Disaggregating the Flynn Effect?

by on August 7, 2017 at 1:27 pm in Data Source, Education, Science | Permalink

Overall, the results support co-occurrence theories that predict simultaneous secular gains in specialized abilities and declines in g.

NB: this is for memory tests alone.  Here is the paper, via Rolf Degen.

15 comments

1 Maz August 7, 2017 at 1:37 pm

Yeah. The Flynn effect represents environmental gains in IQ, but we know that fertility has been generally dysgenic in Western societies for the last 100 years, causing decline in genetic intelligence.

Reply

2 Falstaff August 7, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Western fertility may indeed have been generally dysgenic for the past century, but fertility rates themselves have fallen and our noble elites favor immigration over reproduction as a means of replacing the population.

But I’m sure that has had no effect on g either…

Reply

3 Chairman Noriega August 7, 2017 at 2:29 pm

Your understanding of behavioral genetics is flawed.

Socioeconomic status modifies heritability of IQ.

http://people.virginia.edu/~ent3c/papers2/Turkheimer%20psychological%20science.pdf

Reply

4 Maz August 7, 2017 at 3:05 pm

That paper has zero implications on what’s discussed here.

Reply

5 Chairman Noriega August 7, 2017 at 3:18 pm

Flynn effect is caused by changes in the heritability of IQ due to environmental variation. Pretty simple to connect the dots.

Reply

6 Maz August 7, 2017 at 6:07 pm

No, that doesn’t make any sense.

7 Doug August 7, 2017 at 4:32 pm

> but we know that fertility has been generally dysgenic in Western societies…

No, we certainly don’t “know” that. In fact the evidence seems to suggest zero to slightly positive correlation between IQ and fertility in the 20th century.

https://jaymans.wordpress.com/2014/07/28/idiocracy-can-wait/

Reply

8 Maz August 7, 2017 at 6:17 pm

That is consistent with dysgenics overall and there is now genomic evidence for it, e.g. http://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2017/06/06/146043.

Reply

9 PumpkinPersonIsCloseted August 7, 2017 at 6:18 pm

Maz is known eugenics poseur PumpkinPerson.

Reply

10 Maz August 7, 2017 at 7:08 pm

I am not but PumpkinPerson does appear to be closeted.

Reply

11 Anonymous August 7, 2017 at 3:31 pm

“Overall, the results support co-occurrence theories that predict simultaneous secular gains in specialized abilities and declines in g.”

What? Is that saying that learning stuff reduces g?

Reply

12 D August 7, 2017 at 3:59 pm

This paper supports what the hereditarians have been saying when the Flynn effect is brought up in the context of (and as an attempt to refute the importance of) racial iq differences.

Reply

13 Anonymous August 7, 2017 at 4:15 pm

I don’t get that. “Flynn effect” is just used here as increase over time (or anti-Flynn decrease over time). They are not working with IQ. This was a look at how other mental facilities fare over time.

And certainly no discussion of”race” or trajectories of improvement “by race.”

Reply

14 Dan August 7, 2017 at 4:13 pm

What good is g if it isn’t giving you a pretty broad picture of intelligence, including so-called “specialized abilities”? Isn’t that the whole point of g? Maybe this is a reason to think g isn’t all it’s cracked up to be?

Reply

15 Steve Sailer August 7, 2017 at 6:57 pm

My guess has been that the Flynn Effect has been related in part to Moore’s Law, or to something as of yet unnamed of which Moore’s law is a subset.

http://www.unz.com/isteve/the-flynn-effect-across-time-and-space/

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: