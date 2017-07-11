Will China ever democratize?

Probably not, or so I argue in my latest Bloomberg column. Here is the closing bit:
It is again time for the West to learn from China. The emotional force of nationalism is stronger than we had thought, stability is not guaranteed, and the Western democratic status quo ex ante is less of a strong attractor than many of us had believed or at least hoped for.
In other words, we have our work cut out for us.
As I point out in the column, the world is getting richer but the number of democracies is shrinking.
Countries, with the fewest exceptions, omly adopt govern forms related to their deepest traditions. Most change is superficial. France came from having the Sun King to having Mitterand and Macron, from having a divinely-appointed king to have a super-presidency to Japan, with his Shogun and God-King traditions, Fascism, both under Hiroito/Tojo and Akihito, is natural. Russia had the czars and Stalin, the Red Czar. Hermany had the Kaiser and Hitler and now it dominates the EU. China will remain a totalitarian Communist/Confucian system with its Mandarins zelected by the Gaokao and by the Communist Party apparatus.
This is an undervalued point.
I’m interested in how China can remain true to it’s antidemocratic political system but further liberalize on personal freedoms and maintain legitimacy. And how it’s ruling class can remain meritocratic instead of ossifying into what is effectively a hereditary system.
I am not sure any system can remain exactly the way its leaders want it if people are allowed freedom of word, assembly, etc.
Where — and by what thinkers — is this excellent point theorized?
Who talks about it? Fukuyama? Theorists of nationalism? Azar Gat?
Will Germany ever democratize? Probably not, or so argued many in 1909, 1919, 1929, 1939, 1949 (and when it comes to the DDR, that list extends another 50 years, to 1989)..
But then, maybe democracy can also arise after the force of nationalism dies out in repeated disaster.
What would the (repeated) disaster of Chinese nationalism look like in this era? Cowen’s point is, nationalism is working pretty well for China right now.
Working pretty well for China? I guess it depends on how you measure doing well. I wonder how wealthy China would be considered once environmental degradation is factored in.
England and the US went through some pretty environmentally dirty phases as they grew too. China knows they have a problem and will try to fix it. Not saying they are perfect, but obviously they are doing far better today than 30 years ago. If that’s all you got to rain on the Chinese development story, it’s not much.
They’re about where the US or Britain were in the 1950’s.
Spot on! Given China’s history, is it any wonder they would sacrifice individual liberty for order and stability (which used to be considered conservative priorities). Today’s China is very different from Mao’s China: the former embraces its past (Han) while the latter rejected its past (the Cultural Revolution). I repeat: order and stability used to be considered conservative priorities. Indeed, the Framers were more concerned about order and stability when they met in Philadelphia. Trump and what he represents (breaking norms and violating institutions) come closer to Maoism than conservatism. I highly recommend Michael Wood’s series on the history of China soon to be broadcast on PBS.
The Chinese leaders do not want order per si, they want their own order and world conquest.
Brazilian leaders want their own order too, or rather their own ordem (e progresso). Every nation wants its own order. Troll harder.
It is totally different. Brazilian leaders do not terrorize dissidents, do not consor the news, do not prop up rofue regimes, do not threaten its neighbours, do not invade Tibet and do not enslave their ownmpwople. I have read on the New York Times an article about the appalling levels of corruption in Red China. Its,leaders stole billions from thempeople they say they represent!!
Why am I supposed to care if China “democratizes?” I wish the Chinese people well and hope that they are well governed, but i wouldn’t wish politics on anyone.
I believe that there is still a consensus that democracy correlates with doing well and being well governed.
Well, there are a billion Chinese who are a little more skeptical than you are. Rightly so. May they learn from our mistakes.
Darn, I guess I am outvoted . . .
This is the first time I’ve seen an argumentum ad populum used against democracy. It seems self-defeating, but I guess YMMV.
Not really. India is expected to overtake China in population in 2022 , and while its per capita etc will be lower than China’s , they will vote with you.
When do they vote on this?
Whether and how they deal with questions of democracy/rule/consent/governance, will determine whether there are wars and what the level of cash flight and emigration out of China will be…
Are we now pretending that nationalism and democracy are opposites or at least mutually exclusive the way we use to with comunism?
Tyler seems to be implying that, but it’s a stretch of an argument. Nationalism and Democracy are not opposed to each other nor are Nationalism and Autocracy aligned with each other.
Tyler is saying that. That is absurd. Democracy depends on nationalism and the existence of the nation state.
“…the world is getting richer but the number of democracies is shrinking.”
Due in part because, except in Western civilization, wealth in most other civilizations flows from the central source to the people (not from personal liberty and initiative) during good times specifically because peace and distributive authority has been established by the strong central power. Without victory there can be no peace, and with victory, you know your place and get your “cut”.
The problem with this model is that it only works when times are very good, and is positively lethal when it’s really bad. China’s dynastic history is a model of this in action where the current dynasty gets about 200-250 years before everything goes to hell in a hand basket, they lose the “mandate of heaven”, and a new power struggle results in the next overarching dominating authority.
What? Like 99% of governments, Western or not, the Chinese government derives its income from taxation of the people. Unless the government is being subsidized by foreign powers or a petrostate (or similar), wealth is always flowing from the people to the government.
Western civilization depends on the government having a monopoly on violence just as much as others.
The number of democracies isn’t shrinking. The staff of Freedom House needs something to write about, so they fiddle with the goalposts. Freedom House may be the least deceitful ‘human rights’ lobby, but you can still see extraneous matter seeping into their reports (and salient points excluded). ‘Freedom’ is defined as what’s of interest to the sort of person who seeks employment with NGOs. so you’ll have to rummage to find any complaints about the sort of harrassment of political and social dissidents in Canada and Scandinavia, if you can find anything at all on the subject. You’ll see nothing about freedom of contract or freedom of association. But you will see verbiage about ‘women’s rights’ and [insert train-wreck of consonants].
Could be worse. shAmensty International once declared cop killer Wesley Cook (aka Mumia Abu Jamal) a ‘prisoner of conscience’.
Probably not, or so I argue in my latest Bloomberg column. Here is the closing bit:
Making predictions is generally foolish, most particularly predictions about conditions in perpetuity. Most particularly about events which cannot be quantified. Most particularly outside your field.
Who are this “we” and “us”? How on earth did you come to use the barbarism “status quo ex ante “?
China has a number of state owned enterprises, and as those disappear or later sold off, you’ll probably see competing enterprises where there is now only one which is managed by the state.
What happens when you have a number of competing enterprises? Some will seek government favor; others will lose favor and make efforts to undermine government favor or control. From thus springs a middle and ownership class which would demand change.
Do you think they will not seek or demand voice. You could have democracy spring from this, if they enlist the masses for support, or you could have corporate fascism, essentially a cartel of economic interests controlling the economy.
Another economist’s prediction…put it on the pile with the rest.
Cowen writes that democracy conflicts with nationalism. No, democracy is completely dependent on nationalism.
The open border ideology championed by Tabarrok and Caplan quite explicitly calls for undermining democracy and undermining democratic elections to allow outsiders to gain full membership and their own voting rights in their nation of choice.
The open border ideology also publicly admits that mass immigration is incompatible with democracy. From the open borders website:
“Certain American ideals would die of their own increasing impracticality, e.g., ‘equality of opportunity,” the social safety net, one person, one vote”
The open borders ideology is quite knowingly and deliberately undermining democracy. Caplan and the other main voices in that group are all quite dismissive of democracy.
Also:
“democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried”
I’m sure there is a better model of governance than democracy that hasn’t been tried yet.
You’re sure? State your case.
Do your own homework. You could start with, say, Aristotle?
But his ideas aren’t any better than democracy. It’s no fair saying “benign philosopher-king” because of course that doesn’t exist and even if so, who gets to choose who gets the job?
If you think what we have in the West is instability, wait til China faces a down period. Instead of the instability of voting for deplorable things, they’ll have the instability of civil war.
Cowen again makes three important claims about China without evidence:
1) “…at times many commentators thought a democratic China was not so far away.” This isn’t my memory of the past 20 years. I predicted in 2000 that China would be a fledgling democracy by 2015 and what several China history and political science graduate students told me “never”, “maybe in a hundred years”
with only one saying “maybe after 2050” as I argued they seriously estimated the power of exponentially increasing computer power on open communications.
2) “Today, as restrictions on political speech and opposition increase, hardly anyone thinks this is a realistic scenario.”
Again, both are stated as fact without evidence. From around 2010, I started to notice some Chinese political scientists state that they thought China would democratize around 2020. I think Cowen should explain how he knows more restrictions have been placed on political speech compared with 2010 or 2000.
3) “…. the middle to upper middle class is still a minority in China, and will stay so for a long time. A smaller country can build up in percentage terms a larger middle class, by exporting, than can a very large and populous country.”
The size of the middle class has exploded in China over the past 15 years as GDP per capita has increased from $4,000 a person in today’s dollars to $15,000 with cities on the East Coast at $25,000 to $30,000. China should keep growing at 5% to 7% for at least five years so in 2022 will be at $20,000 per capita. The gini coefficient is high but not so high to keep the large middle class from continuing to mushroom.
Your prediction in 1) failed, but kudos for continuing to make more predictions in every thread about the end of aging and disease in the next 20 years with sublime confidence.
That is a reply to Todd Kreider at 3:59PM
“nationalism is often a stronger political motivator than democracy; just look at either Turkey or Brexit or some of the currents within the Trump administration.”
Prof. Cowen seems to have a typical intellectual’s definition of democracy: it means the system that produces the results he wants. Otherwise this passage is inexplicable. I don’t know much about Turkey, but neither Brexit nor anything the Trump administration is doing is notably undemocratic.
Technically, the goal should be good and fair governance, right? A society that is orderly, with the same rules that apply for everyone, and a possibility for people to progress in their personal lives. Democracy happens to be one of the better ways of doing this, but giving people a vote is no guarantee of success, and a lake of a vote is no guarantee of failure.