based plan, or (now) a community rated ACA plan. This is a problem that is if anything worsened by the ACA because it bans lifetime limits and annual maximums, mandates maximum out-of-pocket costs, and disconnects health insurance premiums from health care consumption. Because the patient is protected from the actual cost of their treatment, they might as well allow the doctors to try anything.
Absent this problem, the patient might have to consider things like whether they want to spend the kids inheritance, in end of life situations. Right now, someone else always pays for it, someone else with no name and no face.
Those same incentives also apply to Western European countries, and yet they haven’t seen their costs explode like ours. It’s also a fairly recent phenomenon, the divergence started around 1980.
https://ourworldindata.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/ftotHealthExp_pC_USD_long.png
It is a common misconception that the end of life care spending is higher in the US than elsewhere. Thoroughly debunked here: https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2016/january/cost-of-endoflife-care-in-
and here https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4638261/
Is it not also the case that the US health care system’s pharmaceutical industry absorbs (all? most?) R&D costs that get passed on to Americans (in both public and private sectors) but which (never? seldom?) get passed on to non-domestic health “markets”?
Doesn’t the US thereby subsidize pharmaceutics for the entire planet? (–or how does this measure against other countries’/blocs’ pharmaceutical R&D contributions?)
I was hospitalized in Amsterdam a couple of months ago, emergency basis, hospital with outstanding reputation. Three nights in hospital, massive number of tests to determine source of fever, IV anti-biotics, 3 units of blood transfused, 2 units of platelets, 1 or more visits by doctors each day — bill was 2400 euros. No special deal, that was their charge. Because of my physical condition, i frequently have transfusions (2 units) in my local US hospital on an out-patient basis — charge each time is around $8,000 (fortunately covered by my insurance). Any thoughts on reason for dramatic difference in price?
American exceptionalism.
Because you paid the 2400 euros but the $8k was covered by your insurance.
The organizations that get blood from volunteers, process it, and provide it to hospitals charge those hospitals a little more than $900 per unit. That is the actual cost to the hospital. In Germany this product costs $150, and in the UK it is $100. This is a lot like the prices for pharmaceuticals. Healthcare has almost no features of an open market with no transparency of prices, closed entry to competing vendors, and the buyer often not in a position to just walk away. In this closed monopolistic system the providers of a service you can not do without will maximize their income stream. This is just sensible business behavior on their part.
To put it most simply, we Americans spend a lot on health care because we spend a lot period.
File under “speculative.” When buying cars and appliances, Americans are at least spending their own money. Healthcare is largely purchased with other people’s money.
This is the correct answer.
How? Germans also spend OPM, so to speak, and are more than welcome to spend their own money too.
Can Germans spend as much of other people’s money as they want, on anything their doctor thinks might help?
Canada 2014 per capita healthcare spending $6,045
per person in Utah 2014 per capita healthcare spending $5,982.
It looks to me like a state problem. And why not, since the federal gov pays for almost 50% of healthcare there is an incentive are for states to regulate for higher quality and higher costs. Politicians also the more health care paid for by the Fed Gov. the more incentive to regulate on a behalf of there instate providers than for consumers. So the more corrupt government states in the North East costs are much higher than in places like Utah which has arguably the least corrupt state government in the US.
BTW it might be worth trying having the feds give the money to the states based on population and age and say you must adequately cover the old and poor. Some states like Utah might be able to cover everyone and have money left over.
This is surely the most complacent view possible.
The “broader cultural difference” is the tolerance of a higher level of inequality in America. Why are physicians so highly paid in America as compared to physicians in Europe? Why are pharmaceutical companies so highly paid in America for drugs that are available at much lower prices in Europe? Why are hospital companies in America so highly paid for in-patient and out-patient services as compared to hospitals in Europe? Of course, American health care has a payment system that rewards volume not outcomes. Is that due to a “broader cultural difference” or is it due to the influence of health care lobbyists over Congress? That Americans spend so much on health care because Americans spend so much on houses is unconvincing; fat people are fat because they eat too much may be true, but doesn’t actually answer the question of why they eat too much. Americans spend so much on health care because Americans tolerate a high level of inequality.
The best available evidence suggests US physician compensation is fairly similar to other developed countries relative to average wages and that it is on trend relative to US living conditions (most people, especially the reasonably skilled, enjoy substantially higher levels of real remuneration in the US than the typical OECD country). Actual physician compensation also accounts only a few percentage points of US NHE, the presumed residual even less, so this is unlikely to explain a whole lot.
I don’t know if its still true, but about 10 years ago I looked at the total health expenditures per capita for Japan and the total per capita US government expenditure on Medicare + Medicaid (capita being the entire population of the US, not just beneficiaries), and found that on a per capita basis we spend about as much on Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries as the Japanese do on all health care (noting, of course, that they have a more elderly population that all things being equal ought to be more expensive). We spend a lot on health care. If our costs were like Japan or France, the Democrats could have had single payer in 2009 without adding a dime in taxes.
But regardless of all the US specific lifestyle and demographic issues, we’ve roughly doubled our per capita healthcare spending since 2000 and there have only been marginal changes in health. If you told me that we’d doubled our spending on food or cars or video games since 2000 I could point to increases in “outcomes” which merit that increased spending, but where is the benefit in regards to health care?
This argument seems to deflect all the valid concerns and pretend like everything’s working and everyone is just imagining that it’s broken. It’s disingenuous, at best.
Healthcare is partly a huge rent-seeking scam.
You can’t blame it on consumerism if consumers aren’t actually agreeing to the price.
And you can’t blame it on “simply an unusual allocation of fixed costs”. We have “unusual allocation of fixed costs” in other industries that consumers willingly agree to pay.
Maybe the argument is a clever Straussian attempt to get consumers to change their ways. “You don’t want to be one of those people, do you? The one’s who don’t save, buy ostentatious houses and cars, then overuse the healthcare system? You’re not one of those dirtbags, are you?”
In the US we treat the “incurable”. We push the boundaries of what can be treated and sometimes cured. That is expensive with only incremental advances. On the margin such care is very expensive and not cost effective, in the short run. But we also have breakthroughs and discover new treatments and cures because we take that path. (Knowledge that is quickly and rather cheaply transferred to others). If we want to say that our knowledge has reached a peak and finding new cures and treatments are not cost effective we can quickly lower costs. No matter what we do we can not defeat death and disease. If we cure one form another will quickly emerge. Many of us are grateful that earlier generations fought to find cures for “incurable” diseases.
To me this argument is a little like saying “because we consume more, we pay higher prices on computers.”
I get the sector analysis but doesn’t it follow from that line of reasoning that if we pay a higher % of our consumption on electronics than say, the UK, that we should also have higher prices in computer gear?
How does consumption spending get counted when our consumption spending on health care is more private dollars and theirs is more government dollars? Does government spending get taken out of consumption as in the GDP equation?
I love reading Cowen but I believe he tends to have a “everything as is for a great reason” bias.
See my reply below… somehow managed to reply to the post instead of to your comment.
Both Actual Individual Consumption and Adjusted Household Disposable Income very much include public expenditures on health, education, and the like. The only type of consumption they exclude is *collective* consumption, like military, courts, executive branch, etc, things which cannot be credibly attributed to individual households at a conceptual level (in other words, non-rival and non-exclusive public goods), an area where the US is not a real laggard overall either.
If you’re curious about these measures and the issues involved with using GDP as an indicator of the sort of *material* living conditions actually experienced by individuals in a country I highly recommend you read this long report by Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen, and other noted conservative ideologues (sarcasm). Although I, for one, believe culture may play some modest role on the margins here, much of this also relates to fundamental differences in economic structure between countries. For instance, Norway is engaging in a great deal of consumption smoothing because much of their GDP is derived from finite oil and gas reserves whereas most countries aren’t quite in this same boat. AIC and the like allow us to remove these largely extraneous factors and better estimate how much NHE is attributable to actual differences between domestic health regimes (vs other economic differences, propensity to consume, etc)….
Very thought provoking article. Thank you.
“we would be better off if we had a less consumerist, more philosophical, and indeed more spartan approach to our health and well-being.”
Translation: Hurry up and die already you tub of lard Walmart shoppers who don’t vote right.
Tyler has always had the eau de Bill Nye about him.