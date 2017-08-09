What happens when you buy a San Francisco street (incognito) what would Henry George say?

August 9, 2017

Thanks to a little-noticed auction sale, a South Bay couple are the proud owners of one of the most exclusive streets in San Francisco — and they’re looking for ways to make their purchase pay.

Tina Lam and Michael Cheng snatched up Presidio Terrace — the block-long, private oval street lined by 35 megamillion-dollar mansions — for $90,000 and change in a city-run auction stemming from an unpaid tax bill. They outlasted several other bidders.

Now they’re looking to cash in — maybe by charging the residents of those mansions to park on their own private street.

Here is the full story, via Mike Tamada and Elmar Nubbemeyer.

1 mulp August 9, 2017 at 4:04 am

Property taxes should be much higher than $14 no the property has sold since prop 13 and the price of the property has been stepped up.

