British education, not British institutions, has driven British economic growth

Jakob B. Madsen
This paper constructs an original database on physical capital, labor, education, GDP, innovations, technology spillovers, and institutions to analyze the proximate determinants of British economic growth since 1270. Several approaches are taken in the paper to tackle endogeneity. We show that education has been the most important driver of income growth during the period 1270–2010, followed by knowledge stock and fixed capital, while institutions have not been robust determinants of growth. The contribution of education has been equally important before and after the first Industrial Revolution. Overall, the results give strong support to the predictions of Unified Growth Theories.
I would note two things. First, the growth equations do at some points rely on long and (possibly arbitrary?) lags. Second, often literacy is proxying for education, so this is more a paper about the origins of growth and the role of science, and less a study of whether formal education is about signaling or actual learning.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
So, does the Royal Navy count as an educational institution, or merely an institutional one?
Because one can assume that once Britannia ruled the waves (starting after this unpleasantness was resolved – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anglo-Dutch_Wars ), growth was assured for what became the world’s largest empire.
“The Dutch merchant elite began to use London as a new operational base and Dutch economic growth slowed. From about 1720 Dutch wealth ceased to grow at all; around 1780 the per capita gross national product of the Kingdom of Great Britain surpassed that of the Dutch.”
mmmmmm, trade is important
As was access to the English Channel for a nation famed for trading spices.
The Dutch case is a bit special, though – after all, it was a Dutch Stadtholder that became William III of England. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glorious_Revolution
Yes, the Dutch weren’t generally an antagonistic power to Britain over the longer period and the Dutch wars seem a bit of an exception. There was a very considerable London-Amsterdam merchant axis. It seems the Dutch kinda lost their way (OK, they had a rough 18th century) and Britain was well positioned to pick up the slack.
At what point does “education” become an “institution”, especially after the introduction of compulsory education towards the end of the 19th century?
1270-2010? This file should be under “speculation” no?
Perhaps unfortunately, “education” is too narrow/loaded a term here. Certainly it can’t be construed as formal modern education. The period covers a huge growth in general “education” from apprenticeships, guilds, formal and charitable institutions, friendly societies, books, and general literacy. Formal education is just the last 150 years or so, and most of that is primary/secondary level.
Meanwhile, the value of modern non-STEM degrees outside the Russell Group is heading for the toilet. Based on Sutton trust analysis, it’s clear that the last 20 years expansion of British higher education has not been cost-effective. If you’re a mediocre student you are much better off going straight into work than wasting 3 years and spending £50k to get a 2:1 in Psychology and Media Studies from the University of East Bogstandard.
STEM degrees from non-elite schools meanwhile are already past the toilet and have been flushed into the main sewer line.
Perhaps “human capital” would be a better term than education?
