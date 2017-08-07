Disaggregating the Flynn Effect?

Overall, the results support co-occurrence theories that predict simultaneous secular gains in specialized abilities and declines in g.
NB: this is for memory tests alone. Here is the paper, via Rolf Degen.
by Tyler Cowen on August 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm in Data Source, Education, Science | Permalink
Yeah. The Flynn effect represents environmental gains in IQ, but we know that fertility has been generally dysgenic in Western societies for the last 100 years, causing decline in genetic intelligence.
Western fertility may indeed have been generally dysgenic for the past century, but fertility rates themselves have fallen and our noble elites favor immigration over reproduction as a means of replacing the population.
But I’m sure that has had no effect on g either…
Your understanding of behavioral genetics is flawed.
Socioeconomic status modifies heritability of IQ.
That paper has zero implications on what’s discussed here.
Flynn effect is caused by changes in the heritability of IQ due to environmental variation. Pretty simple to connect the dots.
No, that doesn’t make any sense.
> but we know that fertility has been generally dysgenic in Western societies…
No, we certainly don’t “know” that. In fact the evidence seems to suggest zero to slightly positive correlation between IQ and fertility in the 20th century.
That is consistent with dysgenics overall and there is now genomic evidence for it, e.g. http://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2017/06/06/146043.
Maz is known eugenics poseur PumpkinPerson.
I am not but PumpkinPerson does appear to be closeted.
“Overall, the results support co-occurrence theories that predict simultaneous secular gains in specialized abilities and declines in g.”
What? Is that saying that learning stuff reduces g?
This paper supports what the hereditarians have been saying when the Flynn effect is brought up in the context of (and as an attempt to refute the importance of) racial iq differences.
I don’t get that. “Flynn effect” is just used here as increase over time (or anti-Flynn decrease over time). They are not working with IQ. This was a look at how other mental facilities fare over time.
And certainly no discussion of”race” or trajectories of improvement “by race.”
What good is g if it isn’t giving you a pretty broad picture of intelligence, including so-called “specialized abilities”? Isn’t that the whole point of g? Maybe this is a reason to think g isn’t all it’s cracked up to be?
My guess has been that the Flynn Effect has been related in part to Moore’s Law, or to something as of yet unnamed of which Moore’s law is a subset.
