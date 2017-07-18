China sentences to ponder, gray rhino edition

“The message from the leadership last weekend was very clear — financial stability is now regarded as an important element of national security,” said Raymond Yeung, the Hong Kong-based chief economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
An editorial in the Communist Party’s People Daily newspaper on Monday pointed to the seriousness of the campaign, warning of potential “gray rhinos” — a variation on the black swan events popularized during the global financial crisis, with the difference that the danger from a charging rhino is more immediate and the animals are less rare.
Here is the Bloomberg story, via Bill Bishop’s excellent China newsletter.
Again, it becomes clear to all thinking people that the hold Chinese totalitarian leaders have on Red China is vanishing fast.