What I am hearing about Republican tax reform

“The goal is a plan that reduces tax rates as much as possible, allows unprecedented capital expensing [for businesses], places a priority on permanence, and creates a system that encourages American companies to bring back jobs and profits trapped overseas,” it said.

No Border Adjustment Tax, even Ryan says that, lower rates for small business than for big business, full investment expensing, and an emphasis on permanence (how can they possibly manage that one?). Will there be a “skinny” version of this bill too?

Here is one article, plus I’ve been trawling Twitter, presumably more details are on the way or maybe not.