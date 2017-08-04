The George Romney campaign

…most important of all was the gulf between the man and the national media, who could not understand each other — Romney’s billboards in New Hampshire read THE WAY TO STOP CRIME IS TO STOP MORAL DECAY; he could not understand why newsmen found the slogan funny; and they could not understand what he meant by moral decay.
That is from the still-engaging Theodore H. White The Making of the President 1968. And here is Rod Dreher on crime and morality.
Rod Dreher is a man who left the Church for orientalist Orthodoxy. Enough Said.
I think some of the humor came from the association of moral decay with tooth decay in some people’s minds. Moral decay doesn’t sound good, but it’s not particularly terrifying either.
Tyler is getting at moralism, which is perhaps the meta-philosophy of our time. It underlies a lot of current right wing and left wing thought. This is the idea that there is some true morality which others have to be constrained by social structures, law and other means to comply with. In other words, without these constraints we would be savages.
Myself I am a lot more optimistic about humans – we are not solely selfish individuals, we have a lot of genetic programming to cooperate in groups. And we are also capable of learning. So we don’t need Popes or Dictators to force us to be nice to each other, generally we will do this anyway as we realise it is in our interests. Evil people exist but can generally be dealt with by means of tit-for-tat style responses or simply ignoring them. But sometimes evil people do gain control of significant amounts of capability to do harm to others, the most damaging form ironically is when they control governments or organised religions where they can compel others to follow the orders unquestionably.
Evil people can’t govern without the cooperation of a large segment of the population. Even in authoritarian states, this is true.
Are you really saying that the North Koreans all support their dictator? Or that the Russians supported Stalin? If you control the media, law courts and schools it can be pretty hard to determine what is evil or not. This is what I mean by not allowing power to be too concentrated. Unfortunately for the moralists, this means that people must be allowed to differ from their preferred moral scheme.
What exactly is ‘moral decay’? How do you measure it? How is it not circular? For example, “the way to stop obesity is for people to stop being fat”. Is that a statement that actually says something or does it say nothing?