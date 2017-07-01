Do Republicans give their representatives more ideological slack?

I found this intriguing:
According to several years of nationally representative survey data, about two-thirds of Americans believe that elected representatives should “try their hardest to give the people what they want.” Remarkably, however, Republican voters are between 20 and 30 points less likely than their Democratic counterparts to agree. Moreover, people represented by a Republican member of Congress are almost 20 percentage points less likely to perceive their member as behaving that way, regardless of their own party identification.
It’s not as nefarious as it sounds. Republican voters, whether they consciously realize it or not, are more comfortable with what political scientists call “trustee-style representation,” whereby representatives use their own principled judgment when casting votes. In contrast, the “delegate style” binds legislators to constituent demands. Many Republicans — voters and lawmakers alike — cherish their principles more than they do the whims of a mostly uninformed and inattentive mass public.
…members of groups that comprise the Republican base seem especially averse to delegate-style public overtures. Even after taking account of other forces that might shape citizens’ views of lawmakers, we found that traditionalistic Christians are 23 points less likely than seculars to say that representatives should “give the people what they want.” Instead, they should “stick to their principles, no matter what the polls might say.”
…when Republicans think their representatives are getting soft, they try to hold them accountable. In surveys, we asked respondents to tell us not only what kind of representation they wanted but also the kind they thought they were actually getting. Democrats proved 23 points less supportive of their representatives when they perceived them paying too little attention to public opinion. In contrast, Republicans were up to 50 percentage points less supportive when they saw them paying too much attention.
Fourth, judging from legislative roll-call data since 1985, Republicans in Congress have been considerably less likely than Democrats to follow their constituents’ policy preferences — a tendency that has grown over time. We found that the ideological convergence between voters and legislators is more than three times greater among Democratic legislators than among Republicans.
There is yet more of interest at the link, from Monkey Cage, by David C. Barker and Christopher Jan Carman.
Sure, that’s what a republic is all about. Those elected act on their own judgements. Otherwise a 100% democracy would make more sense. The rest of the post shows that Republicans are basically following the Democrat line, which might explain something about Trump’s election.
How does this square with the observation that the detail oriented Democrats make better pols than broad principled Republicans? At least for presidents.
“Better pol” is in the eye of the beholder, but the broad principled Trump calls this assertion into question.
Is that the Republicans giving their representatives more slack? It sounds like they want their elected representatives to believe in something. The Democrats don’t want people with any principles except winning elections and being in power.
What is odd about that is that the Republicans used to be the party of ideological purity to some extent. But now the Democrats have overtaken them. Because they pander to their Twitter-lynch mob Left. So the Blue Dogs have been driven out of the party. There is more ideological diversity in the Republicans than in the Democrats now. Hell, there is more ideological diversity between Trump and any one member of the Congress than within the entire Democratic Party put together from what I can see.
“The Democrats don’t want people with any principles except winning elections and being in power.”
Apparently they want to elect people who agree with them. I can not say I blame them. At least we do not read as many Democrats whinning about every important Democrat politician being a Democrat in name only as we read Republicans whinning about every Republican being a RINO. Both Trump candidacy and the Tea Party’s foundations were the supposed fact mainstream Republicans were playing the Washington game instead of following Republican ideals.
“We found that the ideological convergence between voters and legislators is more than three times greater among Democratic legislators than among Republicans.”
Unless voters are what you call “Twitter-lynch mob Left”, I do not see the problem here.
In most other countries and parliamentary systems, it would make sense for the Republicans to splinter into at least 3 different parties. Susan Collin, Rand Paul and Jeff Sessions have little they actually agree on policy-wise, except opposing Dems and bowing to the same donors.
The Republicans had 17 Presidential candidates for 2016. They chose the one not like the others after getting very little from the Republican House and then the Republican Senate. 2018 will be a good time to upgrade some of our Congressmen.
Keep reading the Amazon Post and you’ll never get any smarter.
The Post does some of the best reporting during this fairly insane period of US politics. I do read lots of good stuff in the WSJ as well, but that’s probably fake news or some such. Breitbart is good for shoveling horse excrement into one’s own mouth, which a lot of people enjoy these days.
Of course, Republican voters prefer Republican candidates but not their actual policies, so it’s not surprising Republicans voters aren’t particularly impressed by the policies but support and rely on the Republican brand instead.
This I think aligns well with what we are seeing in the health care debate. None of the polls show more than 20% of the public supporting the Senate bill to replace the ACA.
In short, Democrats view themselves as “the people.” Republicans see themselves as independent from “you people”.
One other element, which I don’t see was explicitly covered, is that most Republicans may be more likely believe their representatives shares their principles. They simply don’t want their reps taking positions based on what “the people” want, because the people includes a lot of folks who don’t share their views. Which would make sense, because in general self-identified Democrats are less likely to turn out to vote than Republicans, especially in mid-term elections.
True to their names.