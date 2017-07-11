Will China ever democratize?

Probably not, or so I argue in my latest Bloomberg column. Here is the closing bit:

It is again time for the West to learn from China. The emotional force of nationalism is stronger than we had thought, stability is not guaranteed, and the Western democratic status quo ex ante is less of a strong attractor than many of us had believed or at least hoped for. In other words, we have our work cut out for us.

As I point out in the column, the world is getting richer but the number of democracies is shrinking.