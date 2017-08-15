CEA update, Tomas Philipson to join

President Donald Trump named Tomas Philipson, an economist at the University of Chicago who has specialized in health-care policy, to the three-member Council of Economic Advisers on Monday.
Mr. Philipson briefly served as an adviser to the Trump transition team last fall on health-care matters and was a senior economic adviser to the head of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the George W. Bush administration. Mr. Philipson is the co-founder of Precision Health Economics, a consultancy. He is professor of public policy at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy and a director of the Health Economics Program at the university’s Becker Friedman Institute for economic research.
Mr. Trump’s nominee to lead the CEA, Kevin Hassett, hasn’t been confirmed by the Senate. His nomination cleared the Senate Banking Committee with only one lawmaker, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), voting against him in June.
The two other members of the CEA aren’t subject to Senate confirmation and typically serve for around two years. Mr. Trump hasn’t announced the third member of the council, which has advised presidents for over seven decades on the economic impact of their policies.
That is from the WSJ.
I’m sure Trump will listen carefully to whatever his economic advisors say…like all his other advisors.
Philipson, a health economist, favors a decentralized value-based payment system rather than one based on volume (the current system in the U.S.). By decentralized, he means one where value is determined not by a government agency (as in Europe) but by collaboration of multi-stakeholders (health care companies, physicians, etc.) developed in the market place. In an article in Forbes, he identified the Innovation and Value Initiative (IVI) of the firm Precision Health Economics. https://www.forbes.com/sites/tomasphilipson/2016/12/01/assessing-health-care-value-the-need-for-a-decentralized-and-scientific-approach/#508408cf4f3c It was probably an oversight that He failed to mention that he is a co-founder of Precision Health Economics. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomas_J._Philipson [To be clear, I support a value-based system over the volume system we have today, but how much confidence will consumers have in the value placed on a certain treatment if the value is determined by stakeholders.]
Mark McClellan brought Philipson to the FDA when he was Commissioner under President Bush (he later moved over the head up CMS and brought Philipson along with him). Funding for the Innovation and Value Initiative large comes from the pharmaceutical industry.