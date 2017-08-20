Germany fact of the day, the growing north-south divide

The gap between the unemployment rates in north and south, for instance, will soon be wider than that between east and west (see chart 2). In the New Social Market Economy Initiative’s education rankings, Saxony and Thuringia took the two highest places among Germany’s 16 states while Berlin and Brandenburg, also eastern states, took the two lowest. The north-south divide on life expectancy is now greater than the east-west one; women in Baden-Württemberg and Saxony live the longest. According to André Wolf of the Hamburg Global Economics Institute, “in the medium term the north-south differential could definitely supersede the (current) east-west one.”
In 1960, however, Bavaria was the poorest part of West Germany.
Well, it was full of ethnic Catholics, and we all know how that works thanks to Weber – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Protestant_Ethic_and_the_Spirit_of_Capitalism
Though oddly, even as they defy a German Verfassungsgericht order and continue to hang crucifixes in public classrooms, the Bavarians seem to have remained as thoroughly Catholic as they were in 1960, or 1860, for that matter. And Saxony is also a traditionally Catholic realm. Meaning that the Economist article could have noted that an updated Weber book could be written, called the Catholic Ethic And the Spirit of Capitalism, with a solid chance to be one of sociology’s most influential books of the 21st century. Or one could think that economists and sociologists are hopeless faddists, of course.
As a note – nobody in Baden-Württemberg considers Saxony ‘southern’ in any way, shape, or form. And the couple of Saxons I know absolutely reject the idea of being in any way, shape, or form described as ‘southern.’ In much the same fashion, if one were to draw a north/south line in the U.S., one would start talking about Pennsylvania as being a southern state due to how the line was drawn.
The Economist is welcome to create whatever narrative it wishes, of course, but the Karlsruher line comes a lot closer to how Germans (at least those living around Karlsruhe, oddly enough, regardless of where they grew up) view Germany’s north/south divide, but it would ruin the article’s premise. German only – https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karlsruher_Linie (The Pfalz? Southern Germany. Rheinland? Not southern Germany. Rheinland-Pfalz? Flip a coin, no one really can decide, which is why people in the Pfalz and Rheinland generally use those terms separately, instead of combined, to describe themselves as individuals.)
Especially this sort of illusory narrative – ‘Dresden has cleaner and less potholed roads, and better-kept social housing. Its unemployment, poverty and indebtedness rates are lower and its house prices higher. Yet it is in the formerly communist east; Bremen in the former west. The fact that Bremen is also in Germany’s poorer northern half, and Dresden in its richer south, is a more significant fact.’ Taxpayers in Bremen have now spent decades transferring money to Sachsen – it is called the Solidaritätszuschlag ( German only – https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solidarit%C3%A4tszuschlag) Government transfers can work, apparently, which somehow, the Economist neglects to mention. And this is simply wrong – ‘while transfers from south to north are politically trickier’ – no, the Länderfinanzausgleich has an even longer history than the Solidaritätszuschlag, stretching back to the reign of Kaiser Wilhelm 1.
‘North and south are not yet distinct political blocs.’
And never will be – there is Bayern, and the rest of Germany. That will take generations to change.
Not just Baden-Württemberg – no one in the German speaking world considers Saxons “Southern”. Try to find a decent weißwurst in Dresden. An alternative conclusion could be that regions that are more aggressive about retaining a German cultural identity are doing better than regions that don’t.
There is no problem getting decent Weisswurst in Dresden. I live here.
Please don’t take what I said about Pegida below personally then, and don’t misunderstand – in most ways, West Germans are quite obnoxious when it comes to how they view East Germany.
‘could be that regions that are more aggressive about retaining a German cultural identity’
You have just managed to insult a significant number of Badener, Schwaben, and Bayer, who feel their ‘German cultural identity’ follows their real cultural identity. And from my experience in the city, people in Cologne can stand toe to toe with New Yorkers for feeling their city is the center of the universe, with everyone else on the planet having an inferior cultural identity (particularly Düsseldorf).
‘Saxony is also a traditionally Catholic realm’
Saxony is Lutheran… Please take a plane to Leipzig and learn at the Nikolaikirche about the also Lutheran peaceful revolution which ended the DDR (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friedliche_Revolution_(Leipzig)). Then visit Dresden and learn about the Dresden Bombing and the Lutheran Frauenkirche (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frauenkirche_(Dresden)). This is basic important German history…
Thüringen and Hessen is also more Protestant than Catholic, while Baden-Württemberg is equally Catholic and Protestant.
‘the Bavarians seem to have remained as thoroughly Catholic as they were in 1960, or 1860, for that matter’
Not really… in 1860 Bavaria was around 70% catholic and 30% protestant; now it is 50% catholic, and the rest is atheist, protestant, muslim, etc.
But please go ahead and write the book. Please don’t forget to see that in Bavaria, BW, and Hessen the more protestant areas are richer than the more catholic ones. Also don’t forget that Bavaria, BW and Hessen benefited from being occupied by mainly Protestant USA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allied-occupied_Germany). Or how the south of BW benefits currently from the proximity to the strong calvinist economy of Switzerland (e.g. through Grenzgänger or Swiss buying in Germany) or the proximity to the centers of the EU Luxembourg and Strasbourg, funded by mainly protestant countries in Europe (e.g. through Grenzgänger, buying goods in Germany or proximity to European institutions).
Also don’t you think that the catholic church is different now than in the past?
As noted below, but to make it more explict, I confused the still highly respected Catholic rulers of Saxony (at least according to the Saxons I know, including one from Dresden) with the people they ruled. Which included the Poles, but then that really starts to go off on a tangent.
Obviously, the Frauenkirche in Dresden is Lutheran, for example.
I live in BW, and the further south you go, the more Catholic it is, making this statement about as strange as saying the post war occupation by America was ‘Protestant’ – ‘Or how the south of BW benefits currently from the proximity to the strong calvinist economy of Switzerland.’
This may come as a shock, except to someone actually familiar with Switzerland – ‘The Federal Statistical Office reported the religious demographics as of 2015 as follows (based on the resident population age 15 years and older): 68% ±0.4% Christian (including 37.3% ±0.2% Roman Catholic, 24.9% ±0.2% Reformed, 5.8% ±0.1% other), 23.9% ±0.2% nonreligious, 5.0% ±0.1% Muslim, 0.2% ±0.0% Jewish, 1.4% ±0.0% other religions. (100%: 6,907,818, registered resident population age 15 years and older)’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religion_in_Switzerland
(Yes, I will be checking first, which is always a good idea in general, of course.)
Looking in more detail at the Länderfinanzausgleich, there is also the Bundesergänzungszuweisungen, tax money distributed to the most needy states – strangely, Sachsen received the most of that money, and Thüringinia the 4th most, in 2013.
This table is fairly clear in terms of how much money has been transferred, and to whom – https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/L%C3%A4nderfinanzausgleich#Finanzvolumen
It is striking just how much taxpayer based financing from the Economist’s southern Germany has gone to the Economist’s highlighted southern German success stories Sachsen and Thüringen. Obviously, clear proof that government transfers work, right?
Man – Thuringia or Thüringen, need to stick with one, as both are highlighted as incorrectly spelled.
Distance from Switzerland is generally a good correlate across Europe with a slight decking education level (though more so in some directions than others). Deep roots.
Aren’t most of the big auto companies in Germany not in the North?
No.
BMW is in Bavaria, Audi too
Mercedes Benz is in Suebia / Baden-Württemberg
Like I said, aren’t most of these places that are home to the big German auto companies “not in the North?”
I didn’t want to get into an argument with Germans over what is precisely South Germany, so I chose the locution “not in the North.” Bavaria and Swabia would appear to this ignorant American to be “not in the North.”
Porsche would appear to be not in the North too, while Volkswagen might be in either in North Germany or Central Germany.
BMW is in Bavaria
Nope, Munich. Which is southern germany, FTR.
Audi too
Audi is in Ingolstadt, which is a bit north of Muncih, but still southern Germany.
Mercedes is in Stuttgart, which is west of Ingolstadt.
So Sailer was completely correct. they’re all southern Germany.
Munich just so happens to be state capital of Bavaria. And guess what the B in BMW stands for…
Geographically, Bavaria is in the south, culturally it is an entity of its own (note the name of Freistaat Bayern)
Saxony and Thuringa are overwhelming Lutheran, Bavaria decidly not so.
The divide is between conservative states and the left
For this you have to count CFA = (CDU+CSU + AfD) versus R2G (Red SPD, deep Red “Die Linke”, and Greenies).
http://www.wahlrecht.de/umfragen/landtage/index.htm
There is one special case : Baden-Württemberg, which used to be conservative. It now has a Greenie Prime minister, who nevertheless includes CDU chancellor Merkel in his daily prayers. Pretty different from the other mostly leftie greenies.
‘Saxony … overwhelming Lutheran’
Not precisely – ‘Saxony has traditionally been predominantly Protestant (though the monarchs of the Saxon Kingdom themselves were Catholic as an ancestral relic of being Kings of Poland), but after World War II and 40 years of Communist rule, the majority of the population has become secular.’ The people? Yes. Still revered rulers like Augustus II? No.
Don’t most Muslim immigrants move to the North of Germany?
Hmmm, I think they are like everywhere…
Well, as noted below, the east/west split is notable, leaving aside Berlin, which would heavily weight statistics in this case.
No.
Refugees are equally distributed through Germany, at least initially – http://www.bamf.de/EN/Fluechtlingsschutz/AblaufAsylv/Erstverteilung/erstverteilung-node.html
Immigrants in contrast to refugees (Germans tend to consider the two terms the same, broadly) is another question. Downtown Mannheim, for example, is known in this region as ‘Little Istanbul’ (think ‘Little Saigon’ back when Ballston in NoVa was not a mass of high rise buildings), but Mannheim is also a city of roughly 300,000 people. Yet Cologne undoubtedly has a much higher absolute total number of Muslim inhabitants.
What is fair to say is that the regions and cities with the lowest Muslim population, such as essentially all of the former DDR and places like Dresden, Pegida’s birthplace and a city that is something like 1.3% Muslim (from memory), are by far and away the most rabidly anti-Muslim
This article provides an overview of just how unrealistically people here look at the actual number of Muslims, looking at refuges/immigrants as a single block – https://www.thelocal.de/20161214/this-is-how-many-muslims-actually-live-in-germany
Quick searching did not bring up much specific information, but broadly speaking, no one here thinks there is a north/south split in where Muslims live. The east/west split, however, is very notable, and another reason West Germans tend to look down on what they consider ignorantly small minded East Germans. Which, at least in this specific case, actually has a demonstrable reality behind it. It is also why Pegida failed so miserably in gaining any traction in West Germany.
As a note – no one considers Cologne (Berlin is a bit more complicated with that whole Prussian association) to be ‘northern Germany.’ Freisland? Northern Germany. Rostock? Northern Germany. Hannover? Flip a coin, and the odds that a person from there will agree with whatever choice results is pretty much 50/50, it seems. From the Northern Germany wiki article, which sums it up pretty well – ‘ Its exact area is not precisely or consistently defined but varies depending on whether one is taking a linguistic, geographic, socio-cultural or historic standpoint.’
