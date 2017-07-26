Why has regional income convergence in the U.S. declined?

1. “For over a century, incomes across states converged at a rate of 1.8% per year…The convergence rate from 1990 to 2010 was less than half the historic norm, and in the period leading up to the Great Recession there was virtually no convergence at all.”
2. After subtracting housing costs, janitors in NYC now earn less than they do in the Deep South. This was not the case for most of American history.
3. For NYC janitors, housing costs measure at 52% of their income.
4. Income differences across states are increasingly capitalized into housing prices.
5. “…income convergence declined the most in areas with [land] supply constraints.”
6. “Had [cross-state] convergence continued apace through 2010…the increase in hourly wage inequality from 1980 to 2010 would have been 8% smaller.”
That is from a new NBER working paper, “Why has Regional Income Convergence in the US Declined?”, by Peter Ganong and Daniel W. Shoag. Here are earlier ungated versions.
Note that this paper contains “…the first national panel measure of land use regulations in the US.”
Well, since the circa 1980, political economics has moved to the right-wing free lunch economics. Pay workers less to increase profits by increased scarcity and shifts to both cheap goods and services for the lower classes created by driving down incomes of the lower classes, who then produce the scarce expensive high profit goods that are bought by high income workers, and then fund consumption growth with ever increasing public debt, subsiding incomes to cut business labor costs of low income workers unable to get debt, aND increased consumer debt of the high income workers.
All the profits go to a small number who compete for assets inflating their costs, and driven to prevent new competing assets which would deflate asset prices destroying Wealth. Ideally the assets become scarcer by destruction. Stock share buybacks. And converting two to four small housing units to one much more costly unit, driving up housing unit prices.
And the traditional public policy responses of expanding markets with public transport are blocked to prevent taxing high economic profits, plus to limit competition that will drive down asset inflated prices destroying wealth.
These are free lunch policies because they reject zero sum, treating workers and consumers as totally independent, so worker costs can be driven toward zero while consumer spending grows exponentially, and capital gains exponentially inflating asset prices far above labor costs, defying entropy. The equivalent of perpetual motion mmachines.
Perhaps the dumbest first comment in ten plus years of reading this blog.
“Dumber” than ‘First!’: quite an accolade.
“low income workers unable to get debt”
Not a problem.
“2. After subtracting housing costs, janitors in NYC now earn less than they do in the Deep South. This was not the case for most of American history.” (…)
“4. Income differences across states are increasingly capitalized into housing prices.”
This does not mean that the income convergence, in real terms, was already achieved?
“4. Income differences across states are increasingly capitalized into housing prices.”
Sure, the rentiers know what prices the market can bear, not only in housing but in commercial property as well.
http://www.ocregister.com/2017/07/25/1827-per-month-apartment-rents-continue-7-year-climb/
“the rentiers know”: I’ve seen that misunderstanding of what “rentier” means in Britain too. Mainly among the Guardian-reading classes.
Merriam-Webster:
Definition of rentier
: a person who lives on income from property or securities
That is what America has become. The rich gets richer and the poor gets poorer.
“Our children will not know it’s a different country.
All we can hope to leave them now is money.”
This just confirms what we already know: in the past workers moved from low pay states to high pay states, but today workers are moving from high pay states to low pay states, lower housing costs in the low pay states being one of the incentives.
Speaking of housing, the housing boom in my area in the run-up to the financial crisis was nothing compared to the housing boom today. And I suspect that a big reason for it is Airbnb: many if not most of the houses being purchased in my area are second homes (there isn’t much in the way of industry in my area other than real estate), the ability to rent short-term a huge incentive to purchase a house in my area. While fueling the housing boom, this has had a devastating impact on long-term rentals (there are few available now due to the advantage to the owner of short-term rentals). Yesterday I met with several young and successful (and very attractive) real estate brokers/developers, who have little if any memory of the last financial crisis. Unfortunately, I can’t forget it. Ah, the advantage of youth.