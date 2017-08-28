Facts about flood insurance

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) owes $24.6 billion to the Treasury. Most of it covered claims from Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and floods in 2016, the program’s third most severe loss-year on record with losses exceeding $4 billion, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which manages it.
The NFIP was extended 17 times between 2008 and 2012 and lapsed four times in that period. A 2012 law extended the program to September.
The only source of flood insurance for most Americans, it will be in place for homeowners and businesses in Harvey’s path along the central Texas coast.
But Harvey-related claims covered under the program could push it deeper into the red and possibly toward its borrowing limit of just over $30 billion, said Steve Ellis, vice president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, a nonpartisan budget watchdog in Washington, D.C.
Federal law requires that homes in flood-risk areas have flood insurance before a mortgage can be completed. The program is the only flood insurance available to the vast majority of Americans, although a small market for private flood insurance is sprouting in flood-prone states such as Florida.
Here is the article. Note the Trump administration previously was pushing a plan to cut the insurance to pay for The Wall. I do see a case for doing without a federal role for this insurance, but the benefits there come ex ante, not from yanking it away ex post.
“but the benefits there come ex ante, not from yanking it away ex post.”
Well, the question is why do we have that state sponsored insurance set up in the first place. The fact that it is “not working” is not surprising.
We have it to encourage development in flood prone areas.
This, obviously, is a poor idea. But it is popular amongst homeowners in flood prone areas, who are a crucial electoral constituency, so it is not going anywhere.
Indeed. The poor use NFIP to build in floodplains. The rich self-insure and build in coastal areas sure to be flooded by global warming in the next 25 years. And the rest of us subsidize them (either through taxes or higher than usual home insurance).
I think builders like it even better. They have their profit and are gone before the flood.
The insurance program’s exposure depends upon the participation rate; a lot of people probably did not buy the insurance, some may have gone out of their way to avoid it.
For example, in the New Orleans area, only 10% of the homes flooded by Hurricane Katrina had flood insurance.
There’s a fallacy that rich people are the primary beneficiaries of the federal flood insurance program. The Biggert-Waters Reform Act of 2012 (which would have ended federal subsidies for flood insurance over a period of years) would have imposed enormous cost on middle America since it’s middle America that benefits most from the subsidies. Wealthy people don’t have mortgages and don’t have flood insurance: why would someone buy $250,000 of flood insurance (the maximum available) for a multi-million-dollar house? Indeed, price inflation for houses may be the “cure” for flood insurance. I’m sure Cowen appreciates the irony.
Nice points, but $250k can help repair a lot of damage. It’s not like the house is complete destroyed after a flood, like it would be after a fire.
I buy the max. Something is better than nothing. But I’m not in an at risk area. I’m just insuring against the 1000 year event, which doesn’t really make sense, I know…
It was a thousand years event only in 1979 when Carter administered the reform of the program using data. Since, use of data has been opposed because paying workers to create the updated data kills jobs, plus the objective data will require paying workers more to build in too many places, and that kills jobs.
The only way to create jobs is to eliminate anyour Federal law that increases labor costs because paying workers costs too much, and higher costs kills jobs.
Benefits of flood control from a wall along the US Mexico border have not yet been quantified. Benefits of one running 860 miles down the middle of the Rio Grande are probably going to be minimal.
We call it insurance because we do not want to call it a subsidy or government payment program.
Agricultural price support programs were converted into agricultural crop insurance programs which always run at a deficit because they were designed to do so.
Whatever you do, don’t call it regional welfare or welfare for farmers or transfer payments.
But, be glad that they are paying at least some part of the cost.
I agree with you 100%. The only question I have is whether this welfare was created because flood insurance is somehow impractical for insurance companies… Do we have the same problem with other natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes?
@FYI: private insurers stopped covering residential property for flooding in Florida after hurricanes in 1992, 2004 and 2004. They said state regulators required insurance prices that are too low to make the risk of doing business profitable. Those insurers still cover for wind damage, but for flooding the only option is the NFIP.
Most people in earthquake areas do not have earthquake insurance.
The risks associated with writing large blocks of highly-correlated risks are extreme indeed. Our insurance companies, strong though they may be, do not find they are able to sell more earthquake insurance without taking risks that would endanger their ability to repay. Further expansion of earthquake insurance programs would require substantial commitments from international reinsurers, and that sort of commitment is expensive.
As such, most people simply don’t purchase it.
“Democrats and Republicans alike love to make flood insurance as cheap as possible, but then they also like to complain that the program is deeply in debt and needs to get fixed. It is hard to do both of those things at the same time. As I like to joke, nobody in Congress ever got unelected by making flood insurance cheap.”
“There are a lot of things that the flood insurance program (NFIP) does right now that hinder our efforts to help people live in a safer location…….First and foremost, the program needs to do more to help people live somewhere safer. Right now the way the program works is it places the highest priority post-flood on helping people rebuild. It will help them rebuild five times, 10 times, 20 times, 30 times. After two or three floods, you can assume there is a pattern developing. Rebuilding the next 20 or 30 times and expecting a different result is probably an unreasonable assumption, but that is what the flood insurance program does.”
http://www.scotsmanguide.com/News/2017/08/National-flood-program-on-the-clock-in-Congress/
Coasean solution might be to offer a larger “insurance” payout if the person moves or rebuilds outside of a floodplain than for rebuilding in the same place.
Democrats required paying workers up front to rebuild in ways that prevented or mitigated future losses.
Republicans changed the law because Federal requirements to pay workers costs too much and kills jobs. After the floods, Republicans argue that paying workers to recover from the flooding costs too much and kills jobs, and this workers should not be paid to prevent them from buying in areas that everyone knows will flood but that can not be declared areas that will flood because not being able to sell something destroys wealth, so everything must be officially immune from flooding to cut the costs of paying workers so workers are paid more and can pay more for lower cost housing that will be destroyed within a decade 95% of the time.
Republicans promise a free lunch. Democrats are evil because they require everyone pay for lunch according to how much they are paid for fixing lunch.
The program should be abolished. As should mandatory automobile insurance.
Yep, not paying workers creates jobs.
You mean the Federal Reserve can’t purchase damaged assets at face value?
There is an unlimited pot of money available. A lender of last resort with no limit to the amounts available in case of an emergency.
They were buying 50 billion or so a month of bonds. This is a drop in the bucket.
” Note the Trump administration previously was pushing a plan to cut the insurance to pay for The Wall”.
“Cut insurance”? Not really. More like “cut subsidies”. Imagine if your home, auto or health insurer raised rates to conform to the current actuarial risk of loss. Your insurance has not been “cut”–the same insurance exists, albeit at higher premium rates. Woe be to Trump for advocating realistic premiums.
Some recent history:
Federal flood insurance has been available since 1968 and subsequently in many instances such insurance was required for homes in flood zones. As with most federal insurance programs, the premiums charged were woefully inadequate to cover the risk of flooding and eventual claims. As a result, as of 2011, the National Flood Insurance Program was underwater (i.e., owed the US Treasury$17 billion for claims paid in excess of premium reserves). Congress passed the Biggert-Waters Flood Insurance Reform Act (good name, that) in 2012 which, in order to shore up the program, sensibly required the program charge actuarially realistic premiums (in some cases, realistic premiums meant a ten-fold increase).
Much of that didn’t last long. In 2014 Congress passed another Act, the Homeowner Flood Insurance Affordability Act, which watered down many of the reforms of Biggert-Waters.
Currently, the programs insures more than 5.5 million homes (most in Florida and Texas). They can now expect another flood of claims and another trip to Congress to borrow funds beyond its current limit of $30 billion.
The federal government causing moral hazard in the US housing market. Heard that one before?
This reminds me of something I just saw on Facebook, from the ever-lovely NRDC.
It’s headlined “Trump Revoked Flood Protections For Millions Of Americans”.
Turns out it’s that he somehow (because they don’t say what the process was or link to an EO or anything, because that would be actual reporting) revoked or stopped a FEMA flood standards thing.
And the “revoked flood protections” money quote is “[Trump’s actions] likely mean that HUD’s proposed rule that incorporated the flood protection standard into their criteria for funding public housing will never be adopted”.
That’s right – “likely mean” that HUD’s proposed but not enacted yet rule for public housing funding means that future public housing in flood areas might not be raised to potentially lessen flood damage.
Sure, no mention of what that would cost vs. whatever the probable savings from flooding avoidance, or what actual human cost these “protections” would likely have prevented, but why would we want that?
What did you think the NRDC did, dispassionate cost/benefit analysis?
(I don’t like the President, but I like NRDC a lot less, because of “analysis” like that.
Which made it to Facebook as “President Trump obviously wants us to all be killed”, because nobody read the article in the first place, just the headline.
Makes one fear for the Republic, that.)
Yep, costs must be cut to create jobs, starting with not paying workers to build housing that is less likely to flood because paying workers costs too much and that harms workers.
“Note the Trump administration previously was pushing a plan to cut the insurance to pay for The Wall.”
First, I thought Mexico was going to pay for the Wall. Second, since money is fungible, there is no sense in which cutting insurance or FEMA funding is “paying for” the wall. They are separate and independent bullet points in Egan’s tweeted document. In fact, there are other spending items in the document, so the cuts could also be said to pay for those. We could also just as easily say that the cuts are to pay for continuing Medicare spending at present levels. In truth, all spending, whether for the wall or Medicare, is paid for from current and future taxes. Spending cuts never “pay for” anything, including neither tax cuts nor less popular spending.
So, what part of that sentence is true?
The part about requirements to pay workers makes workers poorer. Everyone knows paying workers kills jobs. Costs must be cut to create jobs! Spending must be cut to create more jobs!
If you want to get into the metaphysics of the “pay for”, go ahead.
But keep in mind that when the rest of see a proposal to cut X dollars from Program A and spend X dollars on Program B, we’re gonna say that cuts to program A are paying for program B.
I have a home in a high risk area and each hurricane season is a nail biter. I would not purchase a home in a hurricane prone area today. I am amazed that people do; indeed, in my community the contractors can’t build houses fast enough to keep up with the demand. Are these people unaware of the risk? My community had significant damage from a hurricane just a year ago, but memories seem to be awfully short. Many of the homes in my community are second (or third, fourth, fifth, etc.) homes, which would have been the first to have lost the federal subsidy for flood insurance under Biggert-Waters. I don’t get it. We have experienced high winds the past two days from “potential” tropical cyclone ten. Potential? Last year when I evacuated I took back roads inland to a friend’s home. When I was well-inland I crossed over I-26 and I couldn’t believe what I was seeing: even though all lanes were only opened west-bound (that’s what they do during evacuations), the cars weren’t moving, more like a parking lot than an interstate highway. And this isn’t anything like the densely populated Houston area. The disaster in Houston will be repeated again and again, but people will continue to buy homes in hurricane prone areas. It’s irrational! On the other hand, for eight, nine months a year, it is heaven on earth. If only the other three or four weren’t Hell.
Biggert-Waters was a job killing costly jack boot Federal program that would have forced paying tens of billions to workers to build stuff that would reduce future predictable storm losses. Requirements to pay workers kills jobs!!!
My guess is 75% of the Texas flood damage will not be covered by any flood insurance. And it’s 75% and not 90% not covered because of the past three years of record flood damage from three hundred year floods.
More than half the property flooded in this storm is not in an area that has flood management in compliance with the flood insurance program.
Texas has no zoning, so to comply, Texas mandates construction be one foot above the 1% high water mark. That means local government must want the Federal government to draw realistic flood maps so local government can mandate higher construction costs. If “realistic” maps are not drawn, then the property is not going to qualify for subsidized flood insurance, even if you want it.
Federal flood insurance comes with the stick of government mitigation of flood risk at an unrealistic low level of risk mitigation which is considered too costly in 90% of communities. The only reason some places have strong regulation and public investment is the FIRE sector forces it, eg in NYC.
Just heard on radio only 15% of property in Harris County has flood insurance, but those will have higher price tags because they needed mortgages or were newer and thus costlier, so I think my 25% insured loss might be a good guess. So, if the flood insurance claims are $10 billion, then the uninsured private losses will be at least $30 billion, and the public losses that are typically paid for at 75% plus Federal money will be as high or higher.
In other words, the Federal flood insurance program “losses” will be trivial in the context of likely Federal spending and debt added due to this storm. Will every Texas household get something like $7500 Federal cash to recover even without real property loss? That isn’t much when you are a renter with no home, no transportation, no job.
A combination of poor land use practices and climate change. 100 year floods/rain events are now happening more frequently. The insurance companies will line up for a handout. The builders will see an opportunity to construct new subdivisions for a quick buck. This is how we keep consuming and boost those GDP numbers, right? Government seems relevant again to those in need. The only loser seems to be the homeowner or renter. https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/08/congress-flood-insurance/535731/
“Scientists, other experts and federal officials say Houston’s explosive growth is largely to blame. As millions have flocked to the metropolitan area in recent decades, local officials have largely snubbed stricter building regulations, allowing developers to pave over crucial acres of prairie land that once absorbed huge amounts of rainwater.”—https://projects.propublica.org/houston-cypress/. The maps are illuminating.
This is a case, like ending a financial meltdown and others, where government will cover the damage in the end, but pretend that it won’t, allowing taxes to be cut and/ or funds to drain away, hoping that they can avoid such catastrophes during their time in office. Some people believe that relieving catastrophes is one of the main functions of government. Ignoring catastrophes isn’t wise in most governmental contexts. Consequently, we’ll get to hear the same comments that occur every time a catastrophe occurs ( Why were they living there? Why didn’t they sufficiently prepare? ) The answer to all of our questions is because things cost money, and people don’t like to pay. And, of course, I say this every time a catastrophe occurs.