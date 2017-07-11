In Praise of Extreme Medicine

This Buzzfeed article on unauthorized poop transplants has much of interest:
A spate of studies over the last decade have convinced microbiologists and doctors that “fecal microbiota transplantation,” or FMT, works for at least one disease: a deadly bacterial infection in the gut known as Clostridium difficile, or C. diff. No one knows whether the procedures work on other conditions, though dozens of clinical trials are testing them on people with irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, obesity, diabetes, epilepsy, autism, and even HIV.
The science is advancing rapidly, with more and more scientists excited about the potential and potency of fecal matter and the microbes in it. The FDA regulations on these procedures, however, keep them out of reach for most patients: Since 2013, the agency has banned doctors from doing fecal transplants on anything except C. diff.
A rogue clinic in Tampa, however, provides the carefully sourced material and explains to patients how the procedure is done. Since the procedure is simple, lots of experimentation is going on which upsets some people.
Poop from an unscreened stranger could carry serious infections, like hepatitis or gonorrhea, or dormant viruses.
No doubt–this is why we also ban sex and french kissing.
I suspect that many of the so-called treatments are crazy but people do a lot of crazy things. It’s odd that we allow some crazy things and ban others—even more that the crazy things we allow are sometimes socially useless while the crazy things that we ban are sometimes socially valuable.
The case for banning extreme sports, for example, is much stronger than the case for banning extreme medicine. Extreme sports don’t provide much benefit to the rest of humanity, other than some entertainment of questionable social value. Extreme medicine, on the other hand, has the potential to improve all our lives and at the very least is a useful warning about what not to do. Yet, extreme sports are lauded, or at least treated as mostly your own business (we do put some regulations on boxing and race car driving), while extreme medicine is heavily regulated and socially frowned upon.
My attitude is the reverse. You want to risk your life climbing without ropes? Knock yourself out–but don’t expect any support from me. I won’t even watch Alex Honnold because I think that what he does is Russian roulette and I do not approve. But, you want to risk your life trying an unapproved medical treatment? Sir, I salute you. Give that man a Nobel prize.
C.diff is transmissible, but it commonly arises from use of broad-spectrum anti-biotics. They can usually knock it out of your system with Flagel, but not always. I knew a woman who had chronic c.diff for the last 7 years of her life.
Lots of recent research indicating the microbiota of the gut are extremely important for human health (including hints that good gut health is important for good mental health) and that broad spectrum antibiotics may CAUSE problems by messing up the gut.
I completely agree. All except the part about Alex Honnold — I’m convinced he’d be doing exactly what he is doing regardless of whether or not anybody was paying attention (except, perhaps, other climbers).
I’m not sure you can or should ban extreme sports. But it is important to understand that extreme medicine is something completely and legally different. The cardinal rule in medicine is “first do no harm”. If in an attempt to cure/help you do harm then you are legally and morally responsible.
I think if the vocabulary had been available, the cardinal rule would have been “the expected value of the action you are taking should be positive.” Expecting medicine to be Pareto optimal is unrealistic.
Of course, what Tabarrok is encouraging is a form of human sacrifice. We do it with mice and monkeys, so why not with Mary?
amusing to see auto racing listed as an extreme sport when racer all seem to feel the need to prove to outsiders that racing does make them athleats an is physically & mentally demanding. To call either boxing or auto racing an extreme sport seems odd — MMA, sure; cliff climbing without safety lines, okay. That said the impact seems to be limited to the voluntary participants and, where they exist, audience.
In the case of medicine it’s not always the case that the impact is as localized and more importantly in most cases the abilility to assess the risks more limited making the customer dependant on a specialist who may or may not have that person’s best interest in mind. That would put extreme medicine in a different class than extreme sports.
This post was not carefully thought. Alex needs to realize that he went full “society value is more important than the individual freedom/happiness”. Then realize that bull riding is an extreme sport, it’s not only Alex Honnold or Evil Knievel……..it’s America.
But we’re rational around here. Thus, let’s ignore those two controversial things and focus on the central issue which is the FDA regulations on fecal transplants. The linked Nature article where scientists suggest to treat poop as a tissue instead of a drug is great. Then, you realize why regulations are needed: “Duff tries to remind everybody that donors need to be tested for infections first.”. As example, every time an individual donates blood it is tested because there are no safe donors. A gastroenterologist is quoted later in the article saying that without careful screening this is a way to spread unknown illness.
Is this really about the FDA and government regulations? Is this not actually about the social status of doctors? They have a reputation (and incomes!) to maintain (do no harm and all that). Any loosening of constraints will likely bring in much more snake oil than legitimate experimental therapies. Could doctors maintain their vaunted status (and consequent incomes) under such conditions?
It’s probably also about regulation bringing higher prices for the procedures and suppliers. It’s not just government, it’s driven by commercial suppliers and want-to-be commercial suppliers.
The case for banning the motorcycle is much stronger than the case so many things Government bans or does.
Some data: List of motorcycle deaths in U.S. by year
Related: “Pharmaceutical Freedom” Jessica Flanigan, Hayek Lecture Series
To understand why this needs to stay regulated until we know more about it, you only have to think back to the 1990’s when bone marrow transplantation (BMT) became popular as a treatment for advanced breast cancer. BMT was already established as a treatment for some hematologic malignancies, so there was little restraint on its use for other things (for which its effectiveness was not proved.) There were big bucks to be made, a population of desperate patients eager to grasp at straws, and a health-care industry well prepared to market it aggressively. It spread rapidly, with desperate women appearing on morning TV shows to plead for their insurance companies to cover the huge cost.
There was, in fact, a National Cancer Institute sponsored clinical trial to test whether it actually worked. But the trial suffered from extremely slow recruitment, as women, convinced by the hype about it, declined to be randomized. They were so sure it worked. This went on for years, and eventually the NCI trial was completed. The results were dramatic: it didn’t decrease breast cancer mortality. (At first there were some questions raised because in one site they seemed to get good results. An audit of the trial later discovered that those good results were actually based on falsified data.) Now, if getting a BMT were innocuous, one might say that fools will always be parted from their money and this would serve as a cautionary tale for future fools. But BMT is itself a life-threatening process. It involves obliterating the immune system, and then “rescuing” it with the BMT “just in time” to prevent death from overwhelming infection. Unfortunately, there is an appreciable mortality from the procedure (which was even higher back than then it is now.) I don’t think anybody every kept statistics on how many women died from useless BMTs in that era.
The point is that innovative treatments are playing with fire. There is always a downside; there may or may not be an upside. Only a minority of what appear to be initially promising treatments actually prove effective when properly evaluated. So when dealing with a new treatment like fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), the situation is somewhat like that of BMT and breast cancer. The treatment itself, though not nearly as dangerous as BMT, still carries an appreciable risk of inducing life-threatening consequences, though it may ultimately prove effective for a life-threatening and difficult-to-treat, but relatively uncommon condition.
I haven’t done any calculations, but my instinct is that the number of people who will be harmed or killed by uncontrolled use of FMT pushed by eager providers on patients with limited understanding will exceed, perhaps greatly, the number of people who might avoidably suffer and die from C. diff. during the time it will take to properly assess its usefulness. So let’s keep it restricted while we figure out whether, and under what circumstances, it works.
[Note: I am not familiar with the specific regulations the FDA has imposed on FMT: they have different tracks of varying stringency for different types of treatments. I am not expressing any opinion on these particular regulations, only on the notion that FMT should not be deregulated, and people allowed to take their chances with it, at this time.]
I know better than you. You would be better off if I made your medical decisions for you.
Marrow ablation followed by BMT used to run $800,000 at M.D. Anderson and many died of GVHD before anyone could tell if it worked. Poop on the other hand, even that of the highest quality, has historically been inexpensive.
Remember, the point of microbiota transplantation is to enhance your immune system. The point of BMT is to destroy it and replace it with another.
There is a difference between what individuals may do and what an institution whose motto is first do no harm may ethically undertake, especially when funded by others and provided sanctions through licensing.
I look forward to the Unauthorized Poop Transplant Act of 2018.
Or consider the remarkable discovery of the interaction between commensal bacteria, checkpoint inhibitors and cancer. Or any of thousands of equally bizarre (but only because we’ve been doing biomedical science all wrong for so long) discoveries flowing from actually opening the black box and doing real experiments (e.g. the H. pylori story). The “mindless” null hypothesis ritual wasn’t just a mistake. It was a way to control science. A way to control the accumulation and dissemination of knowledge. And its sudden collapse is probably the most important yet under-reported story of our time.
The FDA can stop you from buying some medicine you’d like to try but it can’t stop you from ingesting bacteria that will happily make the very same molecule (e.g. serotonin) for you (for free). The FDA can refuse to approve a therapeutic regimen but you are free to swallow a poop pill teaming with microbes that will team up with your immune system to seek out and destroy intracellular pathogens that are working hard to turn you into a meat pie. You may soon even take a poop pill to control your high blood pressure: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5474689/#!po=0.359712
We’re in the midst of a paradigm shift and as you point out it’s one that will profoundly alter our masters’ ability to control healthcare.
What is stopping the FDA from regulating “poop-pills”?
The situation is not as dire as Alex makes it out to be. Of course I know well from past posts that the good economist seldom misses an opportunity to bash the FDA. A quick scan of the clinicaltrials.gov database that is maintained by the NIH using the term ‘fecal transplant’ shows that 227 trials are registered. These include studies that have concluded, are active but not recruiting new patients and those that are recruiting new patients. Many of them are/were for C. difficile but many other conditions are being studied.