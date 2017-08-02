Are we just practicing “defensive innovation”?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column. Electric cars, insofar as they limit climate change, are an example of defensive innovation. Here is further explanation:
Defensive innovation is when you create a new product or capability to protect yourself against an impending disaster, such as the worst scenarios for climate change. It’s important, of course, to practice defensive innovation, but don’t confuse it with progress. The defense only stops your living standards from falling.
The military response to foreign threats is another example of defensive innovation. The risk and potential costs of cyberwarfare are escalating rapidly, and terrorist threats seem worse than they did in the 1980s or 1990s. The best case scenario is that we come up with better means of tracking and hindering cyber and terrorist attacks — by cutting off funding or by tracing and halting potential perpetrators. Those too will be defensive innovations, aimed mostly at preserving capabilities we already have.
The American military might someday develop better protection against the new threat of North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles, which might be capable of delivering nuclear weapons to U.S. cities, possibly even New York and Washington. Imagine something akin to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” but protecting a broader geographic area against a greater diversity of weapons. That would be an impressive achievement, but would be an essentially defensive innovation.
Here is the uh-oh sentences:
Note that in the earlier stages of economic growth, there is usually less defensive innovation, if only because there is less to defend.
It would be hard to classify anything as solely defensive or progressive innovation. Electric cars can be progressive if the exhaust leads to health improvements to quality of life. An advanced Iron dome could spin off into improved computer simulations, mapping accuracy etc. Same as the ‘where are my jetpacks’ progressive innovation type could also have military applications, or be used to repair old infrastructure, which is defensively maintaining past innovation/improvements.
As for the ‘uh-oh statement – can it be regarded as purely negative that we are at advanced stages of growth? Isn’t it nice to have it already, from a ‘my standard of living today’ standpoint?
“On April 30, South Korean officials told The Korea Times and YTN TV that North Korea’s test of a medium-range missile on April 29 was not a failure, as widely reported in the world press, because it was deliberately detonated at 72 kilometers altitude.
72 kilometers is the optimum burst height for a 10-Kt warhead making an EMP attack.”
This is much more serious and doesn’t require North Korea to master either missile accuracy or reentry technology.
You have no idea what today’s cyber warfare is about. It is, it seems, far beyond your reckoning. Be glad of it though.
Vaccines are defensive innovation……boring.
Lots of innovation comes in response to threats – for example in wartime – and is then used for other purposes. In the past think jet engines, rockets, radar etc. So is it not a positive thing that we are perceiving threats, and hence driving innovation, without actually starting to kill each other?
This kind of “defensive innovation” is exactly what you would expect of a species that’s getting close to saturating its desires and preferences. Those were fixed by evolution way back in caveman times, and now we’re getting pretty close to fulfilling every material wish that a caveman could have. Or rather, maybe we fulfilled those wishes earlier, and now we’re fulfilling the meta-wish of cleaning up the mess caused by the prior wish-fulfillments.
Innovation becomes hard when we invent prima facie awesome stuff like the Segway, Google Glass, 3D TVs, VR goggles… and once we have them, we say “Naah, I guess I didn’t actually want this crap after all”. How are we to innovate for the caveman who’s got everything? There might really be a saturation point for human desire (of the sort that innovation could satisfy). This wouldn’t mean that human desire for innovations would ever end. It’s just that satisfying the next still-unsatisfied desire would give us a progressively smaller satisfaction bump. At some point, the rush of the next bump will be so small that the effort to achieve it (which isn’t proportionately shrinking) will be judged to not be worth it. Consider signs of this in the medical industry: Heroic new cancer treatments cost billions to develop and deploy, but in practice they amount to an extra 90 days of life when we’re lucky. If the next generation gives us another 50 on top of this, and the subsequent generation even less, at what point do we just say “fuck it”? (I’m not saying that there won’t be huge cancer breakthroughs – there might be. But this kind of grim trudge for shrinking margins is also possible, not just for cancer, but for everything.)