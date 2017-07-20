The economics of the Protestant Reformation

Here is the abstract of a new paper by Davide Cantoni, Jeremiah Dittmar, and Noam Yuchtman:
The Protestant Reformation, beginning in 1517, was both a shock to the market for religion and a first-order economic shock. We study its impact on the allocation of resources between the religious and secular sectors in Germany, collecting data on the allocation of human and physical capital. While Protestant reformers aimed to elevate the role of religion, we find that the Reformation produced rapid economic secularization. The interaction between religious competition and political economy explains the shift in investments in human and fixed capital away from the religious sector. Large numbers of monasteries were expropriated during the Reformation, particularly in Protestant regions. This transfer of resources shifted the demand for labor between religious and secular sectors: graduates from Protestant universities increasingly entered secular occupations. Consistent with forward-looking behavior, students at Protestant universities shifted from the study of theology toward secular degrees. The appropriation of resources by secular rulers is also reflected in construction: during the Reformation, religious construction declined, particularly in Protestant regions, while secular construction increased,especially for administrative purposes. Reallocation was not driven by pre-existing economic or cultural differences.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Shorter: just like the USA civil war this was a revolutionary (in the Marxist sense) redistribution of capital, from the Church to cities and (proto-)nations, who redistributed it partly to orphanages and comparable institutions or sold it too farmers when they needed money to finance wars. In 1516, people bequested land to the Church (albeit not as liberal as, say, in 1450), some decades after 1517 they increasingly expropriated the church. This led to a different distribution of (rent)income. less to the church and monks, more to orphans, cities and states. In my are (Friesland) as well as in the rest of the Netherlands, the government also increased land taxes, which meant that an even larger part of the Ricardian surplus went to the government. The point: people like smith, Ricardo and Marx were well aware of this. it is good that the revolutionary nature of the distribution of capital and the distribution of the Ricardian surplus is getting more attention again. marx of course drew attention to the fact that land was a diminishing part of total capital which changed the nature of the surplus. Commodified labour was becoming a kind of ‘land’ and (in his view) capitalists took the ‘Ricardian’ surplus.
Ironically, at least for Friesland my series indicate that farmers did not care. They just kept milking the cows and paying the rent. And do not just look at univeristy graduates (though some land based grants established in the sixteenth century to finance the study of sons of certain families still exist). Look at orphans, too. It was all a question of a changing distribution enabled by a ‘Marxist’ revolution which aimed to redistribute ownership of fixed capital. Just like in the USA, after 1865. As in Europe after 1517, the redistribution of capital in the USA did not affect production too much: cotton production quickly rebounded…