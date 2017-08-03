Was there a Housing Price Bubble? Revisited

In 2005, I thought housing prices were rising above the fundamentals and I said so. In 2008, as the fall in housing prices was well under way, I wrote a blog post and later a NYTimes op-ed saying that the housing price bubble was not nearly as big as people thought. I wrote:
I think that housing prices went beyond the fundamentals sometime around 2004…but 2004 levels are still well above long run trend.
…Prices will probably drop some more but personally I don’t expect to ever again see index values around 110. Do you? If we don’t see the massive drop back to “normal” levels then the run up in prices should be described as a shift to a new equilibrium…[with some overshooting, rather than as a bubble.]
To put it mildly, not everyone agreed with my argument. I certainly got the timing wrong–I didn’t think the recession would be as long or as deep as it was. Nevertheless, some people are coming round to my point of view. Karl Smith, for example, has a new post Was There Ever a Bubble in Housing Prices? which concludes more or less, as I did nearly ten years earlier, that the answer is no. What happened was greater liquidity which made housing prices gyrate more like stock prices but “the fundamental driver isn’t irrational bubble behavior. It is competition over a scarce resource.”
Let’s go back to the Shiller graph, now updated to 2017. Over the entire 20th century real home prices averaged an index value of about 110 (and were quite close to this value over the the entire 1950-1997 period). Over the entire 20th century, housing prices never once roce above 131, the 1989 peak. But beginning around 2000 house prices seemed to reach for an entirely new equilibrium. In fact, even given the financial crisis, prices since 2000 fell below the 20th century peak for only a few months in late 2011. Real prices today are now back to 2004 levels and rising. As I predicted in 2008, prices never returned to their long-run 20th century levels.
Now one might argue that there is still a bubble or perhaps another bubble in housing prices. But the United States does not look anomalous compared to other countries. In fact, in many other countries prices have risen more than in the United States. Here is the Economist’s Global Price Index of real house prices for a variety of countries. (Do note that some countries not shown, such as Germany, haven’t seen big increases in prices.) Are all these countries experiencing bubbles? Or has the equilibrium changed?
Understanding why the equilibrium has changed is a fundamental issue that I don’t think we yet have a good handle on. My view, is that it’s a combination of expected long-run lower interest rates, greater liquidity, and supply constraints on land. Lower interest rates, for example, mean that durable assets increase sharply in price, all the more so if the rates are expected to stay low. Combine this with greater liquidity (see Smith’s post) and supply restrictions and you can explain most of what is going on in the United States. What I don’t know is if the same explanations work worldwide and can the same factors also be used to explain why land prices haven’t risen in Germany, Japan or Switzerland?
Another reason for this new normal may be that the quality of housing has increased in the last 15 years or so compared to houses in the 1980s or before…New houses offer much more comfort, and many old houses have been remodeled to offer more comfort. Think man caves, jacuzzi tubs, decks for grilling, etc.
Also, modern houses offer better insulation, higher quality plumbing, electrical, etc.
I agree, better homes, bigger homes homes with more value. This pushed the average value of homes up above the statistical norm of past years. The problem was not a price bubble the problem was a coordinated effort by the federal government to make home ownership easier for the poor especially the poor people who were unable to manage their money and their credit scores reflected that inability. When a few million of these homeowners began to default on their home payments the inevitable happened and the bubble collapsed.
Um, no.
The bubble was not in Compton, CA.
But there was a housing bubble in areas like Compton too!
Price soared from $200K to $400K from 2000 to 2007 before crashing below $175K in 2009. https://legallysociable.com/2015/01/01/real-estate-sign-prices-in-compton-ca-back-on-the-rise/
People living in places like Compton were more exposed to riskier mortgages (they often had lousy credit and needed exotic mortgage products to qualify for loans). They also had less stable income given their weaker footing in the labor market. It makes sense that a downturn in the economy would lead to a more dramatic decline in such neighborhoods.
Subprime lending was a real problem and it was highly concentrated among borrowers with poor credit. By 2009, the default rate on sub-prime adjustment rate mortgages was 40% compared to around 5% for fixed rate, prime mortgages.
First of all there were some prescient folks who called the ‘bubble’ very early on including Dean Baker and the Calculated Risk duo of Bill McBride and the late Doris Dungy. I don’t think that it was competition over ‘scarce resources’ but rather a classic bubble situation (it’s worth everyone’s time to go back and read Charles Mackay’s classic 19th century tome, “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” which covers some really nice bubbles such as the the Dutch Tulipmania, the South Sea and the Mississippi Company. You can find a free copy over on Project Gutenburg). Lots of investors were just in it for the quick turnaround (I think there was a television show called ‘Flip that House’ or something like it). This coupled with the extraordinary bad behavior of the mortgage lenders (the classic NINJA loan) contributed.
I think the bubble was less about homes and more about financial instruments. Namely Wall Street thought that they had discovered a magic way to spin riskless securities out of very risky loans. There was a germ of truth in this belief. You can take individually risky loans and create a set of securities from them that range from almost totally riskless to super high risk. This is an innovation that opens up the door to more loans that poorer and riskier people would not have been able to have in an earlier age. But the ‘sausage’ was made in a black box without the creators or buyers really understanding what they were trading and assuming it was all pure, riskless, gold they were spinning.
Why is it either-or?
Those financial instruments had home mortgages at their core. These mortgages were not well diversified in the MBS portfolio. They were subject to systematic risk in geography, funding, exposure to labor markets and timing.
The bubble would have occurred without securitization, but those securities spread the damage out and obscured a lot of the risks.
No, without securitization the bubble would not have occurred. Only by bundling fraudulent mortgages together(and have the ratings companies ignore the fraud) could this fraud have been unnoticed by investors.
Yes, there would too have been a bubble. It simply wouldn’t have been as large in the absence of securitization, nor as widespread in its effects.
The vast majority of mortgages were not “fraudulent” including those that defaulted. You talk simplistically like an OWS street urchin with no understanding of the problem.
That McBride and Dungey “called” the bubble is a myth supported by revisionist history. Their blog began in 2004, well after the bubble had already inflated.
As early as January 2005, they did use the word “bubble” but the post was phrased with a question mark, and they concluded by referring to a NY Fed paper claiming the housing prices were supported by fundamentals.
A few months later they reported what others were saying and interpreted it as a bubble.
McBride and Dungey could conceivably have foreseen a bubble before the launch of their blog, but there is no evidence to support that. They also may very well have spotted oddities in the market that were also obvious to everyone else, such as the widespread use of affordability products.
They used the R word, Recession, as early as 2005, but we didn’t enter recession until 2008. If you call a recession every year, eventually you get it right.
I do believe they deserve credit for being early adopters of the bubbular view of the housing and finance market, but realize that their insight was several years too late. Recognizing the bubble close to the market PEAK of June 2006 is not particularly prescient. You were a wizard if you recognized the growing bubble pre-2004. That’s when all of the policies and products that fueled the bubble were put into widespread use. In the hottest markets, buyers were making all-cash offers 10% over asking price as early as 2003.
I don’t claim to have foreseen the bubble. My conservative investment strategy obviates the need for market timing. I just find that people’s claims to have foreseen it are not supported by their contemporaneous statements. At best, they were doubtfully pessimistic.
‘but there is no evidence to support that’
Tanta was talking about the quality of the mortgage making process, which ties into Boonton’s point about financial instruments.
Basically, the ‘housing bubble’ was a financial bubble, one based on some extremely questionable (not to mention illegal) practices that were tolerated for years, until the bubble popped. AIG being a prime example. Not to mention that calculatedrisk was also looking at things like equity ratios, or rent/own difference.
Basically, starting with Tanta becoming a regular contributor, the entire rottenness at the foundation of the real estate boom was detailed, using both her own experience in the mortgage industry, and various data sources.
I note that you avoid mentioning WHEN Tanta talked about this. Everyone has perfect hindsight…well, most people. The issue is how much foresight she had. My contention, supported by the timing and statements in their own blog was that they were late, albeit earlier than many people, in recognizing the problem. They were anywhere from two years to ten years too late.
As Alex points out here, we might still be in a housing bubble. This is exactly what we faced in the wake of the Dot Com bust when house prices in California fell for five years, and then had a heated recovery. The lesson isn’t that we had two separate boom-bust cycles, but that we were in one BIG one that began in the mid 1990s. The Dot.com recession was a minor release of energy – a foreshock.
It was not merely a financial crisis. That’s OWS propaganda. Those financial instruments were derived from mortgages. If the mortgages were good, all those derivatives would have been good or even better. This was a bubble caused by over investment in long term assets, funded with enormous and unsustainable amounts of debt.
I had never heard any claims that McBride and Tanta called the bubble early.
In terms of hindsight, you would be well served to read all of Tanta’s work on how the banks created the bubble, as it would appear that ten years after the fact you still do not know what Tanta talked about more than a decade ago.
EMichael: “I had never heard any claims that McBride and Tanta called the bubble early.”
Alan Goldhammer: “First of all there were some prescient folks who called the ‘bubble’ very early on including Dean Baker and the Calculated Risk duo of Bill McBride and the late Doris Dungy.”
I have read every word of what Tanta posted on Calculated Risk, and I believe most of it. I disagree with her to the extent her view of the problem was narrowly confined to the scope of her own field of view and expertise. She did not have a sophisticated understanding of international capital flows and how they played into this. She and McBride are also apologists for government intervention to promote widespread home ownership using affordability tools that were the but-for cause of this crash.
It simply doesn’t matter how opaque and fraudulent derivative securities are if the underlying assets are sound. The problem is that the mortgages were unsound and then securitized in opaque ways that gave the illusion of safety. But the yields on these securities broadcast to the world just how risky they were. And naive investors ignored those price signals out of greed, trying to get high yield on ostensibly safe assets.
I gave Dungey credit as far as credit was due to her. She was an expert in a narrow market at the heart of a crisis. But she was by no means unique. Home builders were retreating from the market before she ever went to print with the possibility of a bubble.
If you wanted to know what Dungey knew about housing finance, all you had to do was walk into a bank in 2003 and ask about getting a mortgage on a high priced property. The loan officer would spread the murder weapons on the desk in front of you.
‘I note that you avoid mentioning WHEN Tanta talked about this.’
Apart from writing this – ‘Basically, starting with Tanta becoming a regular contributor.’
So, I checked the date on that, which was apparently December, 2006 – http://www.calculatedriskblog.com/2008/12/in-memoriam-doris-tanta-dungey.html
Of course, she was writing in the comments considerably before that. And the fact that she died about almost two years later did cut off her posting. Nonetheless, you are welcome to read for yourself – http://www.calculatedriskblog.com/2008/12/compendium-of-tantas-posts.html
The earlier the bubble calls, the wronger.
This guy gets it!
Only to the extent of one’s ability to profit from the bubble.
From a beneficent policy making point of view, identifying a bubble early is essential. The only thing more important is never being in the bubble to begin with.
But unfortunately, policymakers benefitted from the same bad incentives that everyone else had. It’s not that they failed to take away the punch bowl, but that they were guzzling from it themselves. Tony Montana had good advice in this regard.
Location. Location. Location.
All real estate is local. God isn’t making any more of it. And, it cannot be moved.
National statistics are less useful than local prices skyrockets. The Grounds Zero of the 2000’s housing bubble were areas of AZ, CA, FL, MI, etc. There price increases were huge.
Anecdotal: I’m seeing rapid rises in NY suburban housing prices, largely resultant of low rates and pent-up demand.
Of course, no one in 2004 to 2006 could have seen it coming. I mean no one could see that housing prices were soaring while GDP growth, real median family incomes, etc. were static . . .
Many factors contributed. No one actor is innocent. And, it could not have happened without the Federal government.
I agree totally. Government was the but-for cause of the housing and financial crisis.
I also think the housing bubble remains, particularly in certain markets. There is too much optimism that all the excess supply was burned off from the massive recession. People are still attracted by the relatively high yield of real estate, its store of value, and use as a commodity.
The flip this house, flip that house TV shows are still playing and still popular. The difference now is that only investors are getting to play.
Low interest rates will be the death of us.
Well, I was really with you in your opening thoughts, thinking how nice it was to see a poster actually seeing the bubble for what is was in terms of location.
Then, the obligatory Federal government did it meme.
This is so wrong it should not be repeated. GSEs lost 40% of their market share during the bubble. Lending under the Community Reinvestment Act reached its peak more than a decade before the bubble and declined from that point right through the bubble.
So good start for you, horrid finish. But at least you did not bring up Ed Pinto. Yet.
About half of mortgages during the bubble were low-FICO subprime loans. And GMU’s own says:
“Fannie and Freddie bought 25.2% of the record $272.81 billion in subprime MBS [mortgage-backed securities] sold in the first half of 2006, according to Inside Mortgage Finance Publications, a Bethesda, MD-based publisher that covers the home loan industry.
In 2005, Fannie and Freddie purchased 35.3% of all subprime MBS, the publication estimated. The year before, the two purchased almost 44% of all subprime MBS sold.”
So subprime lending was half the market and the government was backing half of subprime lending. Maybe the bubble would have happened anyway, but the government had a very big thumb on the scale.
You are going to have to give me a link. Hopefully that is not Pinto’s sub prime.
How do you then account for the difference in performance between private and GSE sub primes?
BTW,
“About half of mortgages during the bubble were low-FICO subprime loans.”
This is not remotely close to being true.
BS EMichael.
Fannie and Freddie were still ranked Number 1 and Number 2 in asset securitization with Countrywide in a very distant third place. Fannie and Freddie sponsored more securitizations than the top 10 private labels combined.
F&F retreated slightly from the housing markets for two reasons. First, they were embroiled in accounting scandals. Second, by 2004 and beyond, only the dumb money was chasing housing wealth. F&F cherry picked the best mortgages from the origination pool, leaving every other securitizer with the residual market consisting largely of non-conforming loans. No kidding F&F had better results than private labels! F&F are a classic example of a duopoly market.
CRA clearly didn’t cause the crisis by itself. CRA was one government policy out of many others that promoted home ownership through the use of affordability products and government subsidies and regulation. In the absence of CRA, far fewer minorities – the people who suffered the worst losses – would have bought into the bubble. Moreover, even banks that were not subject to CRA received affordable housing credits, in particular Countrywide.
CRA played a substantial role in the buildup of mortgage origination from 1996 through 2000. But in 2001, Fannie and Freddie increased their market share dramatically, leading us into a bubble. The majority of these loans were prime loans, but later in the cycle the subprime loans disproportionately led originations. And of course subprime loans were the FIRST loans to go belly up after the market began tanking in June 2006. Those loans had the worst fundamentals of capacity and collateral. The jobs held by subprime borrowers were also the most cyclical. They were the FIRST people laid off.
“and supply constraints on land.”
As my father used to say, “buy land, son, they are not making more (well, much of our neighborhood is actually reclaimed land, but you get his point, I am sure)”
They ARE making more land. They are building UP. They are converting garages. They are making useful living space out of swamps.
Don’t make the same mistake as Khan Noonien Singh. That got him killed.
It is completly different. It can not affect my inveatiments. There are limits to how much people can build up (by the way, it is illegal to build more than two floors where I live – supply will never catch up with demand). Land is bough and sold in a horizontal way. It is not outer space, we live at the surface of a globe, basically we live in a two-dimension world.
There is a huge amount of empty land in the world. Only a tiny, tiny portion is in demand as a place to live/work. Property investments are bets that those areas will continue to be in demand–no sure thing.
And as usual with investments, you have to beat the other investors to win. If there is a “sure thing” to be valuable a long time from now investors will already have bought it up and that will be reflected in the price.
That is why I got early in the game, to beatthe newcomers. Either they play ball my way or they do not play ball. As long as Brazil exists, my properties, modest as they are, will retain value.
Thiago, no. My admonition is that we do NOT live in a two dimensional world. Market experts understand this. Multifamily housing is measured in units and sold by square foot regardless of elevation. Elevation is considered a valuable asset. Commercial real estate is sold by square foot and occupancy rates include the Y axis. Land values take into account current and expected zoning laws that make tall buildings possible.
As Dan said there is also a huge incentive in a sharply rising market to encroach on virtually worthless land, including swamps, farm land, desert, and reclaimed bodies of water.
Clearly you are correct that the most space constrained and quantity constrained markets (Manhattan, San Francisco, Honolulu) are going to rise quickly in price and rent. But even these markets reclaim space by building upward, refitting garage space, subdividing, condo conversion, etc.
Ignore the third (and fourth) dimensions of land supply at your own peril.
It is not applyable to the markets I invest in. Brazilians are not Japanese, Brazilians don’t like rabbit hutches, Brazilians like space. Also, the law will prevent people from building big buildings in my city. They won’t interfere with my rents.
There was a big bubble in racially integrated exurbs in the Sand States of California, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida. The upscale white suburbs of those states, in contrast, did fine.
In general, the Housing Bubble was a bet on America’s most sacred cow: Diversity, especially Hispanic Diversity. George W. Bush, Angelo Mozillo, Kerry Killinger, all wanted to believe that what was holding Hispanics back was benighted prejudice about lending them enough money.
Unfortunately, it turned out that Hispanics couldn’t generally afford half million dollar houses; and the people who could didn’t want to live next to a lot of Hispanics in the middle of nowhere.
A lot of studies by economists since then have validated my 2007-2008 analysis, but diversity is even more of a Sacred Cow than a decade ago, so it’s not clear that we’ve learned our lesson.
I read “White Trash: The 400 Year Old Untold History of Class in America” by Nancy Isenberg, and “Hillbilly Elligy”
Did you?
The biggest losers in the housing crash were Hispanics buying relatively low priced homes. This means that they made the worst buying decisions of any investors. In no small part this was caused by government programs aimed specifically at them to encourage home ownership. To a somewhat smaller degree, Blacks suffered the same fate.
The biggest losers were anyone that put 20% down at the height of the bubble because they could’t just walk away. Ironically the no money down NINJAs made more responsible purchases (at a personal level).
Rational does not equal responsible.
Beyond silly.
Do you understand that more than half the houses sold in the bubble areas were not owner occupied?
That fact has no bearing on this question. Housing demand consists of both prospective owners and investors, subprime as well as prime, conventional as well as unconventional loans. There are of course some market segmentations along these lines, but total market demand and house price indices do not care about such distinctions. A house sold for $500,000 is a house sold for $500,000. The demographic and economic characteristics of the buyer and his motives are irrelevant. But those factors matter crucially in how the subsequent collapse unfolds. The least capable and collaterlized borrowers got hit the hardest. Of course they exercised their option to walk away and suffered less of a credit hit than their more credit worthy peers.
Indeed. There was a housing bubble generally, and there was a super big housing bubble where you mentioned.
There was a small housing bubble in great centralization real estate, but the long term fundamentals in those areas are so good they recovered quickly and then some.
I know friends that are still down 20%+ compared to their bubble purchase, that sucks.
Meanwhile, my friend in Boston just bought a house for way more then it was going for during the bubble.
“Upscale white suburbs did fine”.
Well, I moved to Scottsdale in 2003. The idea that these “Upscale white suburbs did fine” seems to have missed Scottsdale.
Anecdote. Arizona was among the four states worst hit by the crisis.
And breaking down the losses in home value by price tranche, high value homes did far better than low value homes. I don’t have the data immediately in front of me, but I’ll bet Scottsdale did well compared to the rest of the state and indeed better than Phoenix.
The bubble didn’t hit heavily-Hispanic New Mexico or Texas very hard, so I think that’s at least an oversimplification.
That’s true, but that result stems mainly from the fact those states didn’t have big bubbles to begin with. All people, regardless of ethnicity, did better in those states.
If you look at mortgages nationwide, Hispanics got clobbered worse than any other demographic group.
My parents are in construction, and one data point they saw in the early 2000’s which (to them) indicated a bubble was the wide variety of “flip this house” shows where some married couple would stumble into a fixer-upper, stumble around breaking things and doing a lot of very bad “DIY” construction, bring in some contractor to help them fix what they broke, then sell the house a few months later at a huge profit.
My parents opinion: that much “stupid money” cannot last forever.
But at the time a lot of people my parents worked with thought the idea of a housing bubble was ridiculous and this was the new normal. They believed land use restrictions combined with population increases made higher housing prices a simple fact of life–and because of that, the bankers my parents knew believed it was fine to lower standards for making a housing loan. After all, if the value of the house will continue to go up, it reduces the risk that a foreclosed house will entail a large loss–and in some markets, even a trashed foreclosed house would turn a profit.
It’s why I get so irritated when I hear people trying to blame banks or Democrats in congress or whatever on the housing bubble. The fact is, it was everyone’s fault. The handful of people who thought there was a bubble were decried as paranoid idiots right up until the first wave of ARMs went into foreclosure.
Remember this blast from the past? https://mises.org/library/housing-bubble-myth-or-reality
Now it could be that today, land use restrictions–imposed by governments, by geography and by transportation logistics (which limit the desirable size of a city to what one can cross in a car in half an hour or so)–is driving up the price of housing. It would explain the rise in housing prices in Europe, where similar land use restrictions exist.
Or it could be a lot of people in places like China are parking their money in hard assets, uncertain of the stability of their own economies. (We see this in places like New York and Los Angeles, and increasingly even in smaller markets as well.) The nice property of an American house to a Chinese businessman is that it represents a secure asset that can be liquidated relatively quickly.
If it’s the later, then we may be living in another housing bubble–driven by outflows of capital from China. And if that’s the case, this bubble will last right up until something snaps in the Chinese economy (which arguably cannot be propped up by the Chinese government forever)–at which point we’ll see a re-run of the bubble pop in 2008 as those Chinese businessmen try to get their money back out.
By the way, to be clear, I would consider the bubble not the long-term trend, but the peak where the index nearly hit 200 in the mid 2000’s. The long term trend is definitely upwards–but I suspect closer to the line formed by drawing a line at the troughs in the mid 1970’s, mid 1980’s, mid 1990’s and the bottom of the index in 2011. Excesses above this line may represent a pricing bubble. (Interestingly enough, that line, if drawn backwards, intersects the valuations in the 1920’s.)
The bubble begins when you first start blowing, not when it pops.
Sorry, I wasn’t clear.
If you draw a line roughly passing through the troughs of the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s as I did with the graph at the link below, it suggests that perhaps the “correct” asset price for houses through 2000’s was perhaps around 125ish. To me, the entire spike starting in the late 1990’s above the 125 level represents the bubble inflation. It hit a peak in 2007ish–and then “popped”, in large part as a result of 5-year ARMs flipping from fixed to adjustable rate, and flipped with nosebleed rates few who owned those ARMs could afford.
It’s why the bubble took roughly 5 years to inflate and pop (because 5-year ARMs), and it’s why it took roughly another 5 years for things to recover enough to start seeing a normal economic recovery. (Again, because of a backlog of 5 year ARMs which continued to reset during the downturn.)
https://w3woody.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/realhomeprices_adj.png
To be more precise, the ARMs were recast, not reset. I don’t want to be pedantic but the distinction is not trivial in this context.
The main problem was the inability to refinance these loans once the loans recast. Both borrowers and lenders relied on the assumption that refi opportunities would exist. Few of these borrowers had the capacity to repay under the terms.
Those TV shows were indeed a symptom. Those shows are still on TV.
The Democrats started it with Bill Clinton’s national housing strategy in 1996. George W. Bush continued that strategy with his Ownership Society. Democrats in Congress continued to promote expansion of home ownership through Fannie, Freddie and Home Loan banks.
You are correct that everyone was complicit. But the match was lit by Bill Clinton. One could (correctly) argue that America’s obtuse fascination with housing began much sooner: post WWII and even post Civil War. But those booms/bubbles were modest by comparison. Affordability products and securitization were equivalent to inventing high explosives as a replacement for gunpowder.
Democrats were still using the word “affordable” even after the housing and financial collapse. Indeed, they had a ‘hair of the dog’ remedy.
‘national housing strategy in 1996’
Almost as if the 80s real estate boom and bust (remember S&Ls?) never happened, right?
‘The savings and loan crisis of the 1980s and 1990s (commonly dubbed the S&L crisis) was the failure of 1,043 out of the 3,234 savings and loan associations in the United States from 1986 to 1995: the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC) closed or otherwise resolved 296 institutions from 1986 to 1989 and the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC) closed or otherwise resolved 747 institutions from 1989 to 1995.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Savings_and_loan_crisis
The S&L crisis concerned mainly COMMERCIAL real estate.
I often see this housing goal crap. Strange, there is never one single mention of exactly what these goals were. Also, not one single mention of the penalties the GSEs would be subject to if they did not meet their goals.
If you are going to make a claim like this, you have to show those two things.
No, let’s be clear.
When I mean “everyone was complicit”, I mean EVERYONE, from the DNC and GOP leaders in Washington to the CEOs of the banks, to the officers in charge of setting lending standards (who often work glove in fist with the regulators in D.C.), down to the mortgage brokers and bankers at your local branch, to the city and county politicians and building code enforcement guys, down to the land developers, building contractors, roofers, plumbers and hell, the poor apprentice who was just learning how to frame a house, and yes–the slob who bought a house on a 5/25 ARM believing he could flip the house before his low cost mortgage went adjustable and make a profit. EVERYONE was complicit in that EVERYONE believed the game would never stop–and they made decisions accordingly, from borrowing hundreds of billions against the single largest capital asset class not knowing it was overpriced, to borrowing money on businesses thinking the construction work would never end.
An asset bubble doesn’t happen because a handful of folks yank the marionette strings causing millions of people to dance the stupid dance. An asset bubble happens because everyone is stupid, because no-one sees the game coming to an end.
I mean, think about it: if everyone believes–to the point where even the strongest doomsday predictions by those who think the game must end is “well, things may slow down a bit” (Greenspan)–that housing prices will never fall, then the idea of leveraging that for political gains makes perfect sense. (And don’t tell me “they should have known” because NO-ONE knew–that’s an asset bubble by definition.) So blaming Clinton or Bush for “lighting the match” or whatever is just passing the buck for our (and your–if you’re older than 30 you probably thought the game would never end either) collective stupidity.
Well said, WW. True bubbles are fairly rare, and when they happen there’s no one “cause”. A lot of factors have to get involved to make a normal housing price runup turn into a cataclysmic bubble collapse. Those that try to pick one cause are just trying to club their usual partisan hatreds with it. It’s much easier for partisans to keep blaming those bad guys on the other side (Dems! Reps! Statists! Capitalists!) rather than doing the difficult work of thinking about how things actually work.
This would be funny on any other day, but it is tragic today. You are the guy who has been telling us for more than six months that things will be fine, because they can never be as terrible as “partisans” believe. Well sadly, real estate markets and presidencies do not behave neatly to confirm your “even handed” bias. In those time series there are varying degrees of dysfunction that cannot in fact be dismissed with the one size fits all answer that “only a partisan would complain.”
The thing is, I believe two things.
First, asset bubbles cannot be prevented. They represent, in a very real sense, global stupidity about the future–and you can’t fix stupid. The best we can do is thank goodness they’re rare, and make sure that if one does crop up, the social institutions are strong enough so that we can those around us when things temporarily fall apart.
Second, it seems like everyone and their dog thinks asset bubbles can be predicted, managed, and ultimately prevented. Thing is, to solve the problem you need to find the source of the problem–and because there is no one source (other than global stupidity, which no-one ever wants to confess), eventually the fingers get pointed by partisans towards other partisans. That runs the danger that someone will actually act on those “problems” by creating “solutions” that screw things up even worse.
The new equilibrium is sustained by the Fed’s $4.4 trillion balance sheet, which includes $1.77 trillion in mortgage-backed securities. Of course, there were many other government interventions to put a floor under housing prices. It’s more accurate to say that the government is committed to keeping air in the bubble.
Yes, this.
And as the Fed unloads those assets, interest rates will soar. The alternative is to hold a bloated balance sheet despite new bubbles, fuelling them even more. There is a lot of pain in their portfolio that they’ve been keeping from us. We will experience that pain eventually.
I don’t think that’s true. Basically, the Fed has swapped assets with banks, giving banks IOER for short-term deposits in exchange for the Fed assuming the long bond and mortgage portfolios. The Fed is operating like a classic banker, borrowing short and lending long, and they didn’t need to print a lot of money to do this, so no inflation.
As markets regain their appetite for risk, the situation can unwind itself gradually. At some point, the Fed needs to end IOER, as it worsens the terms for the Fed/taxpayer. At that time, the Fed can print some money to finance its portfolio if reserves dry up, and maybe we’ll get a little bit of the inflation everyone’s been expecting but hasn’t happened yet and wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.
And in the meantime, decent profits for the taxpayer/banker. Maybe a risky strategy, but not a crazy one.
Willitts didn’t you just say above that “low interest rates will be the death of us”? So what’s the problem with the Fed unloading those assets?
It should be obvious that both abnormally low AND abnormally high interest rates pose serious risks.
Maintaining artificially low interest rates will continue to fuel asset price bubbles.
But unwinding the Feds balance sheet is a complicated issue. In a one-security world, Fed sales would raise rates in a predictable and controllable manner.
But the Feds balance sheet contains a lot of toxic assets. Selling them will have a sudden, unpredictable and uncontrollable effect on interest rates. There, the issue is to land the plane instead of crashing it. Either way the market will equilibrate.
‘why land prices haven’t risen in Germany’
A couple of reasons are possible. First, ‘extracting equity’ by getting a new loan to reflect what the market considers an increased price is not allowed. Second, if you sell land any time before a ten year cut off, the profit is taxed. There is essentially no desire in Germany to have speculation be the basis for an economy, and no desire to emulate American models.
Though considering how strictly zoning is practiced in Germany, one would expect that the normal apologists for zoning equals artifical market demand would have a field day pointing out how Germany is just like SF or NYC or DC when it comes to exploding housing prices. Apart from that not being the case.
I think any complete answer needs to take into account the role German reunification played in housing costs and demographic changes.
Yep, that is a factor too, especially as Eastern Gemany, after re-unification, did experience something of a boom / bust (in major part due to tax incentives, and a profoundly optimistic view that Eastern Germany would ‘bloom’).
It’s true that zoning doesn’t cause housing prices to increase, people use zoning as the tool to cause pieces to increase. In Germany, zoning is used to keep prices down.
Neither of those “factors” appears to have much if any relevance to land prices
They are, however, seemingly effective in keep land speculation from running rampant.
And home ownership is lower, and not seen culturally as necessary for a successful household.
Depends – the Schwabians would disagree vehemently with this point – but yes, there are various differences.
Economic growth/prosperity is tied to rising asset prices (housing, stocks, etc.), both as a matter of policy and necessity at the current level of inequality. Indeed, post-Keynesians are very explicit about using rising asset prices to maintain economic growth/stability, some even promoting direct government intervention in equity markets to keep the good times going. When Congress refused to adopt fiscal stimulus after the initial round in 2009, the Fed resorted to extraordinary measures, including direct intervention in the bond markets, in order to fuel recovery. One might say we have become intoxicated with rising asset prices. Cowen should have dedicated his new book (The Complacent Class) to Tabarrok.
In other words, the rich shall not be allowed to become poor.
At high levels of inequality, conventional returns from investments become flat, inducing owners of capital to seek higher returns by taking more risk, investing in speculative (appreciating) assets rather conventional assets whose valued is based on the stream of income they generate. This eventually leads to a financial crisis, as investors lose confidence in the speculative assets, resulting in plummeting asset prices. One need only look at the financial crisis in 1929 and the financial crisis in 2008 for examples. The difference between 1929 and 2008 is that the government and the Fed intervened in 2008 to stop the collapse in asset prices and then resorted to extraordinary measure to inflate the prices of assets, whereas the government and Fed failed to intervene in 1929, resulting not only in a collapse of asset prices but the collapse in inequality as well (inequality fell because wealth was reflected in asset prices, which collapsed). I’ve commented many times that the beauty of markets is that they are self-correcting, and that includes self-correcting excessive inequality – provided the government and central bank don’t intervene. Now one might prefer intervention if it means avoidance of a depression. But if intervention also means a continuation of excessive inequality, isn’t there a continuing risk of another financial collapse, triggered by rising asset prices (i.e., speculation) that cannot be sustained indefinitely? Now one might argue that economists are brilliant and can navigate the economy so as to continue both economic growth/stability and rising asset prices and excessive inequality. One might make that argument. Of one might just redefine rising asset prices.
I’m not saying bubbles don’t exist, but “I see a bubble!” is a pretty hubristic comment to anyone who understands economics, and it’s usually wrong.
It strikes me that the “this bubble is not a bubble” effort is at least as large.
And of course there is a reason for it. An entire economic philosophy was founded on free markets producing prices that were correct in every moment.
An anomaly, a price set by human, crowd, emotion is still viewed by many as an attack on their belief system.
So far here, today, on an economics blog, the pushback against bubbleology is made up of… me.
Saying “I see a bubble!” is basically saying “I see a mispricing in the market that all the people with skin in the game don’t see.” It’s possible. It happens sometimes.
I think the mispricing can happen in either direction. By any standard of mispricing, the 2009 stock market was a yuge bubble, but it was a fear bubble, not a greed bubble.
I mean, this, from asdf: “Meanwhile, my friend in Boston just bought a house for way more then it was going for during the bubble.”
What could this possibly mean? Is all of human history a bubble? I suppose that’s one not very useful way of looking at it. Because I assure you, some day this shit is all gonna come crashing down. Mark my words.
OTOH, I’m always grateful for those rare opportunities when Keynesians and Austrians can make common cause and join arms around the campfire, quibbling about the precise characteristics of this or that bubble like a bunch of Medieval Scholastics.
For that story to make sense I suppose you would need to say that in 2008 there weren’t owner-occupants willing to pay that price, only speculators and flippers, leading to a crash. Ten years later, in an different economic regime, are there owner-occupants to pay the price, with a low interest 30 year loan? To be really not-a-bubble I suppose those 2017 owner-occupants would need rational expectations about their own future income, needs, etc.
I was reading something from a California Real Estate training company. They claim that the cash buyers of 2009 and 2010 are dropping properties now, in expectation that higher interest rates will lower prices for a period starting in 2018. Anyone who was smart enough to buy coastal property in 2009 certainly profited from a belief in bubbles, crashes, and recoveries. Inland property remains iffy, probably because it isn’t the scarce resource discussed by Karl Smith.
Speaking of coastal California, and scarcity. Two years ago this land was fully industrial, now ..
https://www.trulia.com/builder-community/The-Boatyard-3245750678/new-home/Plan-2/3259131646
$800K seems like kind of a lot for a 2000 sf 4 story stack with no yard, but YMMV (Your expectations may vary)
“Two years ago this land was fully industrial, now .. $800K seems like kind of a lot for a 2000 sf 4 story stack with no yard”
California in a nutshell.
I’m with you. There’s next to no ability for lay-people to predict bubbles. It’s an extremely arrogant statement.
Those of us who had a 3 month old mini-puberty just can’t help it.
https://twitter.com/PsychoSchmitt/status/893014064594636800
Alex might not be comfortable with that link/joke, but the serious side of it is that we all have a hormone flooded “neurobehavior” and might might not always be tuned for optimal economic performance,
Well, given that a true asset bubble usually reflects widespread stupidity about the true value of that asset, saying “I see a bubble!” is sort of the equivalent of saying “everyone is stupid but me!”
How much of this is the BANANA effect of “Buidling Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone” and the increased restrictions on building?
From the graph above, it looks like Japan is the only country to avoid this phenomenon, and it also has the least restrictive planning controls.
It also has longtime economic stagnation and a falling population.
The effect in Japan may be overdetermined, but I do think there is something to the idea that supply constraints raise housing prices.
“longtime economic stagnation”
There has been a long running fake news story about that.
People compete for housing based on what they can borrow, not what they can afford.
If one is not a speculator, if one is a long term investor or buyer-for-use, I think the best course is to be bubble agnostic. By that I mean that the correct answer to is/was this a bubble is always “maybe?”
Or course, that does demonstrably leave some money on the table.
This is the same conclusion I have reached after a couple years of research on the issue. A big factor that isn’t usually mentioned is migration. The areas we usually think of as “bubble” areas – inland California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida – were taking on massive flows of households leaving the high cost coastal cities where housing is limited. During the bubble, population was flat or falling in the coastal cities and rising sharply in the bubble cities. Too much for them to manage. That bubble happened entirely after the Fed had begun to raise rates. Here is my annotated time lapse chart on home prices:
http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2017/06/housing-part-238-home-price-changes.html
Here is a post on Shiller ‘ s chart:
http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2016/03/housing-part-131-shiller-real-home.html
+1. Great stuff Kevin.
Great stuff, except for the fact that a bubble by definition impacts the short term, not the long term, something the “no such thing as a bubble” crowd ignores (Sumner, AlexT, Erdmann).
Erdmann’s first link: “So, I don’t think interest rates, per se, have much to do with these trends. Money supply and expectations seem more important.” for the period 2000-2017 – OK, interest rates don’t matter for non-Closed Cities (i.e. non-Coastal), but money supply does says Kevin, and expectations do. If in fact money is largely long term neutral, as most economists say, then ‘expectations’ is the only real variable for long-term real growth. So essentially Kevin is saying: “people are people, they buy where they hear others are buying, and sometimes this causes swings”. Beannie Babies, aka why the latest fad toy is a boom-bust cycle. Thanks for the insight Erdmann. We eagerly await your next post, where it’s shown two points make a line…
Erdmann’s second link: discount the Shiller price index by a discount rate that’s closer to modern “high-rent” times and it’s less scary looking. OK, cool, largely a trivial point but it’s cool.
Two points. First, the rise and crash in home prices wasn’t evenly distributed geographically. There were small boom-busts in many locations, and massive boom-busts in others. Second, if a 12-year cycle in which prices rise 50% – averaged nationally – and then get entirely wiped out doesn’t count as a bubble, what would? I don’t mean that as a rhetorical point; I’m genuinely interested in what Prof. Tabarrok would consider a hypothetical bubble to look like.
I’m always harping on this point, but never take the accuracy of published “real” prices for granted. As a libertarian ought to know, there is no such thing as a truly objective “real” price. The only objective price is the nominal price paid. All adjustments to that are subjective – even if they are rule-based, the way the rules are designed is subjective.
With housing there are two components that behave very differently: land and building. Buildings are usually worth close to replacement cost and those have to do with labor, permissions, materials. The rules for estimating “real” value are very simplistic and can’t take into account changes in taste, eg the value of brownstones plummeting as they went out of style and skyrocketing back as they came back into fashion. Land is a completely different animal and is mostly what people are talking about re: bubble vs scarce resource vs cost of credit, all of which have truth to them. Statistical “real” prices of land are utter nonsense.
Apples to apples. Why is it people pay no attention to what actually occurred?
“Consider Fannie Mae’s historical loan performance, reported each year by the Federal Housing Finance Agency in its Annual Report to Congress. Over a span of 37 years, from 1971 through 2007, Fannie’s average annual loss rate on its mortgage book was about four basis points. Losses were disproportionately worse during the crisis years, 2008 through 2011, when Fannie’s average annual loss rate was 52 basis points. Freddie Mac’s results are comparable.
By way of contrast, during the 19912007 period, commercial banks’ average annual loss rate on single family mortgages was about 15 basis points. During the 2008-2011 period, annual losses were 184 basis points.
Or check out the FHFA study that compares, on an apples-to-apples basis, GSEs loan originations with those for private label securitizations. The study segments loans four ways, by ARMs-versus-fixed-rate, as well as by vintage, by FICO score and by loan-to-value ratio. In almost every one of 1800 different comparisons covering years 2001 through 2008, GSE loan performance was exponentially better. On average, GSE fixed-rate loans performed four times better, and GSE ARMs performed five times better.
Mortgage analyst Laurie Goodman estimated that private label securitizations issued during 2005-2007 incurred a loss rate of 24%, whereas the GSE loss rate for 2005-2007 vintage loans was closer to 4%.”
https://www.americanbanker.com/opinion/gse-critics-ignore-loan-performance
Yeah, the GSEs did it. If you ignore all of the facts.
Because housing is not portable, all housing markets are local.
In areas of high demand where new housing is limited by available land and/or restrictive land-use laws, housing prices rise sharply.
In areas that still have plenty of undeveloped land, even high demand produces only a moderate rise in prices (and then mostly because building becomes constrained by availability of skilled labor).
It is only in the first case where one might expect to see a bubble, as rising prices attract speculators, and as buyers commit whatever resources they can muster to buy before prices go even higher.
A market with constrained supply, durable goods and variable demand in which speculation is possible will be prone to boom and bust cycles; it may be modeled as a positive-feedback system in which rising prices induce new investment (thus producing further price rises) while falling prices may produce a rush for the exits (aka a financial panic).
Is there a profound message here, or just the reality that positive-feedback systems with plenty of gain are inherently unstable?
“Understanding why the equilibrium has changed is a fundamental issue that I don’t think we yet have a good handle on.”
When everything else is so cheap you can spend more on your house.
BTW a chart of prices of comparable homes would be very interesting. I assume houses are getting bigger but in places like NYC and San Fransisco the prices for the same house have rising fast.
I thought the housing bubble was real at the time. Now I’m not sure, but that’s mostly because I’m not sure my definition of a bubble is the same as everyone else’s. I think it’s obvious that during that time people and institutions were behaving in unexpected new ways that didn’t seem rational or honest. Lenders abandoned basic credit and documentation requirements and coerced home appraisers to produce valuations that would let the mortgage sail through at the asking price. Investment banks levered up 80:1 and higher. Bond-rating agencies completely abdicated their responsibility. Individuals who had no previous real-estate experience started collecting properties with negative cash flow, purely for the expected appreciation.
So even if we can pore over data in hindsight and argue that there was no bubble, the world sure was acting as if there was a bubble at the time. If everybody is acting like there’s a bubble, then I think that makes it a bubble.