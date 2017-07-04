Jonathan Shainin calls this the best piece of 2017

Here is Jonathan on Twitter, and here is the LRB piece by James Meek, “Somerdale to Skarbimierz, James Meek follows Cadbury to Poland.”
The article covers the economic and sociological effects of outsourcing and wage arbitrage, and how it affects communities and politics on both sides of the investment shift. It is hard to excerpt, but here is one good bit:
Anna Pasternak, who worked at the new chocolate factory in Skarbimierz, noticed the age of the equipment on the production lines. The wear on the metal caused by decades of Somerdale workers’ hands was the only message the British employees sent to their Polish successors. I met Pasternak in her flat in Brzeg, the nearest sizeable town to Skarbimierz. I asked her how she felt about what had happened to the British factory. ‘I never really thought about it,’ she said. ‘We lost so many jobs here in Brzeg … We didn’t feel sorry that others lost theirs … It’s somewhere else in the world. We don’t physically know these people.’
And:
Barbara Kaśnikowska, the shrewd former head of Wałbrzych zone, suggests, persuasively, that Law and Justice benefited from resentment not of the have-nots towards the haves, but between haves; that as Poland boomed, ordinary people didn’t resent those who’d become super-rich so much as people just like them who, for no good reason, earned twice or three times as much as they did. In her view, Poland’s non-voters didn’t despise Civic Platform: they took its achievements for granted. A Pole, on this analysis, is much more likely to vote to say ‘screw you’ when they are angry than ‘thanks!’ when all’s going well. You can see her point. Andrzej Buła, the marshal of Opole and Civic Platform leader in the province, told me that the EU was funding 40 per cent of the provincial budget, while unemployment had dropped from 14 to 8 per cent. In some counties it’s as low as 5 per cent – essentially full employment. Without the Ukrainians, he said, they’d be short-handed. Yet in the 2015 parliamentary elections Civic Platform lost Opole on a swing of 40 per cent to Law and Justice.
Every paraagraph is excellent, strongly recommended.
Make Poland Great Again.
Screw the globalist lies; keep out the #rapefugees that are making life hell for the average German or groomed working-class English girl.
“EU was funding 40 per cent of the provincial budget.”
Something to keep in mind when people go on about Polish economic miracle.
Good thing Poles can’t buy products from Brazil freely. Yeah, “free trade” horsesh!t.
Are you saying subsidies work?
If you want to say they don’t work, point at Cornwall. Subsidies and no economic miracle.
The problem the EU is having with nationalism is that the EUs leaders won’t speak up for continentalism as opposed to globalism.
The 2015 example of the German Chancellor tearing up EU rules and bullying the small countries of the eastern EU to let through her million Muslim mob was evidence that continentalism is dead. Poor Donald Tusk, the former Polish PM who had retired upstairs to the EU, was hung out to dry by Merkel and Juncker claiming that “European values” mandated letting into Europe vast numbers of military age non-European values, so it’s hardly surprising that his party then got hammered by Polish voters.
Continentalism would appear to be be a winning compromise for European parties between nationalism and globalism, but you almost never even here the word these days.