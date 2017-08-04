India sentences to ponder

Students in India who cheat on a simple laboratory task are more likely to prefer public sector jobs.
Furthermore:
…cheating on this task predicts corrupt behavior by civil servants, implying that it is a meaningful predictor of future corruption. Students who demonstrate pro-social preferences are less likely to prefer government jobs…
That is from Dishonesty and Selection into Public Service: Evidence from India, by Rema Hanna and Shing-Yi Wang. Here are ungated copies.
Let’s create an agency to weed these corrupt people out of the bureaucracy. We can start with basing promotion and remuneration based on qualifying exams, continuing education, and compliance training. For some, depending on their profile, we can use increased monitoring, early intervention, and pre-crime.
From the study: “While the literature offers several clever ways to measure corruption (see Banerjee, Hanna and Mullainathan, 2012), these methods cannot be applied to questions about selection as it is only possible to collect data on corruption for those already in government. Thus, we adapted a method from Fischbacher and Follmi-Heusi (2013) to create a proxy for the tolerance to engage in corruption. Specifically, we asked each student in our sample to roll a standard die 42 times and to report the number of each roll in order to receive a payment that was increasing in the number reported. Thus, while we do not know with certainty if an individual lied, we can observe how far each individual’s distribution of reports is from the uniform distribution.” The “proxy” method gets even worse. Read the first five pages of the report.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Damocles
“Does not Dionysius seem to have made it sufficiently clear that there can be nothing happy for the person over whom some fear always looms?”
People in power should always be fearful, especially of themselves.