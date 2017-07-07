What is the best way to think about secession?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one excerpt:
When an empire is crumbling, and the rulers are very bad, the libertarian approach to secession makes good sense. That said, it’s not a fully general principle.
Sometimes a region wants to leave a country because of differences of ethnicity, religion, language or background culture, as is the case with the Scottish independence movement and the Catalonian secessionists. In those instances, it’s not obvious whether a unified or a newly independent government would result in greater liberty and prosperity. And for all the strong feelings you will find, I am not sure there is an objectively correct moral answer as to whether there should be one nation or two.
We do know, however, that political tensions rise and emotions tend to flare as such secessions approach the realm of possibility. For instance, there is a chance the government of Spain would react aggressively to what it perceives as an unconstitutional Catalonian secessionist attempt. Madrid might institute legal sanctions against Catalonian leaders or, in an extreme case, send in troops. The final result could be no independence and less liberty in all parts of Spain.
The problem is that people are often overly passionate about political boundaries, and an extra dose of irrationality isn’t exactly what the world needs right now. To cite another example of this problem, the Brexit referendum seems to have lowered the quality of debate and governance within the U.K.
There is much more at the link, including a discussion of why the American Revolution might have nonetheless been a good idea, and also why the libertarian approach needs to be supplemented with conservative ideas.
I think that we should make a difference between “secession” and “right of secession” (to illustrate my point, replace “secession” by “use of cannabis”)
One basic question is whether the part of the polity that isn’t interested in seceding gets a vote on secession or not.
For example, Lincoln thought the Union should be able to veto secession. Similarly, when a majority of the San Fernando Valley voted to secede from Los Angeles in 2002, the rest of the city voted to keep its cash cow, so secession was blocked.
On the other hand, the recent Scottish secession referendum gave no say in the question to the rest of the UK.
Are there any general principles for determining this crucial question?
Not mentioned in Cowen’s essay is the growing conflict between blue state cities located in red states, and the response of red states’ legislatures passing laws (so-called preemption laws) that prohibit the blue state cities from passing, or enforcing, blue state ordinances the red states don’t like. Texas is high on the list of this conflict (Dallas, Houston, and Austin), while in North Carolina the state legislature has even resorted to passing laws that prevent the Democratic governor from exercising executive powers. For those who believe some members of Congress are Neanderthals, take a look at many state legislators, who make members of Congress seem like wise men of the Enlightenment. An this didn’t happen spontaneously, but as the result of a concerted effort by a few wealthy political donors to take over state legislatures, a relatively easy task because nobody pays much attention to state legislatures and the soft corruption that dominates many of them. Indeed, in many states rural areas have continued to maintain far greater representation in the legislature than urban areas.
Who has threatened from the central government to send in troop?. Independentists would love that scenario, but sanctions to local authorities that take ilegal steps will suffice.
If secession is acceptable for a territory, then it should also be acceptable for any territory. So if Catalonia had that right so should any region of Catalonia to secede from a hypotetical independent Catalonia. No constitution accepts this. The US fought a war to avoid it.